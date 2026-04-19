Slate Overview

PHI at BOS: These teams split their four-game season series.

PHX at OKC: The Thunder have won nine of their last 11 games over the Suns.

ORL at DET: These teams split their four-game season series.

POR at SAS: The Spurs have won six of their last seven games against the Blazers.

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Injuries to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

PHI - Joel Embiid (appendectomy)

BOS - NONE

PHX - Grayson Allen (hamstring), Mark Williams (foot)

OKC - NONE

ORL - NONE

DET - NONE

POR - Damian Lillard (Achilles)

SAS - NONE

Elite Players

Guards

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder ($9,800) vs. Suns

It's pretty crazy to see SGA sitting below $10,000. This guy was $12K at this time last season, and the numbers haven't dropped enough to match the salary drop. The reigning MVP is still averaging 51 DraftKings points per game while establishing a 30-point floor. Those numbers typically get even higher in the playoffs because Gilgeous-Alexander sees a small bump in usage and minutes. The matchup against Phoenix doesn't worry us either, with SGA scoring 54 DK points per game against them across their last four matchups.

Cade Cunningham, Pistons ($9,400) vs. Magic

Cunningham was in the running for MVP earlier this season, but an injury derailed his campaign. The good news is that he's fully healthy for this playoff run and should return to the stud we saw earlier this season. He was averaging over 50 DK points per game before that injury and had at least 38 fantasy points in 22 of 23 games before that absence. That shows how special Cunningham can be, and we love what he's done against Orlando. Cade had at least 57 DraftKings points in all three of their matchups this season while averaging 67 fantasy points per game.

Forwards/Centers

Jaylen Brown, Celtics ($9,000) vs. Sixers

All of these prices have taken a small hit, and it's difficult to understand why. JB had a breakout campaign in Boston, averaging a career-high 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. That equates to a 47-point average on DraftKings, and his numbers didn't take a hit at all once Jayson Tatum returned. We also saw JB score at least 38 fantasy points in all four matchups with Philadelphia this season.

Jalen Duren, Pistons ($7,800) vs. Magic

Duren is one of the frontrunners for Most Improved Player, and it's amazing just how dominant this big man has become. This 22-year-old center had at least 33 DraftKings points in 18 of his last 19 fixtures while posting a 42-point average in that span. That makes this sub-$8K price tag hard to justify, especially since he had a 38-point average for the year. The matchup with Orlando is outstanding, too, with Duren dropping at least 35 fantasy points in all four of their matchups this season.

Expected Chalk

Victor Wembanyama, Spurs ($11,000) vs. Trail Blazers

Wemby is the only player above $10K, and it's easy to understand why. This big man is simply a revelation from a DFS standpoint, averaging 52 DraftKings points per game. That might not sound like anything special from an $11K player, but nobody can match Wembanyama's upside. He scored at least 71 fantasy points in four of the final five games of the season. He also did that damage while playing limited minutes, so it's scary to think what he could do with 35-40 minutes throughout these playoffs. Not to mention, Portland posts a 27th OPRK against opposing big men.

Mid-Range Money

Jrue Holiday, Trail Blazers ($6,800) at Spurs

This veteran has quietly been one of the most valuable pieces for this new-look Portland team, and you better believe they'll lean on him in this postseason run. He's the only player on this roster with real playoff experience, and he's been one of their best players recently. Holiday had at least 32 DraftKings points in five of the final six regular-season games while surpassing that total in both Play-In Games. That's in line with his 34-point average during the season, and we can't overlook the fact that he has at least 35 fantasy points in three straight matchups with San Antonio.

Franz Wagner, Magic ($6,100) at Pistons

This is a risky recommendation with the way Wagner has looked in his return to action, but it's a worthy risk at $6,100. This guy was closer to $8,000 before his injury, and Orlando has said he's no longer facing a minute restriction. That's what we love to hear as DFS managers because Wagner averaged 41 DK points per game across 35 minutes a night through the opening two months of the season. We also saw him drop 37 fantasy points across 25 minutes in that blowout Play-In victory, so he appears to be in form as well. In two games against Detroit earlier this season, Franz finished with 37 DK points in both of those!

Value Picks

Andre Drummond, Sixers ($5,100) at Celtics

With Embiid missing this game, Drummond could play 25 minutes as this team's primary center. That hasn't always been guaranteed, but someone with that sort of rebounding upside shouldn't be sitting around $5K. If you look at the 19 games that Drum has played at least 24 minutes, he's averaging 36 DraftKings points per game. Most of those were without Embiid, and we saw Drummond drop at least 34 DK points in the final four games of the season. Two of those starts were against Boston, with Drummond scoring 34 and 40 fantasy points in those matchups.

Anthony Black, Magic ($4,200) at Pistons

It's still strange to see Black barely cracking $4,000. This was one of Orlando's best players midway through the season, but he's fallen out of favor with everyone fully healthy. We're still willing to take a risk on him at just $4,200, though, because Black averaged 29 DraftKings points per game during the regular season. That number was above 35 between November and February, so the potential for a big game remains. The $4,200 price tag is the most valuable variable here because using Black allows you to squeeze in a few of the studs mentioned above.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Joel Bartilotta plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: Joelbartilotta Yahoo: Joelbartilotta.