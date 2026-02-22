This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Get ready for tonight's action with RotoWire's DraftKings NBA DFS picks and lineup strategies. Fantasy expert Joel Bartilotta breaks down the top matchups, key injuries, elite spend-up options and best value plays to help you build winning lineups in both cash games and tournaments.

Slate Overview

CHA at WAS: The Hornets have won all three matchups with the Wizards this season.

BOS at LAL: The Celtics have won seven of their last 10 games in this series.

PHI at MIN: The T'Wolves swept the two-game set over the Sixers last season.

NYK at CHI: These teams have split their two matchups this year.

POR at PHX: The Suns have won six of their last eight games over the Trail Blazers.

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

Injuries to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

CHA - Coby White (calf), Miles Bridges (suspension), Moussa Diabate (suspension)

WAS - Trae Young (knee), Alex Sarr (hamstring), Kyshawn George (tanking), Justin Champagnie (tanking)

BOS - NONE

LAL - NONE

PHI - Joel Embiid (knee)

MIN - Rudy Gobert (suspension)

NYK - Miles McBride (core)

CHI - Jaden Ivey (knee)

POR - Shaedon Sharpe (calf)

PHX - Devin Booker (hip), Dillon Brooks (hand)

Elite Players

Guards

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves ($9,200) vs. Sixers

It's still surprising to see Edwards so far below $10,000. The All-Star MVP has been one of the most reliable players in DFS, scoring at least 43 DraftKings points in 17 of his last 21 outings. That pairs beautifully with a 45-point average, with ANT scoring at least 52 fantasy points in five of his last seven outings. The matchup with Philly is far from frightening, too, because Edwards scored 37 points on 12-of-21 shooting in their most recent matchup.

Jalen Brunson, Knicks ($8,900) at Bulls

Much like Edwards, Brunson is extremely valuable due to his floor. The perennial All-Star has established a 30-point floor to back a 42-point average. That average alone is amazing for a sub-$9K player, and it's difficult to understand why he's being priced like that against the Bulls. Chicago sits 25th in defensive efficiency and 26th in points allowed while playing at the fifth-fastest pace in the NBA. That's why Brunson has scored at least 38 DK points in nine straight matchups with the Bulls.

Forwards/Centers

Jaylen Brown, Celtics ($9,500) at Lakers

Brown isn't necessarily in the running for MVP, but he's been one of the most valuable players in the NBA this year. He's carried this Boston team in the absence of Jayson Tatum, averaging over 46 DraftKings points per game. He's also scored at least 35 fantasy points in all but a handful of games this season, while dropping 65 fantasy points in his most recent outing. You know he'll be excited to carry that form into a premier matchup against the Lakers, scoring 49 and 54 DK points in his last two games against LA.

Deni Avdija, Trail Blazers ($8,700) at Suns

Avdija was rewarded with his first All-Star appearance this season, and he earned it. The former Top 10 pick is averaging 45 DraftKings points per game this season. That's already a great total from an $8,700 player, particularly since he'll be asked to do more with Sharpe sidelined. That's led to Avdija scoring 43 and 58 DK points in two of his three most recent outings, and we're not scared of him facing a shorthanded Suns team.

Expected Chalk

Luka Doncic, Lakers ($11,500) vs. Celtics

Doncic is nearly $2,000 more than any player on this slate, but he's the safest option onthe board. The Slovenian is having a stupendous season in LA, averaging nearly 60 DraftKings points per game. He's paired that with a fantastic 40-point floor, scoring 75 fantasy points in his most recent outing. No one on this slate has that sort of upside, and you know Luka will be feeling it in a premier matchup with the Celtics. In his last eight matchups against Boston, Luka is averaging just shy of 60 DK points per game.

Mid-Range Money

Collin Gillespie, Suns ($6,400) vs. Trail Blazers

This is the lock of the day. We already know that Booker and Brooks will be out for Phoenix, but they might sit Jalen Green and Grayson Allen in this back-to-back set. That leaves Gillespie as one of the only playmakers left on the roster. That sort of opportunity is massive since he's already amid a breakout season, averaging over 29 DraftKings points per game. That average is well above 30 with Booker out, and we could be looking at 40 minutes, 15-20 shots and double-digit assists for this shorthanded Suns team. Not to mention, Portland ranks 24th in defensive efficiency and 25th in points allowed.

Jalen Smith, Bulls ($5,600) vs. Knicks

Smith was one of the biggest winners at the trade deadline. He's expected to assume starting center duties after the Nikola Vucevic trade, and that sort of role is all DFS managers have been asking for. We say that because Smith is averaging 33 DK points per game across 26 minutes in the 22 games he's played at least 18 minutes. An 18-minute floor seems like a near guarantee, and it looks even better since Smith scored 35 fantasy points across 17 minutes in a matchup with NY earlier this season. This feels like a case where Smith will be $7K in a few weeks.

Value Picks

Ryan Kalkbrenner, Hornets ($5,200) at Wizards

Here we are with another big man expected to play more minutes. Kalkbrenner has stepped in as the starting center after the Diabate suspension. That sort of opportunity has led to more minutes and usage for Kalkbrenner, scoring 33 DK points across 36 minutes in his most recent outing. It's rare to see a center at $5,200 who's playing 36 minutes, but he has to with Diabate sidelined. Kalkbrenner also played 30 minutes in the game prior, and we certainly can't fade him against one of the worst defenses in the NBA. Washington ranks 28th in defensive efficiency and 29th in points allowed.

Tristan Vukcevic, Wizards ($5,000) vs. Hornets

It's funny that we have all these fill-in big men in this article, but that's the nature of DFS right now. You essentially have to fill your utility slot with a center since all of these cheap guys are looking at extended roles. Like the rest of these guys, Vukcevic is expected to start for Sarr. That's led to Vuk scoring 29 and 34 DK points in his two most recent outings. He did that despite playing barely 20 minutes, and it's scary to think how good he'd look with 30. Squaring off with Charlotte is superb too, because they've been one of the worst defenses over recent years, and they'll be without their starting center here.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Joel Bartilotta plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: Joelbartilotta Yahoo: Joelbartilotta.