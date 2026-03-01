Looking for sharp NBA DFS picks on DraftKings? RotoWire has you covered with expert matchup breakdowns, injury updates and value sleepers to build winning lineups.

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series and breaks down everything you need to know for Sunday's slate. RotoWire's experts cover the key matchups, notable trends and important injury news that could shape roster construction, along with the top plays at every price tier.

From elite superstars like Luka Doncic and Cade Cunningham to mid-range standouts and value sleepers, this guide highlights the best DraftKings NBA picks to help you build winning lineups.

Slate Overview

POR at ATL: The Trail Blazers beat the Hawks earlier this year and have won three straight in this series.

DET at ORL: The Magic have won nine of their last 11 games over the Pistons.

PHI at BOS: The Celtics have won 11 of their last 16 matchups with the Sixers.

OKC at DAL: The Thunder have beaten the Mavericks in both matchups this year.

NOP at LAC: The Clippers defeated the Pelicans 126-124 in their only meeting this season.

SAC at LAL: The Lakers have won six of their last seven meetings with the Kings.

Injuries to Monitor

POR - Deni Avdija, Shaedon Sharpe

ATL - Jalen Johnson, Nickeil Alexander-Walker

DET - Isaiah Stewart

ORL - Franz Wagner

PHI - Joel Embiid

BOS - Jayson Tatum

OKC - Jalen Williams, Ajay Mitchell

DAL - Cooper Flagg, Naji Marshall, P.J. Washington, Marvin Bagley

NOP - Trey Murphy, Dejounte Murray, Zion Williamson

LAC - Darius Garland, John Collins

SAC - Domantas Sabonis, Keegan Murray, Zach LaVine

LAL - Rui Hachimura

Elite Players

Guards

Cade Cunningham, Pistons ($11,000) at Magic

It's unlikely anybody could catch Shai Gilgeous-Alexander or Nikola Jokic for MVP, but Cunningham has to be in consideration. The former top pick has been playing like one recently, scoring at least 46 DraftKings points in 14 of his last 15 fixtures. That floor pairs beautifully with his 51-point average, and you know he'll be motivated against an Eastern Conference foe like Orlando. In their two matchups this season, Cunningham is averaging 34.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game.

Jaylen Brown, Celtics ($9,800) vs. Sixers

Brown should also get some consideration for MVP because he's changed the way fans view the Celtics. He's completely taken over this team in the absence of Tatum, totaling a 47-point average. JB has also scored at least 57 DK points in three of his last four fixtures. That's no surprise since he's seeing 35-40 minutes and 20-25 shots in every game. Not to mention, Brown has scored at least 36 fantasy points in nine straight matchups with the Sixers.

Forwards/Centers

Jalen Johnson, Hawks ($10,500) vs. Trail Blazers

Johnson is questionable with a hip issue, but he's a Top 5 option if he's able to suit up. The first-time All-Star has become the primary playmaker in Atlanta after the Trae Young trade, averaging 51 DraftKings points in what's becoming a career year. He's also done that while establishing a 35-point floor, flirting with triple-doubles on a nightly basis. JJ should flirt with another one against Portland because the Blazers rank 24th in points allowed.

Saddiq Bey, Pelicans ($6,300) at Clippers

With Zion getting injured on Saturday and Murphy missing this game, Bey should get all the shots and usage he can handle. That expanded role has already led to Bey's best stretch of his career, scoring at least 27 DraftKings points in eight of his last nine outings. Bey also dropped 60 fantasy points just two games ago, thanks to a massive bump in minutes, shot attempts and usage. A matchup with the Clippers can be concerning, but Bey is too cheap at just $6,300.

Expected Chalk

Luka Doncic, Lakers ($11,700) vs. Kings

We had Doncic as our chalk last week, and that proved to be the right choice. The Slovenian is simply one of the safest options in DFS. Not only does he have an absurd 59-point average, but he also rarely scores fewer than 40 fantasy points. That's what you're looking for in a cash game option, and it'll have Luka as one of the highest-rostered players on this slate. The matchup only cements his status because Sacramento sits 28th in points allowed and defensive efficiency.

Mid-Range Money

Precious Achiuwa, Kings ($5,700) at Lakers

It's hard to believe we've reached this point of the season, but Achiuwa is one of Sacramento's best players. The injuries have forced him into this massive role as the starting center, scoring at least 40 fantasy points in three of his last five fixtures. Precious also showcased a 60-point ceiling in that span, and Sacramento can't keep him off the floor with how shorthanded they are right now. Matching up with LA is the icing on the cake, as the Lakers rank 23rd in total defense while possessing one of the worst defensive centers in the league.

Wendell Carter, Magic ($5,200) vs. Pistons

Orlando has been a slight disappointment this season, but Carter has been a pleasant surprise. He's been one of the only Orlando starters who's stayed healthy, averaging 27 DraftKings points per game as their starting center. Getting 27 fantasy points from a $5K player is already a bonus, but it looks even better since WCJ has 36 DK points in two of his last three outings. The Magic need him out there 30-35 minutes to match up with Jalen Duren, which was evident when Carter compiled 30 DK points across 32 minutes in their most recent matchup.

Value Picks

Deandre Ayton, Lakers ($4,900) vs. Kings

Yes, I realize how this looks, but the Ayton hate has gone too far. This is still a talented big man who's playing 30 minutes a night as the Lakers' starting center. The former top pick is averaging 28 DraftKings points across 28 minutes a game this season. It's nearly impossible to find a sub-$5K player who's flirting with a 30-point average, especially someone as talented as this. Squaring off with Sacramento is simply a bonus because they surrender the most fantasy points to opposing centers. Ayton has scored at least 33 fantasy points in all three of their matchups this year!

Andre Drummond, Sixers ($4,500) at Celtics

It's always tricky to trust Drummond, but he's a worthy risk whenever Embiid is sidelined. Drum has started most games that Embiid has missed, averaging 28 DK points per game across 26 minutes in his 22 starts this season. You can't ask for any more from a $4,500 player, and we didn't even mention that Drummond has displayed a 50-point ceiling as well. In his one start against an undersized Celtics frontcourt, Drummond dropped 34 fantasy points across 33 minutes of action!

