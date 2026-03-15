This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

The DraftKings NBA DFS slate features three games Sunday, but injuries across several teams are creating major opportunities for fantasy production. With key players sidelined, value options will be critical when building lineups. RotoWire expert Joel Bartilotta breaks down the matchups, monitors the latest NBA injury news and highlights the top DraftKings DFS picks and value plays for tonight's slate.

Slate Overview

POR at PHI: The Trail Blazers have won three of their last four games over the Sixers.

GSW at NYK: The Warriors have won three straight in this series.

UTA at SAC: The Kings have won nine of their last 11 games against the Jazz.

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

Injuries to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

POR - Shaedon Sharpe, Robert Williams

PHI - Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid, Paul George, Kelly Oubre, Andre Drummond, Adem Bona

GSW - Stephen Curry, Moses Moody, De'Anthony Melton, Al Horford, Kristaps Porzingis, Draymond Green, Jimmy Butler

NYK - Josh Hart

UTA - Lauri Markkanen, Keyonte George, Jaren Jackson, Jusuf Nurkic, Walker Kessler

SAC - Keegan Murray, Malik Monk, Devin Carter, Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine, De'Andre Hunter

Elite Players

Guards

Jalen Brunson, Knicks ($9,500) vs. Warriors

We don't have a single healthy player above $10K, but Brunson should be right there. The perennial All-Star is averaging 42 DraftKings points per game. He's done that while establishing a 30-point floor, but that number has gotten even higher since the Miles McBride injury. JB has also scored at least 37 fantasy points in nine straight games. Our favorite part is this matchup with the Warriors because he has at least 39 DraftKings points in three straight meetings with Golden State.

Isaiah Collier, Jazz ($7,900) at Kings

It's hard to believe we're recommending Collier near $8K, but he's been unbelievable when George has been injured. That puts Collier into the starting lineup, and he plays nearly every minute in those circumstances. In the last 12 starts for George, Collier is averaging 41 DraftKings points per game across 33 minutes a night. We've also seen a 63-point ceiling with Collier playing a full 48 minutes in two of those. That sort of potential is difficult to overlook against a 29th-ranked Kings defense.

Forwards/Centers

Karl-Anthony Towns, Knicks ($9,100) vs. Warriors

Towns can be a frustrating player at times because he's truly one of the most talented players in the NBA. We've seen glimpses of that recently, with KAT scoring at least 40 fantasy points in six straight outings. That has his season average up to 42 fantasy points per game, and we've seen Towns tally 64 and 53 DK points earlier this week. We love that in a matchup against a shorthanded Warriors team, with KAT collecting 17 points and 20 rebounds in their one matchup earlier this season.

Deni Avdija, Trail Blazers ($9,000) at Sixers

Avdija was rewarded with his first All-Star appearance earlier this year, and he earned it. The Blazers' best player is averaging 24.1 points, 6.9 rebounds and 6.7 assists en route to 44 DraftKings points per game. That's the highest average among all healthy players, and it's hard to understand why he's outside the Top 5 in salary. We're going to take advantage of that mistake, especially since he faces a Philly team missing every starter. In their only meeting this season, Avdija amassed 26 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.

Expected Chalk

Donovan Clingan, Trail Blazers ($7,700) at Sixers

All DFS managers have always been infatuated with Clingan's skill set, and we're seeing it at full force right now. The Blazers big man had 62 DraftKings points in his best game of the season Friday and now has at least 27 DraftKings points in 15 straight outings. He's also flirting with a 40-point average in that span and could see more minutes here with Williams nicked up. He's also facing a Sixers team that's missing its top two centers, and we could be in for another 50-point masterpiece from this blossoming big man.

Mid-Range Money

Gui Santos, Warriors ($6,900) at Knicks

Just look at that Warriors injury report! Almost every player in this rotation is on that report, with Santos being one of the only omissions. That's why he's one of the best options on the board, amid a breakout season as their starting center. The Brazilian big man had a career-high eight assists as a playmaker in his most recent outing and has at least 26 DraftKings points in 18 of his last 19 games. That consistency is backed by a 33-point average, and Golden State can't keep him off the floor with how shorthanded they are right now.

Brice Sensabaugh, Jazz ($6,100) at Kings

This is a very similar situation to Santos. The Jazz are missing nearly every good offensive player right now, and it's leaving Sensabaugh as their primary scorer. Without Markkanen, George and Jackson, Sensabaugh is regularly attempting 20 shots a game. He's also playing over 30 minutes a night, scoring at least 31 fantasy points in four straight fixtures. Sensabaugh also has 44 and 46 DK points in his two most recent outings, attempting 19 shots in both of those. As long as this guy gets 35-40 minutes and 15-20 shots, he should slaughter a subpar Sacramento defense as the focal point of Utah's offense.

Value Picks

Cody Williams, Jazz ($4,700) at Kings

Williams has been one of the biggest busts from the 2024 NBA Draft, but we're slowly seeing glimpses of a breakout. All of the injuries and resting in Utah have led to this opportunity, with Williams entering the starting lineup just last month. In this expanded role, Williams has at least 22 DraftKings points in six straight outings. He's also got a 29-point average across 36 minutes a night, which is an absurd role for a sub-$5K player. Matching up with one of the worst defenses is the icing on the cake because Williams has one of the highest floors with this 35-minute role.

Justin Edwards, Sixers ($4,000) vs. Trail Blazers

It's amazing we have so many injuries on a three-game slate, but that's the nature of the NBA at the end of the season. The Sixers are literally missing every starter, but the lack of wing depth has forced Edwards into a massive role. Edwards has 37 and 38 DraftKings points in two games since Oubre went down, and we saw similar production last season. He had a 33-point average in the 11 games he played over 34 minutes last year and should play a similar role as long as all of these Sixers remain sidelined.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Joel Bartilotta plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: Joelbartilotta Yahoo: Joelbartilotta.