We tell you exactly where to bet, across 25+ domestic books and Fantasy platforms. Built on sharp action, see where the real money is moving and why.

This three-game NBA DFS slate preview for DraftKings features strong matchups, key injury news and plenty of value plays. The Knicks aim to stay dominant against the Wizards, the Celtics continue their surge versus the Timberwolves, and the Suns host the Raptors, with both teams fighting for playoff positioning. With shifting roles due to injuries and tanking, finding the right mix of stars and value will be key. RotoWire expert Joel Bartilotta breaks down the top plays and best strategies for Sunday.

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

WAS at NYK: The Knicks have won 11 straight games over the Wizards.

MIN at BOS: The Celtics have won 15 of their last 18 games in this series.

TOR at PHX: These teams have traded off wins and losses in seven straight meetings, with Toronto winning their one matchup this year.

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

Injuries to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

WAS - Trae Young, Kyshawn George, Anthony Davis, Alex Sarr, Tre Johnson

NYK - Josh Hart, Miles McBride

MIN - Anthony Edwards, Naz Reid

BOS - Anfernee Simons, Nikola Vucevic, Jaylen Brown

TOR - NONE

PHX - Dillon Brooks, Grayson Allen, Mark Williams, Royce O'Neale

Elite Players

Guards

Jalen Brunson, Knicks ($9,500) vs. Wizards

We could use anyone against the Wizards, but Brunson should burn right through them. Let's start there because Washington ranks 29th in points allowed and last in defensive efficiency while surrendering the third-most fantasy points to opposing PGs. That's a ton in Brunson's favor, especially since JB has at least 32 DK points in 12 straight matchups with Washington while posting a 49-point average. That's scary when considering his recent form, scoring at least 47 fantasy points in four of his last five outings.

Devin Booker, Suns ($8,900) vs. Raptors

Booker's fantasy production has been inconsistent recently, but he's still one of the safest options on this slate. The Suns' best player has scored at least 42 DraftKings points in seven of his last nine outings. That bump in production is no surprise when looking at the injury report, given Book's role as their primary playmaker and inevitable bump in usage. We've also seen Book average 43 DK points per game in his last three meetings with the Raptors.

Forwards/Centers

Karl-Anthony Towns, Knicks ($9,300) vs. Wizards

Big KAT is one of the most talented players in the NBA, and he's shown that ability recently. He's scored at least 37 fantasy points in 10 straight outings. He's flirting with a 50-point span during that stretch and has the best possible matchup in DFS right now. The Wizards have surrendered the most fantasy points to opposing centers this season, but they have been even worse in the second half. In fact, they're allowing over 60 DK points per game to opposing starting centers since the Bam Adebayo 83-point masterpiece. That's less surprising when you see that KAT has at least 47 DK points in his last five meetings with Washington.

Julius Randle, Timberwolves ($8,500) at Celtics

There was an inevitable bump for Randle once ANT went down, but it's impressive to see just how much he's stepped up. With Edwards off the floor, Randle is averaging 28.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.4 steals per game. To put that into perspective, Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 27.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 0.9 steals per game. We usually see Giannis flirting with an $11K price tag, but Randle is well below that. He's also got at least 31 fantasy points in 18 straight matchups with the Celtics!

Expected Chalk

Jaylen Brown, Celtics ($9,100) vs. Timberwolves

Brown has been drawing some interest in MVP conversations, and while he won't win the award, it shows how special he's been this season. The Celtics star has his season average above 46 DraftKings points per game. Many were worried that his numbers would drop off after Jayson Tatum returned, but Brown has scored at least 41 DK points in 12 of his last 14 fixtures! That's hard to overlook when seeing Brown's last tussle with the Timberwolves, tallying 41 points, six rebounds, seven assists and five steals in one of the best games of his career.

Mid-Range Money

Jakob Poeltl, Raptors ($6,000) at Suns

Poeltl has been a missing piece for the Raptors at times this season, but he's been special since returning from his back injury. The Austrian center has scored 34, 45 and 53 DraftKings points in his three most recent outings. That sort of upside is stupendous from a player in this price range, particularly since he gets to face a Suns team missing its starting center. The only real concern for Poeltl is his workload, but he's playing nearly 30 minutes a night over the last two weeks.

Will Riley, Wizards ($5,600) at Knicks

This Washington team is a nightmare to figure out right now because you never really know who will play a full allotment of minutes. Riley has been the only decent bet to do that, which is why we're recommending him in this section. He's seen a massive bump in playing time and usage with Washington shorthanded, averaging 25 DK points across 36 minutes over his last six outings. That's an ugly per-minute average, but anyone seeing 36 minutes at this price needs to be considered. He's also someone we're not worried about from a blowout perspective because he'll play no matter what this game script looks like.

Value Picks

Bones Hyland, Timberwolves ($4,500) at Celtics

It was unclear which players would step up in ANT's absence, but Hyland has been the biggest surprise. He's turned into a Jamal Crawford-type player off the bench, running the show when he's out there. That's led to Bones averaging 25 DK points per game in 26 minutes across the three most recent outings. In 530 minutes without Edwards, Hyland is averaging 18.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game. Good luck finding that from another player at this price.

Oso Ighodaro, Suns ($4,800) vs. Raptors

Let's get Poeltl's counterpart in here because Oso has been starting in the absence of Mark Williams. Finding a fill-in starting center is always a cheat code for DFS, especially when it's someone like this. Ighodaro is averaging 20 DK points per game across 21 minutes a night this season. That per-minute rate is massive when examining the bump in playing time, scoring 37 and 39 DK points across 34 minutes in his two most recent outings. He's now played at least 33 minutes in four straight and needs to be $1,000 more with that workload.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Joel Bartilotta plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: Joelbartilotta Yahoo: Joelbartilotta.