This NBA DFS slate features several key matchups and injury-driven value spots, creating strong opportunities for DraftKings players. RotoWire expert Joel Bartilotta highlights the top picks, including elite options, mid-range values and sleepers, to help you build optimal lineups.

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

SAC at BKN: The Kings have won six of their last seven games over the Nets.

WAS at POR: The Trail Blazers have won three of four games in this series.

ORL at TOR: The Raptors have won four of their last five fixtures against the Magic,

BOS at CHA: The Hornets beat the Celtics earlier this year, but Boston won 12 of 13 in this series before that.

HOU at NOP: The Rockets have won six of seven in this series,

NYK at OKC: The Thunder have won eight of their last nine meetings with the Knicks.

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

Injuries to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

ORL - Franz Wagner, Anthony Black

TOR - Brandon Ingram, Immanuel Quickley

SAC - Russell Westbrook, Zach LaVine, Domantas Sabonis. Keegan Murray

BKN - Michael Porter, Danny Wolf

WAS - Trae Young, Anthony Davis, Alex Sarr, Kyshawn George

POR - Shaedon Sharpe, Jerami Grant

BOS - Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, Neemias Queta, Nikola Vucevic

CHA - NONE

HOU - Fred VanVleet

NOP - Trey Murphy, Dejounte Murray

NYK - Landry Shamet, Miles McBride

OKC - NONE

Elite Players

Guards

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder ($10,300) vs. Knicks

It's still strange to see SGA hovering around $10K. He's been sitting around this salary because of his lack of upside, as the Thunder blow teams out too often, but there aren't many more consistent players in the NBA. This MVP has scored at least 30 DraftKings points in all but two games since the start of last season. That pairs beautifully with his 51-point average, and you know he'll be motivated in a showcase matchup against the Knicks. Gilgeous-Alexander has 42, 51 and 52 fantasy points in his three most recent matchups with NY.

Jaylen Brown, Celtics ($9,400) at Hornets

Brown won't win MVP, but he's left everything on the line to earn some votes. The perennial All-Star is having a career year behind a 47-point average on DraftKings. You might expect that number to drop with Tatum back in the fold, but JB has at least 43 DK points in 14 of his last 16 outings while generating a 49-point average in that span. He's also had his way with Charlotte over recent years, scoring over 43 DK points in their two matchups since last season.

Forwards/Centers

Deni Avdija, Trail Blazers ($9,400) vs. Wizards

Avdija hasn't been quite as good in the second half, but he earned an All-Star appearance with an astounding first half. The former lottery pick is averaging 44 DraftKings points per game while establishing a 30-point floor. That number climbs even more with Sharpe out of the lineup because it leaves Avdija with more shots and usage. A revenge game against Washington is one thing, but it's impossible to overlook since they're 29th in points allowed and dead last in defensive efficiency.

Alperen Sengun, Rockets ($9,000) at Pelicans

The Rockets have struggled in the second half, but Sengun has really stepped up his game recently. The Turkish big man has at least 39 DraftKings points in six straight outings while posting a 53-point average in that span. Sengun also showcased a 76-point upside earlier this week and shouldn't have any issues adding to that streak against New Orleans. The Pelicans rank 24th in defensive efficiency while posting a 25th OPRK against opposing centers. He's got a 55-point average against them and has scored over 42 DK points in six of their last seven meetings!

Expected Chalk

Paolo Banchero, Magic ($9,400) at Raptors

There was a ton of silly "bust" discussions surrounding Banchero earlier this season, but he's quietly been one of the best players in the NBA over the last two months. The former No. 1 overall pick has taken over this offense in the absence of Wagner, scoring at least 37 DraftKings points in 20 straight games. He's also got a 47-point average in that span, with over 51 fantasy points in nearly half of those. Banchero's eyes always light up when he tussles with Toronto, averaging 62 fantasy points per game in their last three matchups.

Mid-Range Money

Malik Monk, Kings ($6,100) at Nets

This Kings team is a nightmare. In any case, there's fantasy value to be had, with Monk looking like the primary ball-handler in the absence of Westbrook. An expanded workload is all we can hope for with a player like Monk, because he's always been an elite per-minute producer when given the opportunity. He's got at least 29 fantasy points in three straight games since that injury. More importantly, Monk has a 37-point average when he plays at least 30 minutes a night. That should bode well against Brooklyn, who rank 25th in defensive efficiency while surrendering the seventh-most fantasy points to opposing guards.

Jakob Poeltl, Raptors ($5,700) vs. Magic

Poeltl has been one of Toronto's best players since his return from a back injury. The big man has a 34-point average across his last 13 fixtures. That's the production we've seen in the past, and it's hard to believe Poeltl remains below $6K behind that type of total. It's not like Orlando has an outstanding frontcourt either, with Poeltl scoring at least 34 DraftKings points in three of their four matchups last season.

Value Picks

Jamal Shead, Raptors ($4,800) vs. Magic

It sounds like Quickley will miss another game for Toronto, which means Shead should be their starting point guard. That's a massive bump in usage and playing time, with Shead averaging 33 minutes a night across his nine starts this season. Shead has also scored over 28 DK points in five of those while sporting a 29-point average. You can't ask for any more from a sub-$5K player, especially since Shead shredded Orlando to the tune of 35 DK points in a bench role earlier this season.

Leaky Black, Wizards ($4,600) at Trail Blazers

I hate to use one statistic when recommending a player, but it's the most impactful variable in DFS. That statistic is playing time, with Black playing nearly every minute for Washington recently. He's played 40 and 42 minutes in the two most recent games, and no player playing 40 minutes should be below $5K. He scored 60 total DraftKings points in those two games, and while that's a terrible per-minute average, it really doesn't matter when he's being asked to play so much. The matchup against Portland is great too, with the Blazers posting a 24th OPRK against opposing wings.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Joel Bartilotta plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: Joelbartilotta Yahoo: Joelbartilotta.