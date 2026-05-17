This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

CLE at DET: This series is tied at 3-3. The winner will face the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals.

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Injuries to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

DET - Duncan Robinson (back), Caris LeVert (heel), Kevin Huerter (thigh): Questionable

CLE - Larry Nance (illness): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers ($10,400)

Mitchell is one of the safest options on this slate. This star guard has established a 30-point floor this season while averaging 44 DraftKings points per game. He's actually struggled in the last two games of this series, but he had at least 47 fantasy points in each of the previous three. That will likely be his floor here because Mitchell could play 45 minutes and take 25-30 shots in this do-or-die matchup for the Cavs. In 10 career elimination games, Mitchell has averaged 27.5 points, 7.1 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.1 steals across 40 minutes a night.

James Harden, Cavaliers ($9,800)

There's always been a negative discourse around Harden in the biggest games, but he's actually performed from a DFS standpoint in those outings. The Beard has averaged 22.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 2.3 steals across 25 career elimination games. That's on par with the guy we've seen all season, with Harden averaging 23.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.1 steals per game. There are simply not many safer bets with how much Harden handles the ball, and this is a great opportunity for him to right his playoff wrongs in a critical Game 7.

Forwards/Centers

Evan Mobley, Cavaliers ($9,000)

Mobley might not be the best player on the stat sheet, but he's arguably the Cavs' most valuable player. His defense is what makes him such a special player, but he's developed into a DFS monster this year as well. Mobley has at least 32 DraftKings points in 10 of his last 12 outings while posting a 39-DK-point average in that span. He's also played at least 35 minutes in every game of this series and may not come off the floor often in this one.

Ausar Thompson, Pistons ($8,000)

Thompson has established himself as one of the best defensive players in the NBA. He struggled to be a DFS asset during the regular season, but his hustle in these defensive games has changed that narrative. Thompson has scored at least 27 DraftKings points in 11 of his last 12 outings while surpassing 40 fantasy points in five of those. The only real concern is the minutes, but seeing him drop 40 DK points in the last two games should keep him on the floor for at least 40 minutes.

Expected Chalk

Cade Cunningham, Pistons ($11,600)

We already discussed how safe the Cleveland guards are, but nobody is as safe as Cunningham. He was one of the league leaders in usage during the regular season and could have the ball in his hands for a full 48 minutes in this game. It's easy to understand why, because he had a 30-point floor during the regular season and a 50-point average. He also scored 61 DraftKings points in the Game 5 victory and is the only player in this game who's a legitimate threat for a 30-point triple-double.

Mid-Range Money

Tobias Harris, Pistons ($8,600)

Harris is the veteran for this Detroit team, and he's been one of their most valuable players throughout this postseason run. The veteran forward had scored at least 26 DraftKings points in 13 straight before a dud in Game 6, but that's due to the bench going off in that victory. That's unlikely to happen here, which means Harris should return to his 40-minute role. He had a 36-point average during that 13-game burst, and he still feels undervalued at this salary.

Daniss Jenkins, Pistons ($6,400)

Jenkins got a rare start for Duncan Robinson in Game 5, and he actually held that role in Game 6 despite Robinson returning to the lineup. That's massive for Jenkins' value, scoring 35 and 23 DK points in that expanded role. We saw that throughout the regular season, too, with Jenkins averaging 33 DK points per game across 34 minutes in his 21 starts this year. Good luck finding that from another player in this price range, and it'd be hard to imagine the Pistons straying away from that after it's worked the last two games.

Value Picks

Max Strus, Cavaliers ($5,800)

Strus is a risky option, but he's one of the most intriguing punt plays due to his hot shooting. The Cavs may need Strus to attempt 10 threes in this game to extend Detroit's defense, and he could do that while playing 30 minutes. That's all we're looking for from a player in this price range, because opportunity is the most important variable when it comes to cheap players. Strus has showcased some of that ability recently, averaging 29 minutes in this series. Strus also scored 37 DK points in Game 5, so the upside is there for a big game.

Paul Reed, Pistons ($4,800)

Reed was arguably the most valuable player in the Game 6 win, and he's been a sneaky DFS option off Detroit's bench. This big man has been asked to do more with Jalen Duren struggling mightily, with Reed scoring at least 25 DraftKings points in three straight outings. That's all you can ask for from such an affordable player, and we could see him finally play 20 minutes given how much he's dominated over the last three outings.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Joel Bartilotta plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: Joelbartilotta Yahoo: Joelbartilotta.