This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

OKC at SAS: Thunder lead series 2-1

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Injuries to Monitor

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SAS - None

OKC - Jalen Williams (hamstring): Questionable; Ajay Mitchell (calf): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder ($11,800) at Spurs

It still surprises me to see how much SGA's salary has dropped over the last month. That drop has matched his fall-off in production, but this is still one of the most reliable players in DFS. Gilgeous-Alexander is one of the league leaders with 50 DraftKings points per game, but his 35-point floor is even more impressive. You simply can't find that type of reliability on a single-game slate, especially since he has at least 48 DK points in five straight fixtures.

Stephon Castle, Spurs ($9,000) vs. Thunder

It's been incredible watching Castle take another step in the second half of the season. The second-year guard has been the Spurs' second-best player over recent months, maintaining a 37-point average across his final 38 games. He's been even better during this postseason run, scoring at least 32 DK points in 19 of his last 20 outings while posting a 44-point average in this series. Some might be concerned about De'Aaron Fox returning to the lineup, but Castle is clearly the go-to ball-handler with Fox and Dylan Harper both banged up right now.

Forwards/Centers

Chet Holmgren, Thunder ($8,600) at Spurs

Holmgren typically struggles against Wembanyama, but the Thunder need him to play like an All-Star if they want to repeat as champions. That's what we saw during the regular season, with Chet averaging over 35 DraftKings points per game. The recent form in this series is horrifying, but seeing him decline by about $1,500 from a few weeks ago is a jarring sight. We're willing to take the risk on a bounce-back performance at this salary simply because Holmgren is too good to struggle like this for a full series.

Devin Vassell, Spurs ($7,000) vs. Thunder

We love Vassell's confidence as a shooter because he chucks it whenever he gets an opportunity. San Antonio needs that sharpshooting against OKC, with Vassell scoring at least 29 DraftKings points in all three games of this series. That culminated in a 41-point masterpiece in Game 3, so it's about time that Vassell sees a bump in salary behind his 40-minute role and 15 shots per game.

Expected Chalk

Victor Wembanyama, Spurs ($12,800) vs. Thunder

Can you possibly fade Wembanyama on a single-game slate? That's the question you have to ask before filling out lineups because he changes everything on this slate. This MVP candidate will be rostered in nearly every lineup out there, averaging 52 DraftKings points per game. What's even scarier is that he's showcased a 70-point ceiling numerous times over the last month and could play 40 minutes in this critical Game 4 since his team is trailing 2-1. Wembanyama dropped 83 DK points in Game 1 and has scored over 70 fantasy points in seven of his last 16 outings.

Mid-Range Money

Alex Caruso, Thunder ($6,200) at Spurs

Caruso might be the most valuable player in this series. His energy and defense coming off the bench have changed things for Oklahoma City, but that's always been the case for Caruso throughout his playoff career. The Thunder play him a full allotment of minutes in the most important games, with Caruso scoring at least 27 DraftKings points in all three games of this series. That's an incredible floor, and it's paired with a 35-point average. You won't find many players in this price range who could average 35 DK points, especially since Caruso has been asked to do more with Jalen Williams (hamstring) missing time. Williams could return Sunday, but Ajay Mitchell (calf) has already been ruled out.

Julian Champagnie, Spurs ($5,800) vs. Thunder

Champagnie isn't the most exciting player, but he's too cheap for what he provides. This winger is a typical 3-and-D player, with Champagnie playing a ton as the Spurs starting small forward. That role has led to Champagnie averaging 40 minutes a game in this series. He's also just shy of a 30-point average, and you simply can't fade a player in this price range who could play 40-45 minutes and provide 30 fantasy points.

Value Picks

Cason Wallace, Thunder ($5,400) at Spurs

There would be plenty of shots and usage available for OKC if Williams joins Mitchell on the inactive list, but Wallace still offers strong value regardless. This defensive stud has played at least 25 minutes in all three games of this series while scoring 30 and 33 DraftKings points in the two most recent outings. We saw similar production during the regular season when Williams was out, so Wallace needs a bump in salary if he's going to flirt with 30 minutes in this newfound role.

Isaiah Hartenstein, Thunder ($5,000) at Spurs

Slowing down Wembanyama is no easy task, but Hartenstein has done a decent job of that in this series. This big man had 31 DraftKings points in Game 2 and then battled foul trouble in Game 3. That's always a possibility in such a tough matchup, but that 31-point potential is in play at this salary. We're talking about a guy who averaged 29 DK points per game during the regular season while averaging over 30 DK points per game in the playoffs before this series.

Jared McCain, Thunder ($4,400) at Spurs

The second-year guard is also a viable option with Mitchell sidelined. McCain has posted 30 and 31 DK points in the last two games of this series and has the green light off the bench. He attempted 35 shots in those two games across 53 total minutes of play.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Joel Bartilotta plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: Joelbartilotta Yahoo: Joelbartilotta.