Thursday's six-game DraftKings slate features plenty of intriguing matchups, including a Western Conference clash between the Lakers and Thunder. Multiple teams still have lingering injury questions, so staying on top of the latest fantasy basketball news and today's NBA starting lineups will be crucial to gaining an edge. In this article, I'll highlight the slate's elite plays, expected chalk and value options to help you build winning lineups.

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DraftKings Main Slate NBA Games Today

PHX at CHA: Suns 18-19 on road; Hornets 19-19 at home

MIN at DET: Timberwolves 21-15 on road; Pistons 29-9 at home

LAL at OKC: Lakers on four-game winning streak, 24-14 on road; Thunder on three-game winning streak, 32-6 at home

CLE at GS: Cavaliers 23-15 on road; Warriors 21-16 at home

NOP at POR: Pelicans on five-game slide, 9-28 on road; Trail Blazers 21-17 at home

SAS at LAC: Spurs on 10-game winning streak, 28-11 on road; Clippers 21-16 at home

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

NBA Injury Report Today

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

PHX - Mark Williams (foot): Questionable; Haywood Highsmith (knee), Amir Coffey (ankle): OUT

CHA - PJ Hall (ankle): OUT

MIN - Anthony Edwards (knee): Questionable; Jaden McDaniels (knee): OUT

DET - Marcus Sasser (hip): Questionable; Cade Cunningham (chest), Isaiah Stewart (calf): OUT

LAL - Marcus Smart (ankle): OUT

OKC - Alex Caruso (illness): Questionable

CLE - Dean Wade (ankle), Jaylon Tyson (toe): OUT

GS - De'Anthony Melton (thumb), Gui Santos (pelvis), Seth Curry (adductor): Questionable; Stephen Curry (knee), Al Horford (calf), Quinten Post (foot): OUT

NOP - Trey Murphy (ankle): Questionable; Karlo Matkovic (back), Bryce McGowens (toe): OUT

POR - Jerami Grant (calf), Vit Krejci (calf), Shaedon Sharpe (calf): OUT

SAS - Victor Wembanyama (ankle): OUT

LAC - Isaiah Jackson (ankle): OUT

Elite NBA DFS Players

Guards

Devin Booker, Suns ($9,000) at Hornets

Booker has recorded at least 45.8 DK points in three straight games and 38.3 or more in each of his last five. Over the latter stretch, the star guard has averaged 28.6 points, 6.8 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 2.2 triples across 31.0 minutes per showing. He had 49.8 DK points in a win over Charlotte on March 8.

Stephon Castle, Spurs ($7,300) at Clippers

With Victor Wembanyama (ankle) unavailable for the second leg of this back-to-back set, Castle will likely be asked to do more on the offensive end. The second-year guard has supplied between 39.8 and 53.5 DK points in four of the last five games, during which he has averaged 18.4 points, 9.2 assists and 7.0 rebounds in 29.2 minutes per tilt.

Forwards/Centers

Kawhi Leonard, Clippers ($9,500) vs. Spurs

Leonard has logged between 39.0 and 65.3 DK points in 14 of his last 15 appearances, averaging 28.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.0 combined steals-plus-blocks across 30.5 minutes per contest during that span. In a loss to San Antonio on March 6, the star forward had 30 points, nine rebounds, three assists and three steals in 37 minutes, closing with 51.3 DK points.

Jalen Duren, Pistons ($9,000) vs. Timberwolves

Duren is coming off a 47.3-DK-point performance in Tuesday's win over Toronto and has chipped in between 35.8 and 61.0 DK points in five straight games. The 35.8 DK points came against Minnesota on Saturday, though he played 29 minutes and took just seven shots in the 22-point win. The All-Star center has averaged 23.4 points, 11.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.2 blocks across 34.0 minutes per game over his last five appearances.

Deni Avdija, Trail Blazers ($8,900) vs. Pelicans

Avdija nearly posted a triple-double in Tuesday's win over the Clippers and will have a prime opportunity to remain productive Thursday. The star forward has closed with 40.3, 38.0 and 65.3 DK points against New Orleans this season, averaging 27.3 points, 6.3 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 2.0 combined steals-plus-blocks across 35.0 minutes per game in those meetings.

Expected NBA DFS Chalk

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder ($10,400) vs. Lakers

Gilgeous-Alexander has tallied between 39.8 and 60.8 DK points over the last five games, during which he has reached the 30-point threshold three times while averaging 31.4 points, 5.0 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 2.2 combined steals-plus-blocks in 34.6 minutes per game. In his lone outing against the Lakers this season, the superstar point guard ended with 54.3 DK points across 29 minutes in a blowout win Nov. 12.

Mid-Range NBA DFS Picks

Toumani Camara, Trail Blazers ($5,600) vs. Pelicans

Camara has been on a roll recently, averaging 18.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.0 triples, 1.7 assists and 1.7 steals while shooting 53.3 percent from three-point range in 30.3 minutes per game over the last six outings. He has provided between 21.3 and 50.8 DK points in that six-game span, generating at least 26.8 in four of them.

Donte DiVincenzo, Timberwolves ($5,500) at Pistons

DiVincenzo had 34.8 DK points against Detroit on Saturday and has registered 26.3 or more in five of the last six games. He should continue to play a sizable role for Minnesota and may even see increased usage if Anthony Edwards (knee) is downgraded from questionable to out.

NBA DFS Value Picks

Deandre Ayton, Lakers ($5,100) at Thunder

The Thunder are certainly a tough matchup, though Ayton has been a consistent source of production of late. The big man has provided 24.5 or more DK points in five straight games, during which he has averaged 12.2 points, 9.0 rebounds and 2.0 combined steals-plus-blocks across 25.6 minutes per tilt.

Jeremiah Fears, Pelicans ($4,600) at Trail Blazers

Fears has recorded between 21.5 and 31.3 DK points in four straight outings, averaging 14.0 points, 4.3 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 24.3 minutes per contest over that span. His 31.3-DK-point performance came with Trey Murphy (ankle) in the lineup, and if Murphy is ruled out Thursday, Fears could see a bump in minutes.

Pat Spencer, Warriors ($4,000) vs. Cavaliers

Spencer has logged 23.8, 29.3 and 37.0 DK points over the last three games, during which he has averaged 11.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.3 steals in 29.0 minutes per outing. The 29-year-old guard will likely continue seeing meaningful playing time Thursday, especially if De'Anthony Melton (thumb) and Gui Santos (pelvis) remain out.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.