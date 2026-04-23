Thursday's DraftKings slate features three games, highlighted by a star-studded Timberwolves-Nuggets matchup as the series shifts to Minnesota. In the Eastern Conference, Jalen Brunson will look to help New York retake the series lead, while Scottie Barnes and the Raptors aim to hold off Donovan Mitchell and the Cavaliers in a pivotal Game 3 in Toronto. Below, I'll outline today's elite plays, expected chalk and value options to help you build winning lineups.

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DraftKings Main Slate NBA Games Today

NY at ATL: Series tied 1-1

CLE at TOR: Cavaliers lead series 2-0

DEN at MIN: Series tied 1-1

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

NBA Injury Report Today

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

NY - None

ATL - Jock Landale (ankle): OUT

CLE - Thomas Bryant (calf): Probable

TOR - Immanuel Quickley (hamstring): Questionable

DEN - Aaron Gordon (calf): Questionable; Peyton Watson (hamstring): OUT

MIN - Anthony Edwards (knee), Jaylen Clark (illness), Terrence Shannon (illness): Questionable

Elite NBA DFS Players

Guards

Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers ($8,700) at Raptors

Mitchell has reached the 30-point threshold in back-to-back games to begin this series and will look to extend that streak as Cleveland aims to take a commanding 3-0 lead. The star guard delivered 45.8 and 49.8 DK points in Games 1 and 2, respectively, averaging 31.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.5 steals across 34.0 minutes per game in those outings.

Jalen Brunson, Knicks ($8,500) at Hawks

Brunson didn't deliver his most efficient outing in Game 2 but still recorded at least 42.5 DK points for a second straight game. The star point guard has had 42.5 or more DK points in four of his five outings against the Hawks across the regular season and playoffs, averaging 29.0 points, 7.4 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 0.8 steals across 36.6 minutes per tilt in those appearances.

Forwards/Centers

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets ($12,700) at Timberwolves

Jokic has logged 62.8 and 57.3 DK points through two first-round games, and over six games against Minnesota in the 2025-26 campaign, he has yet to close with fewer than 57.3. The superstar big man's only real drawback is his high salary, but he offers a safe floor and should continue stuffing the stat sheet in Game 3.

Scottie Barnes, Raptors ($8,100) vs. Cavaliers

This is essentially a must-win game for the Raptors at home, and Barnes will look to remain productive after dropping 43.0 DK points in Monday's Game 2 loss. The star forward has recorded 38.5 or more DK points in four of his five matchups with the Cavaliers across the regular season and playoffs, averaging 21.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 2.4 combined steals-plus-blocks across 36.0 minutes per game in those outings.

Josh Hart, Knicks ($6,300) at Hawks

Hart's rebounding and all-around impact have been key for New York through two first-round matchups, during which he has averaged 13.0 points, 13.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 2.0 steals in 36.0 minutes per showing. The veteran swingman supplied 42.5 and 43.8 DK points in Games 1 and 2, respectively.

Expected NBA DFS Chalk

Jamal Murray, Nuggets ($8,900) at Timberwolves

Murray has scored 30 points in back-to-back first-round games and knocked down six triples in Game 2 following a lackluster performance from beyond the arc in Game 1. The star point guard has generated 45.8 and 52.3 DK points in those two outings, during which he has averaged 30.0 points, 7.0 assists, 6.0 rebounds and 0.5 steals in 41.0 minutes per contest.

Mid-Range NBA DFS Picks

Onyeka Okongwu, Hawks ($5,900) vs. Knicks

Okongwu has shot 12-for-18 from the field and 6-for-9 from beyond the arc through two first-round matchups, averaging 17.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 33.5 minutes per game during that span. The big man has posted 35.0 and 27.0 DK points against New York in the postseason after averaging 43.3 DK points in three regular-season games versus the Knicks.

OG Anunoby, Knicks ($5,900) at Hawks

Anunoby has tallied 31.0 and 33.5 DK points through two games in this first-round series, totaling 32 points, 16 rebounds, three steals, two assists and one block in 76 minutes. Through five outings against the Hawks across the regular season and playoffs, the 28-year-old forward has averaged 36.3 DK points in 37.2 minutes per contest.

NBA DFS Value Picks

Donte DiVincenzo, Timberwolves ($5,100) vs. Nuggets

DiVincenzo has knocked down four triples in back-to-back playoff games, during which he has averaged 14.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.5 steals across 31.0 minutes per showing. The 29-year-old guard has registered 34.0-plus DK points in three of his last four appearances against Minnesota.

Christian Braun, Nuggets ($4,900) at Timberwolves

Braun has fared well in his last three outings against Minnesota, averaging 14.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 0.7 steals in 36.3 minutes per tilt in those games. He recorded 24.5 and 31.8 DK points in Games 1 and 2, respectively.

Collin Murray-Boyles, Raptors ($4,300) vs. Cavaliers

Murray-Boyles has led Toronto's bench in scoring in back-to-back games, contributing 24.5 and 30.8 DK points. Jakob Poeltl has had a limited impact in the first two games of this series, which could result in increased burn for Murray-Boyles.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.