There are only three games on the final DraftKings slate before the All-Star break, but there are still plenty of stars and value-driven options to build around. This article breaks down today's top DFS plays, including elite players, value targets and expected chalk, to help you construct winning lineups.
DraftKings Main Slate NBA Games Today
MIL at OKC: Bucks 10-18 on road; Thunder 22-5 at home
POR at UTA: Trail Blazers 10-16 on road; Jazz 11-17 at home
DAL at LAL: Mavericks on eight-game slide, 5-17 on road; Lakers 14-10 at home
NBA Injury Report Today
MIL - Kyle Kuzma (foot), Ryan Rollins (foot): Questionable; Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf), Taurean Prince (neck): OUT
OKC - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (abdomen), Ajay Mitchell (abdomen/ankle), Isaiah Hartenstein (injury management), Jalen Williams (hamstring), Branden Carlson (back): OUT
POR - Deni Avdija (injury management), Robert Williams (injury management): Questionable; Shaedon Sharpe (calf), Kris Murray (back), Matisse Thybulle (knee/thumb)
UTA - Jaren Jackson (knee), Lauri Markkanen (rest), Keyonte George (ankle): OUT
DAL - Naji Marshall (foot), Caleb Martin (ankle): Questionable; Cooper Flagg (foot), Kyrie Irving (knee): OUT
LAL - Deandre Ayton (knee), Luka Doncic (hamstring): OUT
Elite NBA DFS Players
Guards
Isaiah Collier, Jazz ($7,900) vs. Trail Blazers
The second-year point guard is in line to draw another start due to Keyonte George (ankle) being sidelined. Collier is fresh off posting a double-double and has produced 32.8 or more DK points in six consecutive contests, averaging 17.7 points, 12.2 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 2.2 steals in 36.5 minutes per game over that span.
Kevin Porter, Bucks ($7,800) at Thunder
Porter is fresh off his second triple-double of the season during Wednesday's win over Orlando and will look to remain productive Thursday. The 25-year-old guard has played in four straight outings following a six-game absence due to a right oblique strain. He has posted at least 44.5 DK points in all four of those games (three starts), during which he has averaged 21.8 points, 8.8 assists, 6.8 rebounds and 2.8 combined steals-plus-blocks in 34.5 minutes per tilt.
Forwards/Centers
Deni Avdija, Trail Blazers ($9,000) at Jazz
Avdija struggled in Wednesday's loss to the Timberwolves but will have a prime opportunity to bounce back Thursday, However, he's listed as questionable to suit up due to lower-back injury management, so his status will be worth monitoring ahead of tipoff. Over two appearances against Utah this season, the 25-year-old forward has averaged 26.0 points, 8.5 rebounds and 7.0 assists in 31.5 minutes per game.
Chet Holmgren, Thunder ($8,600) vs. Bucks
Holmgren turned in a modest stat line in Wednesday's blowout win over Phoenix and logged just 20 minutes. The Thunder will be without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (abdomen) and Jalen Williams (hamstring) against Milwaukee, so Holmgren should see an uptick in usage and shot attempts.
Donovan Clingan, Trail Blazers ($7,200) at Jazz
Clingan wasn't extremely productive in Wednesday's loss to Minnesota but enters a more favorable matchup against Utah on Thursday. The second-year center has tallied at least 34.8 DK points in five of his last six outings, during which he has averaged 13.0 points, 13.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.3 blocks across 28.5 minutes per contest.
Expected NBA DFS Chalk
LeBron James, Lakers ($8,800) vs. Mavericks
The veteran forward has recorded 46.5-plus DK points in back-to-back appearances without Luka Doncic (hamstring), and James has supplied 36.3 or more in each of his last six outings. During that stretch, the 41-year-old has averaged 21.0 points, 8.2 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 33.8 minutes per contest.
Mid-Range NBA DFS Picks
Ace Bailey, Jazz ($6,000) vs. Trail Blazers
Jaren Jackson (knee) is likely done for the season, and Lauri Markkanen will sit out the second leg of this back-to-back set. With that in mind, Bailey is likely to see plenty of shots falling his way Thursday. The rookie first-rounder has generated 25.5-plus DK points in four of his last five outings, averaging 15.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 2.2 combined steals-plus-blocks in 35.8 minutes per game over that stretch.
Brice Sensabaugh, Jazz ($5,500) vs. Trail Blazers
The Jazz will be without multiple key contributors Thursday, and Sensabaugh could see starter-level minutes. The 22-year-old has supplied 22.0 or more DK points in four of his last five outings, during which he has averaged 15.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 25.8 minutes per contest.
NBA DFS Value Picks
Marvin Bagley, Mavericks ($4,500) at Lakers
It's a small sample size, but Bagley has been productive with the Mavericks through two games. The big man posted a double-double in Saturday's loss to the Spurs and nearly recorded another in Tuesday's loss to the Suns, recording 46.0 and 21.5 DK points, respectively. He has logged more minutes than starter Daniel Gafford in both of those games, and it wouldn't be shocking to see that trend continue.
Isaiah Joe, Thunder ($4,400) vs. Bucks
The Thunder will be shorthanded in the second leg of this back-to-back set, meaning Joe should continue to see increased playing time. The 26-year-old guard has closed with 26.5 or more DK points in four of his last five outings, averaging 17.0 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.4 steals across 26.8 minutes per game during that period.
Jericho Sims, Bucks ($4,200) at Thunder
Sims is a bit of a riskier pick, though he's been solid of late and may continue to see increased burn, especially if Kyle Kuzma (foot) or Ryan Rollins (foot) remains out. Sims has put up 32.8-plus DK points in two of his last three games and at least 21.5 in four of his last five. During that five-game span, he has averaged 8.6 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 28.8 minutes per tilt.