The NBA is back following the All-Star break, and DraftKings features a seven-game slate Thursday. In this article, I'll break down today's top DFS plays, from elite players to injury-driven alternatives, to help you build winning lineups.

DraftKings Main Slate NBA Games Today

IND at WAS: Pacers 5-22 on road; Wizards on three-game slide, 9-18 at home

HOU at CHA: Rockets 15-13 on road; Hornets 12-14 at home

BKN at CLE: Nets 7-19 on road; Cavaliers on five-game winning streak, 18-11 at home

ATL at PHI: Hawks on three-game slide, 16-15 on road; 76ers 15-14 at home

DET at NY: Pistons on three-game winning streak, 18-7 on road; Knicks 21-7 at home

TOR at CHI: Raptors 16-10 on road; Bulls on six-game slide, 15-12 at home

PHX at SAS: Suns 14-13 on road; Spurs on six-game winning streak, 19-6 at home

NBA Injury Report Today

IND - Aaron Nesmith (back), T.J. McConnell (hamstring), Micah Potter (ankle): Questionable; Pascal Siakam (personal), Ivica Zubac (ankle), Obi Toppin (foot): OUT

WAS - Trae Young (knee/quadriceps), Alex Sarr (hamstring): OUT

HOU - Fred VanVleet (knee): OUT

CHA - Coby White (calf), Liam McNeeley (ankle), Miles Bridges (suspension), Moussa Diabate (suspension): OUT

BKN - Nic Claxton (ankle): OUT

CLE - Nae'Qwan Tomlin (calf), Max Strus (foot): OUT

ATL - Jonathan Kuminga (knee): OUT

PHI - Joel Embiid (knee), Paul George (suspension): OUT

DET - Jalen Duren (suspension), Isaiah Stewart (suspension): OUT

NY - OG Anunoby (toe): Probable; Miles McBride (pelvis): OUT

TOR - Collin Murray-Boyles (thumb): Probable; Sandro Mamukelashvili (ribs): Questionable

CHI - Jalen Smith (calf), Tre Jones (hamstring): Probable; Josh Giddey (hamstring): Questionable; Zach Collins (toe): OUT

PHX - Grayson Allen (ankle), Questionable: Dillon Brooks (suspension), Haywood Highsmith (knee), Cole Anthony (not injury related): OUT

SAS - Mason Plumlee (reconditioning), Lindy Waters (knee): OUT

Elite NBA DFS Players

Guards

Tyrese Maxey, 76ers ($9,600) vs. Hawks

Maxey has produced at least 38.3 DK points eight of his last nine outings and could see increased shot attempts due to Joel Embiid (knee) being sidelined. During that stretch, Maxey has averaged 26.7 points, 6.6 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.6 steals across 35.9 minutes per tilt.

Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers ($9,500) vs. Nets

Mitchell has tallied 43.8-plus DK points in four straight games and enters a favorable matchup against the Nets, against whom he posted 52.5 DK points Oct. 24. Over his last four outings, the star guard has averaged 31.5 points, 7.0 assists, 3.5 combined steals-plus-blocks and 2.8 rebounds in 31.8 minutes per contest.

Forwards/Centers

Victor Wembanyama, Spurs ($10,500) vs. Suns

Wembanyama has remained elite in February, during which he has averaged 26.3 points, 10.8 rebounds, 4.2 combined steals-plus-blocks and 2.8 assists in 29.3 minutes per game across six outings. Additionally, the star big man has contributed 39.3 or more DK points in each of those six games and has reached that mark in nine of his last 10.

Kevin Durant, Rockets ($8,600) at Hornets

Durant posted 35.3-plus DK points in eight of his 11 outings prior to the All-Star break, including 44.8 in a loss to Charlotte on Feb. 5. Over that stretch, the superstar averaged 25.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.8 combined steals-plus-blocks in 37.1 minutes per contest.

Karl-Anthony Towns, Knicks ($8,000) vs. Pistons

The star big man offers excellent value at this salary, especially considering Jalen Duren and Isaiah Stewart are both still suspended. Towns has generated at least 38.8 DK points in eight of his last nine games, averaging 16.3 points, 14.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 29.7 minutes per tilt during that span.

Expected NBA DFS Chalk

Jalen Johnson, Hawks ($10,400) at 76ers

Johnson continues to consistently put up elite numbers, generating 41.3-plus DK points in 10 straight games. Over that stretch, he has averaged 25.1 points, 13.0 rebounds, 8.9 assists and 2.0 combined steals-plus-blocks in 37.1 minutes per contest. He has posted 73.5 and 50.0 DK points against Philadelphia so far this season.

Mid-Range NBA DFS Picks

Dyson Daniels, Hawks ($6,400) at 76ers

Daniels has finished with 26.5 or more DK points in seven of his last eight appearances, averaging 11.8 points, 6.3 assists, 5.1 rebounds and 1.8 steals across 30.4 minutes per game over that stretch. He has recorded 42.3 and 52.0 DK points against the 76ers in two outings this season.

RJ Barrett, Raptors ($6,300) at Bulls

Barrett has logged 27.0 or more DK points in each of his last seven appearances, averaging 16.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 27.7 minutes per contest during that span. He enters a favorable matchup against a Bulls squad that ranks 25th in defensive rating (117.6) this season and 29th over the last 10 games (121.7).

NBA DFS Value Picks

Paul Reed, Pistons ($5,700) at Knicks

With Duren and Stewart both suspended, Reed is expected to draw the start at center Thursday. The 26-year-old big man erupted for 46.3 DK points during his last start in a win over Toronto on Feb. 11 and has racked up at least 23.3 DK points in three consecutive contests, including 30.0 in a blowout win over New York on Feb. 6. As a starter this season (seven games), he has averaged 13.3 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.6 blocks in 27.6 minutes per tilt.

Nolan Traore, Nets ($4,600) at Cavaliers

The Nets remain near the bottom of the standings in the Eastern Conference, which has certainly helped Traore to step into an increased role of late. The rookie first-rounder has notched 25.3-plus DK points in four straight games, averaging 17.3 points, 8.0 assists and 2.8 rebounds in 31.5 minutes per contest during that period.

Tristan Vukcevic, Wizards ($4,300) vs. Pacers

Alex Sarr will be unavailable due to a hamstring strain, so Vukcevic appears likely to split the center minutes with Anthony Gill. Even if he doesn't start, Vukcevic offers solid value for the price. He has closed with 21.5 or more DK points in three straight appearances (one start), during which he has averaged 14.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists across 17.0 minutes per game.

