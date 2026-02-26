RotoWire's Joe Mayo provides his expert advice and analysis for Thursday's NBA DFS slate on DraftKings, highlighting matchups, injuries and recent performance.

Thursday's main DraftKings slate features nine games, and injuries across the league have created plenty of opportunities to find value. In this article, I'll break down today's top DFS picks, including superstars, emerging young talent and role players poised to step up, to help you build winning lineups.

DraftKings Main Slate NBA Games Today

CHA at IND: Hornets 16-15 on road; Pacers on four-game slide, 10-20 at home

MIA at PHI: Heat 14-17 on road; 76ers 15-15 at home

WAS at ATL: Wizards 5-22 on road; Hawks 12-16 at home

SAS at BKN: Spurs on 10-game winning streak, 20-10 on road; Nets on five-game slide, 8-20 at home

HOU at ORL: Rockets 16-14 on road; Magic 17-9 at home

POR at CHI: Trail Blazers 12-16 on road; Bulls on 10-game slide, 15-16 at home

SAC at DAL: Kings 4-27 on road; Mavericks 14-16 at home

NOP at UTA: Pelicans 6-21 on road; Jazz on three-game slide, 11-18 at home

LAL at PHX: Lakers 18-11 on road; Suns 19-12 at home

NBA Injury Report Today

CHA - Liam McNeeley (ankle): OUT

IND - Obi Toppin (foot), Andrew Nembhard (back): Questionable; Pascal Siakam (wrist): Doubtful; Ivica Zubac (ankle), Aaron Nesmith (ankle): OUT

MIA - Norman Powell (groin), Davion Mitchell (illness): Questionable; Nikola Jovic (back): OUT

PHI - Joel Embiid (knee/shin): Probable; MarJon Beauchamp (illness): Questionable; Paul George (suspension), Johni Broome (knee): OUT

WAS - Trae Young (knee/quadriceps), Alex Sarr (hamstring), Kyshawn George (knee), Anthony Davis (finger/groin), D'Angelo Russell (not with team): OUT

ATL - Nickeil Alexander-Walker (foot), Zaccharie Risacher (hip): Questionable; Jalen Johnson (hip): OUT

SAS - Stephon Castle (hip), Keldon Johnson (shoulder): Questionable; Mason Plumlee (reconditioning): OUT

BKN - None

HOU - Jae'Sean Tate (knee): OUT

ORL - Jalen Suggs (back): Questionable; Franz Wagner (ankle): OUT

POR - Donovan Clingan (Achilles), Robert Williams (foot), Yang Hansen (back): Questionable; Deni Avdija (back), Shaedon Sharpe (calf): OUT

CHI - Jalen Smith (calf), Jaden Ivey (knee), Patrick Williams (quadriceps), Anfernee Simons (wrist): OUT

SAC - Malik Monk (ankle): Questionable; Russell Westbrook (thigh), Keegan Murray (ankle), Dylan Cardwell (ankle): OUT

DAL - Khris Middleton (shoulder): Probable; Daniel Gafford (ankle): Doubtful; Cooper Flagg (foot), P.J. Washington (ankle): OUT

NOP - Trey Murphy (shoulder), Yves Missi (calf): OUT

UTA - Lauri Markkanen (ankle), Keyonte George (ankle): OUT

LAL - Jaxson Hayes (ankle): Probable; Rui Hachimura (illness): Questionable

PHX - Devin Booker (hip), Dillon Brooks (hand), Jordan Goodwin (calf), Haywood Highsmith (knee), Cole Anthony (not with team): OUT

Elite NBA DFS Players

Guards

Tyrese Maxey, 76ers ($10,000) vs. Heat

Maxey has chipped in 40.5 or more DK points in five straight outings, including back-to-back appearances with at least 60.3. Over his last five games, the star point guard has averaged 31.6 points, 5.6 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 2.2 steals in 35.2 minutes per tilt. In a loss to Miami on Nov. 23, he accumulated 44.8 DK points.

LaMelo Ball, Hornets ($8,900) at Pacers

Ball has logged at least 31.5 DK points in 10 of his last 11 outings, during which he has averaged 20.6 points, 6.5 assists and 4.9 rebounds in 29.3 minutes per tilt. In two appearances against the Pacers so far this season, he has had 42.3 and 56.8 DK points.

Forwards/Centers

Victor Wembanyama, Spurs ($10,900) at Nets

Wembanyama struggled on the offensive end in Wednesday's win over Toronto, though he still finished with 37.5 DK points and now enters a favorable matchup against Brooklyn. The 22-year-old has notched 47.5 or more DK points in eight of his 10 February appearances, during which he has averaged 23.6 points, 11.6 rebounds, 4.9 combined steals-plus-blocks and 3.4 assists in 29.7 minutes per game.

Alperen Sengun, Rockets ($9,400) at Magic

Sengun is fresh off dropping a triple-double in a blowout win over the Kings during the first leg of Houston's back-to-back set, and he has registered 36.0-plus DK points in six of his last seven outings. During that period, the star big man has averaged 18.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, 7.9 assists and 3.4 combined steals-plus-blocks per contest.

Zion Williamson, Pelicans ($8,000) at Jazz

Williamson has closed with 32.5 or more DK points in all eight of his February appearances and will have a prime opportunity to impress against a lackluster Utah defense Thursday. On the month, the star forward has averaged 23.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 32.1 minutes per game.

Expected NBA DFS Chalk

Luka Doncic, Lakers ($11,400) at Suns

Doncic has appeared in six outings this month, though he exited one early due to injury. He has yet to post fewer than 38.8 DK points through five completed games in February and has produced at least 59.3 in three of them. The superstar has averaged 33.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 5.5 assists across two outings against Phoenix so far this season.

Mid-Range NBA DFS Picks

Ace Bailey, Jazz ($6,000) vs. Pelicans

Lauri Markkanen (ankle/hip) and Keyonte George (ankle) will join Jaren Jackson (knee) and Jusuf Nurkic (nose) on the sidelines, leaving additional shots and minutes available for Bailey against a bottom-tier New Orleans defense. The rookie first-rounder has recorded 25.5-plus DK points in four of his last five outings, during which he has averaged 13.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 32.6 minutes per contest.

Jonathan Kuminga, Hawks ($5,800) vs. Wizards

Kuminga made his Hawks debut in Tuesday's win over Washington following an extended absence due to a left knee bone bruise. The 23-year-old forward impressed in the victory, closing with 27 points (9-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and two steals over 24 minutes. With Jalen Johnson (hip) unavailable, Kuminga could also see an increased role Thursday.

NBA DFS Value Picks

Scoot Henderson, Trail Blazers ($5,500) at Bulls

Henderson has tallied at least 22.3 DK points in six of his seven February appearances and is no longer on a minutes restriction. On the month, the 22-year-old guard has averaged 13.9 points, 5.1 assists and 3.3 rebounds across 22.9 minutes per game. He has played 29-plus minutes in back-to-back outings and will likely approach starter-level minutes Thursday.

Marvin Bagley, Mavericks ($4,900) vs. Kings

Daniel Gafford (ankle) is unlikely to play Thursday, so Bagley is in line to get the starting nod in a favorable matchup versus a Sacramento squad that is on the second leg of a back-to-back set. The big man has generated 29.3-plus DK points in three straight games, averaging 16.3 points and 9.7 rebounds across 23.0 minutes per contest during that span. In a Feb. 1 win over the Kings when he was still on the Wizards, Bagley dropped 30.0 DK points in 19 minutes.

Kobe Brown, Pacers ($4,600) vs. Hornets

The 26-year-old forward has posted 23.3 or more DK points in four consecutive contests and should continue to see significant playing time with Pascal Siakam (wrist) doubtful to play. Over that stretch, Brown has averaged 12.0 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 29.0 minutes per tilt.

