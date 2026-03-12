Thursday's eight-game DraftKings slate offers plenty of injury-driven value, though monitoring the latest fantasy basketball news and today's NBA starting lineups will be crucial. In this article, I'll break down Thursday's elite plays, expected chalk and value options to help you build winning lineups.

DraftKings Main Slate NBA Games Today

WAS at ORL: Wizards on nine-game slide, 5-26 on road; Magic on five-game winning streak, 20-11 at home

PHI at DET: 76ers 17-14 on road; Pistons 23-8 at home

PHX at IND: Suns on three-game winning streak, 16-14 on road; Pacers on 10-game slide, 10-22 at home

BKN at ATL: Nets 8-25 on road; Hawks on seven-game winning streak, 16-16 at home

MIL at MIA: Bucks 12-19 on road; Heat on six-game winning streak, 22-11 at home

DAL at MEM: Mavericks on eight-game slide, 7-24 on road; Grizzlies on five-game slide, 11-19 at home

DEN at SAS: Nuggets 22-13 on road; Spurs on five-game winning streak, 25-6 at home

BOS at OKC: Celtics 22-12 on road; Thunder on six-game winning streak, 27-6 at home

NBA Injury Report Today

WAS - Kyshawn George (elbow), Anthony Davis (finger): OUT

ORL - Anthony Black (abdomen), Franz Wagner (ankle): OUT

PHI - Andre Drummond (back): Questionable; Adem Bona (back), Joel Embiid (oblique), Tyrese Maxey (finger), Kelly Oubre (elbow), Paul George (suspension): OUT

DET - Caris LeVert (wrist), Ausar Thompson (ankle): OUT

PHX - Grayson Allen (knee), Haywood Highsmith (knee): Questionable; Mark Williams (foot), Dillon Brooks (hand): OUT

IND - Andrew Nembhard (back/neck), Ivica Zubac (ankle), Aaron Nesmith (ankle), T.J. McConnell (hamstring): Questionable; Pascal Siakam (knee), Quenton Jackson (calf): OUT

BKN - Ziaire Williams (rest), Michael Porter (ankle), Day'Ron Sharpe (thumb), Nolan Traore (rest): OUT

ATL - Dyson Daniels (toe), Jonathan Kuminga (knee): Questionable

MIL - Kevin Porter (knee), Bobby Portis (back), Jericho Sims (knee): Questionable

MIA - Tyler Herro (quadriceps): Questionable; Norman Powell (groin), Andrew Wiggins (toe), Nikola Jovic (back): OUT

DAL - Klay Thompson (rest): Doubtful

MEM - Cam Spencer (back): Questionable; Ty Jerome (calf), Walter Clayton (ankle), Cedric Coward (knee), Taj Gibson (reconditioning): Doubtful; Scotty Pippen (toe), Ja Morant (elbow), Brandon Clarke (calf), Santi Aldama (knee): OUT

DEN - Jamal Murray (ankle): Probable; Aaron Gordon (hamstring): Questionable; Peyton Watson (hamstring): OUT

SAS - Victor Wembanyama (ankle), Harrison Barnes (ankle), Lindy Waters (illness): Questionable

BOS - Derrick White (knee): Questionable; Jayson Tatum (Achilles), Nikola Vucevic (finger): OUT

OKC - Jalen Williams (hamstring), Isaiah Hartenstein (calf): OUT

Elite NBA DFS Players

Guards

Cade Cunningham, Pistons ($10,900) vs. 76ers

Cunningham has recorded between 41.5 and 79.0 DK points in 12 consecutive contests, averaging 25.3 points, 10.8 assists, 6.1 rebounds and 2.5 combined steals-plus-blocks across 35.1 minutes per game during that span. In a win over Philadelphia on Nov. 9, the star guard posted 49.0 DK points and a double-double.

VJ Edgecombe, 76ers ($8,100) at Pistons

Edgecombe returned from a three-game absence due to a lumbar contusion in Tuesday's win over Memphis, logging 35 minutes and taking on more on-ball duties with Tyrese Maxey (finger) sidelined. Edgecombe has finished with at least 40.3 DK points in each of his last five games in which he didn't exit early due to injury. With Philadelphia shorthanded Thursday, he'll have a prime opportunity to put up strong numbers yet again.

Forwards/Centers

Paolo Banchero, Magic ($9,500) vs. Wizards

Banchero is fresh off dropping 45.5 DK points in Wednesday's win over Cleveland and will have a much more favorable matchup Thursday. The star forward has contributed between 40.3 and 58.0 DK points in eight straight games, including 51.8 in a win over Washington on March 3. Over his last eight appearances, Banchero has averaged 26.9 points, 9.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists in 35.3 minutes per showing.

Cooper Flagg, Mavericks ($8,500) at Grizzlies

Flagg is set to appear in a fifth consecutive contest following an eight-game absence due to a left mid-foot sprain. The 19-year-old has tallied 35.5-plus DK points in all four of those games, during which he has averaged 16.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 2.8 combined steals-plus-blocks in 29.5 minutes per game. He has struggled with efficiency since returning from the extended absence, but he'll have an opportunity to get back on track against a banged-up Memphis squad.

Jalen Duren, Pistons ($7,900) vs. 76ers

Duren has generated 37.0 or more DK points in eight of his 10 appearances since the All-Star break, including six outings with at least 45.0. During that 10-game stretch, the star big man has averaged 22.7 points, 11.2 rebounds, 2.1 combined steals-plus-blocks and 1.7 assists in 28.5 minutes per tilt. He's also likely to benefit from a favorable matchup against an injury-plagued Sixers frontcourt.

Expected NBA DFS Chalk

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets ($12,500) at Spurs

Jokic racked up his third triple-double of March during the front end of this back-to-back in Wednesday's blowout win over Houston, and he has supplied between 58.5 and 75.5 DK points in four straight games. Over six appearances this month, the three-time MVP has averaged 28.5 points, 11.8 rebounds, 9.7 assists and 2.7 combined steals-plus-blocks over 35.3 minutes per contest.

Mid-Range NBA DFS Picks

CJ McCollum, Hawks ($6,500) vs. Nets

McCollum has been a regular in the starting lineup of late and has registered 30.3 or more DK points in five consecutive contests. Over that stretch, the veteran guard has averaged 18.4 points, 5.4 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 1.8 three-pointers in 28.2 minutes per contest. In a win over Brooklyn on Feb. 22, he posted 34.0 DK points in 32 minutes.

Javon Small, Grizzlies ($5,500) vs. Mavericks

Small has notched between 25.0 and 43.5 DK points in each of the last six games in which he has logged at least 20 minutes. Moreover, he should see significant run against Dallas with Memphis expected to be extremely shorthanded in the front end of this back-to-back. Over 10 appearances since the All-Star break, the rookie second-rounder has averaged 12.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 1.7 triples and 1.5 steals while shooting 45.9 percent from downtown in 25.9 minutes per showing.

NBA DFS Value Picks

Danny Wolf, Nets ($4,800) at Hawks

The rookie first-rounder has closed with at least 30.5 DK points in back-to-back outings and 22.5 or more in six of his last eight games (one start). With Michael Porter (ankle), Ziaire Williams (illness) and Day'Ron Sharpe (thumb) sidelined, Wolf is likely to see increased minutes and could step into a starting role.

Andre Drummond, 76ers ($4,400) at Pistons

Drummond is questionable to suit up Thursday and was a late addition to the injury report due to back spasms. However, he's expected to see an expanded role if he's cleared to play due to Joel Embiid (oblique) and Adem Bona (back) being unavailable. Drummond has produced 21.8 or more DK points in six of his last seven starts. If the veteran big man is ultimately ruled out, Trendon Watford ($4,000) would likely see an uptick in playing time.

Rayan Rupert, Grizzlies ($4,300) vs. Mavericks

The Grizzlies are expected to be without several key contributors Thursday, so Rupert is in line to see increased playing time. The two-way player has provided between 18.3 and 38.5 DK points in five of his last six appearances (one start), during which he has averaged 12.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.0 combined steals-plus-blocks across 28.8 minutes per game.

