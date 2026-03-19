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Thursday's main DraftKings slate features six games and plenty of injury-driven value. Still, keeping up with the latest fantasy basketball news and today's NBA starting lineups will be key to gaining an edge. In this article, I'll break down the slate's top picks, including elite plays, expected chalk and value options, to help you build winning lineups.

Try our DraftKings NBA Lineup Optimizer to discover more expert recommendations, customize the player pool, set exposure percentage and mass-enter DFS lineups.

DraftKings Main Slate NBA Games Today

DET at WAS: Pistons 23-11 on road; Wizards on 13-game slide, 11-24 at home

ORL at CHA: Magic 16-16 on road; Hornets 15-17 at home

CLE at CHI: Cavaliers 20-14 on road; Bulls 17-19 at home

PHX at SAS: Suns on three-game slide, 17-17 on road; Spurs on three-game winning streak, 26-7 at home

LAL at MIA: Lakers on seven-game winning streak, 21-13 on road; Heat 23-12 at home

LAC at NOP: Clippers on three-game slide, 15-20 on road; Pelicans 15-21 at home

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

NBA Injury Report Today

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

DET - Cade Cunningham (chest), Isaiah Stewart (calf): OUT

WAS - Trae Young (quadriceps), Bilal Coulibaly (heel), Kyshawn George (ankle), Anthony Davis (finger), Leaky Black (ankle): OUT

ORL - Franz Wagner (ankle), Anthony Black (abdomen), Wendell Carter (ribs), Jonathan Isaac (knee): OUT

CHA - Tidjane Salaun (calf): OUT

CLE - Donovan Mitchell (eye): Questionable; Jarrett Allen (knee), Craig Porter (groin), Tyrese Proctor (quadriceps): OUT

CHI - Collin Sexton (lower leg): Probable; Jalen Smith (calf): Questionable; Isaac Okoro (knee), Jaden Ivey (knee), Anfernee Simons (wrist): OUT

PHX - Grayson Allen (knee), Haywood Highsmith (knee): Questionable; Royce O'Neale (knee), Dillon Brooks (hand), Mark Williams (foot): OUT

SAS - None

LAL - Luka Doncic (hip), LeBron James (foot), Austin Reaves (forearm): Questionable; Maxi Kleber (back): OUT

MIA - Andrew Wiggins (toe), Jaime Jaquez (hip): OUT

LAC - Kawhi Leonard (ankle): Questionable; Darius Garland (toe), Bennedict Mathurin (toe): OUT

NOP - Dejounte Murray (rest), Bryce McGowens (toe): OUT

Elite NBA DFS Players

Guards

James Harden, Cavaliers ($9,100) at Bulls

Harden has chipped in 37.3-plus DK points in five of the last six games, during which he has averaged 21.2 points, 7.2 assists, 5.2 rebounds, 2.8 three-pointers and 0.7 steals in 34.2 minutes per contest. The veteran guard could also be more involved offensively if Donovan Mitchell (eye) is downgraded from questionable to out.

Trey Murphy, Pelicans ($8,100) vs. Clippers

Murphy had 48.8 DK points in Wednesday's win over the Clippers and could be more involved on the offensive end Thursday due to Dejounte Murray (rest) being unavailable. Murphy has closed with 38.5 or more DK points in seven of the last eight games, averaging 21.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.9 steals across 34.9 minutes per contest over that stretch.

Forwards/Centers

Paolo Banchero, Magic ($9,400) at Hornets

Banchero has been a consistent source of elite production since the All-Star break, and he has dropped at least 38.0 DK points in 12 straight games. The star forward has racked up seven double-doubles in that 12-game stretch, during which he has averaged 25.8 points, 9.3 rebounds and 5.2 assists across 35.8 minutes per showing.

Bam Adebayo, Heat ($8,900) vs. Lakers

Adebayo has scored at least 20 points in nine consecutive contests, supplying between 35.0 and 107.8 DK points over that stretch, including seven outings with at least 42.3. During that period, the star big man has averaged 29.9 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.9 combined steals-plus-blocks in 35.4 minutes per game.

Matas Buzelis, Bulls ($7,500) vs. Cavaliers

The Bulls are 2-4 in their last six games, though Buzelis has impressed over that stretch. The second-year forward has finished with 35.8 to 61.5 DK points in all six of those games, during which he has averaged 24.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.5 triples, 2.8 combined steals-plus-blocks and 1.8 assists in 34.5 minutes per tilt.

Expected NBA DFS Chalk

Jalen Duren, Pistons ($8,800) at Wizards

The 16-52 Wizards have struggled against centers of late, including in Tuesday's loss to the Pistons, when Duren posted a 36-point, 12-rebound double-double with 57.0 DK points. The star big man has tallied between 33.3 and 57.0 DK points in seven straight games and will need to step up on the offensive end with Cade Cunningham (chest) sidelined.

Mid-Range NBA DFS Picks

Kel'el Ware, Heat ($6,300) vs. Lakers

The second-year center has posted between 25.3 and 56.8 DK points in seven of his last eight appearances (three starts), averaging 11.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 4.1 combined steals-plus-blocks over 28.8 minutes per tilt during that stretch. He is likely to remain in the starting five and should continue seeing additional minutes due to Andrew Wiggins (toe) and Jaime Jaquez (hip) being sidelined.

Miles Bridges, Hornets ($6,200) vs. Magic

Bridges struggled with efficiency out of the All-Star break but has been trending in the right direction of late. The 27-year-old forward has shot 58.1 percent from the field and 56.3 percent from downtown while averaging 20.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 3.0 triples and 1.3 steals per showing over the last three games, during which he has recorded 38.5, 33.0 and 37.5 DK points.

NBA DFS Value Picks

Bub Carrington, Wizards ($4,900) vs. Pistons

With Trae Young (quadriceps) sidelined, Carrington is in line to start a second consecutive contest. The second-year point guard has contributed 24.5-plus DK points in five straight starts, during which he has averaged 15.2 points, 4.4 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 30.8 minutes per contest.

Jeremiah Fears, Pelicans ($4,700) vs. Clippers

Murray will sit out the second leg of this back-to-back set against the Clippers, opening the door for Fears to see increased playing time. While the rookie first-rounder is still likely to remain in a bench role, he has logged 28 and 25 minutes in two games without Murray this month, generating 29.5 and 34.0 DK points, respectively.

Goga Bitadze, Magic ($3,600) at Hornets

The 26-year-old center is in line to see a significant uptick in minutes Thursday due to Wendell Carter (ribs) and Jonathan Isaac (knee) being sidelined. Bitadze and Moritz Wagner should split the center minutes against Charlotte, and the former has yet to play more than 19 minutes in a single game this season. Bitadze has provided between 20.3 and 43.3 DK points in 13 of 14 outings in which he has logged at least 18 minutes.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.