Explore top DraftKings NBA DFS picks for Thursday's three-game slate, including elite plays, mid-range options, and value picks. Get lineup-building advice for Knicks-Hornets, Kings-Magic, and Pelicans-Pistons.

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Thursday's DraftKings slate features just three games, including a clash between two of the hottest teams in the East. It will be important to keep up with the latest fantasy basketball news and today's NBA starting lineups to gain an edge, as multiple teams have lingering injury questions. In this article, I'll break down the slate's top plays, including elite players, mid-range money and value picks, to help you build winning lineups.

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DraftKings Main Slate NBA Games Today

NY at CHA: Knicks on seven-game winning streak, 20-16 on road; Hornets on four-game winning streak, 18-17 at home

SAC at ORL: Kings 6-29 on road; Magic on six-game slide, 21-14 at home

NOP at DET: Pelicans 9-26 on road; Pistons 27-9 at home

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

NBA Injury Report Today

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

NY - Landry Shamet (knee), Miles McBride (pelvis): OUT

CHA - Pat Connaughton (illness): Questionable; Tidjane Salaun (calf): OUT

SAC - Nique Clifford (foot), Keegan Murray (ankle), Russell Westbrook (toe): OUT

ORL - Jalen Suggs (illness): Questionable; Franz Wagner (ankle), Anthony Black (abdomen), Jonathan Isaac (knee): OUT

NOP - Trey Murphy (ankle): Questionable; Bryce McGowens (toe): OUT

DET - Jalen Duren (knee), Ausar Thompson (ankle), Duncan Robinson (wrist), Javonte Green (ankle), Marcus Sasser (hip): Probable; Tobias Harris (hip): Questionable; Cade Cunningham (chest), Isaiah Stewart (calf), Caris LeVert (knee): OUT

Elite NBA DFS Players

Guards

Jalen Brunson, Knicks ($9,400) at Hornets

The star point guard has posted at least 37.3 DK points in 12 of his last 13 outings, and in two outings against the Hornets this season, he has recorded 39.5 and 41.5 DK points. However, there are plenty of solid guards on the board with lower salaries, so Brunson isn't necessarily a must-play.

LaMelo Ball, Hornets ($8,700) vs. Knicks

Ball has been on a tear for the red-hot Hornets, who have won seven of their last 10 games and four straight. The 24-year-old has tallied 43.0 or more DK points in five of his last six games, averaging 24.3 points, 6.2 assists, 5.2 rebounds and 2.7 combined steals-plus-blocks in 26.3 minutes per contest over that span.

Forwards/Centers

Karl-Anthony Towns, Knicks ($9,500) at Hornets

Towns continues to be a regular source of elite production, contributing between 39.0 and 64.0 DK points in 11 consecutive contests. During that stretch, the star big man has averaged 22.5 points, 13.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.4 triples across 30.1 minutes per contest. He struggled against Charlotte in their first meeting this season but dropped 71.5 DK points in a win over the Hornets on Dec. 3.

Jalen Duren, Pistons ($8,400) vs. Pelicans

Duren supplied 51.5 DK points in Wednesday's overtime loss to Atlanta and is listed as probable to suit up in the second leg of this back-to-back set. The All-Star center has finished with 38.3-plus DK points in four of his last five outings, during which he has averaged 25.8 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 30.4 minutes per tilt.

Desmond Bane, Magic ($7,400) vs. Kings

Bane hasn't been at his best of late but enters a favorable matchup at home against the injury-riddled Kings. The 27-year-old swingman has recorded between 30.5 and 38.3 DK points in each of his last four games, averaging 17.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.5 steals in 33.0 minutes per contest during that span.

Expected NBA DFS Chalk

Paolo Banchero, Magic ($9,100) vs. Kings

Banchero has dropped 54.0-plus DK points in back-to-back games and will have a prime opportunity to remain productive against Sacramento. The star forward has generated between 37.3 and 58.0 DK points in 16 consecutive contests, averaging 26.3 points, 8.1 rebounds and 5.4 assists across 35.7 minutes per showing during that period.

Mid-Range NBA DFS Picks

Daniss Jenkins, Pistons ($6,200) vs. Pelicans

Jenkins recorded his second career double-double in Wednesday's overtime loss to the Hawks and has now chipped in 34.5 or more DK points in four of his last five appearances. Over that stretch, the 24-year-old guard has averaged 19.0 points, 7.6 assists and 3.6 rebounds in 35.4 minutes per tilt.

Ausar Thompson, Pistons ($6,100) vs. Pelicans

Thompson closed Wednesday's contest with 40.0 DK points and has recorded at least 30.8 in three of his last four, during which he has averaged 10.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.6 combined steals-plus-blocks and 3.8 assists in 30.0 minutes per game. In a win over New Orleans on Jan. 21, the third-year forward notched 33.8 DK points in 28 minutes.

NBA DFS Value Picks

Devin Carter, Kings ($5,100) at Magic

Carter has appeared in two outings following a five-game absence due to a calf contusion, dropping 27.3 and 29.3 DK points. The Kings will remain shorthanded in the backcourt Thursday, so the second-year guard will likely continue seeing significant minutes.

Coby White, Hornets ($5,000) vs. Knicks

White has provided a major spark for the Hornets of late, averaging 21.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists on 53.0/47.2/91.3 shooting splits across 21.2 minutes per contest over his last five games. He has provided at least 30.5 DK points in all five of those outings.

Herbert Jones, Pelicans ($4,400) at Pistons

Jones has been consistent recently, providing between 22.8 and 29.3 DK points in seven straight games. During that span, the 27-year-old forward has averaged 11.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.3 combined steals-plus-blocks in 32.0 minutes per showing.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.