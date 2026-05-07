Thursday NBA DFS picks and DraftKings strategy for Lakers vs. Thunder and Cavaliers vs. Pistons Game 2s — elite plays, chalk, mid-range options and value picks to build winning lineups.

Thursday's DraftKings slate features two pivotal Game 2s, with each conference's top seed looking to take a commanding 2-0 series lead. LeBron James and the Lakers aim to steal a game on the road before heading back to Los Angeles, while Chet Holmgren looks to build on his strong Game 1 performance. In the East, Cade Cunningham and James Harden headline another competitive matchup. Below, I'll highlight the slate's top DFS plays, including elite options, expected chalk and value picks, to help you gain an edge.

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NBA Games Today

CLE at DET: Pistons lead series 1-0

LAL at OKC: Thunder lead series 1-0

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

NBA Injury Report Today

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

CLE - Sam Merrill (hamstring): Questionable

DET - Kevin Huerter (adductor): Doubtful

LAL - Luke Kennard (neck): Questionable; Jarred Vanderbilt (finger): Doubtful; Luka Doncic (hamstring): OUT

OKC - Jalen Williams (hamstring): OUT

Elite NBA DFS Players

Guards

Cade Cunningham, Pistons ($11,000) vs. Cavaliers

Cunningham didn't deliver his most efficient performance in Game 1 but still closed with 40.3 DK points. The star point guard will limit your spending power but has a relatively safe floor and a high upside. He has ended with at least 56.8 DK points in three of the last four contests, averaging 33.0 points, 6.8 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 2.6 combined steals-plus-blocks across 41.8 minutes per game in that span.

James Harden, Cavaliers ($8,200) at Pistons

Harden's struggles from three-point range persisted in Tuesday's Game 1 loss, though he still provided a well-rounded line and amassed 45.5 DK points. The star guard has chipped in at least 45.3 DK points in three of the last four games, averaging 19.8 points, 8.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 3.0 combined steals-plus-blocks across 39.0 minutes per outing over that stretch.

Forwards/Centers

Chet Holmgren, Thunder ($7,600) vs. Lakers

Holmgren dominated the Lakers in Game 1, providing 51.0 DK points while putting up 17 field-goal attempts and making an impact on both ends of the floor in Jalen Williams' (hamstring) stead. Holmgren should continue operating as the clear second option in Oklahoma City and has now notched between 37.0 and 51.0 DK points in three of the last four games.

Evan Mobley, Cavaliers ($7,500) at Pistons

Mobley did most of his damage in the first three quarters of Tuesday's loss but went quiet in the fourth. He still racked up 37.3 DK points in Game 1 and has reached that mark in three of the last four games. Across five outings against Detroit during the regular season and playoffs, the big man has averaged 41.2 DK points with a low of 35.3.

Jalen Duren, Pistons ($7,100) vs. Cavaliers

Duren has posted a double-double in back-to-back games following a quiet start to the postseason. Over his last three games against Cleveland, including the regular season, the big man has notched between 37.0 and 67.0 DK points, averaging 22.7 points, 14.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.0 blocks across 34.7 minutes per showing in those appearances.

Expected NBA DFS Chalk

LeBron James, Lakers ($9,300) at Thunder

James generated 43.5 DK points in Tuesday's Game 1 loss and will likely need to remain highly productive for the Lakers to steal a win in Oklahoma City. The superstar has supplied 42.3-plus DK points in six of seven postseason contests thus far, averaging 23.7 points, 8.0 assists, 6.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals across 38.1 minutes per contest during that span.

Mid-Range NBA DFS Picks

Marcus Smart, Lakers ($5,500) at Thunder

Smart struggled with efficiency in Game 1 but still dropped 35.5 DK points in a well-rounded effort. The veteran guard has logged between 29.0 and 56.0 DK points in five of seven postseason matchups, during which he has averaged 14.3 points, 5.7 assists, 3.7 rebounds, 2.9 steals and 1.4 blocks across 34.7 minutes per outing.

Deandre Ayton, Lakers ($5,200) at Thunder

Ayton has been a force on the boards of late, grabbing double-digit rebounds in four straight games. The big man has contributed between 30.5 and 44.3 DK points in each of those four outings, during which he has averaged 13.5 points, 13.8 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in 29.5 minutes per showing.

NBA DFS Value Picks

Rui Hachimura, Lakers ($4,900) at Thunder

Hachimura has been a consistent contributor throughout the playoffs and is coming off a 28.5-DK-point performance in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals. The 28-year-old forward has tallied between 22.3 and 36.0 DK points in six of seven postseason games, during which he has averaged 16.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.0 steals in 38.3 minutes per contest.

Max Strus, Cavaliers ($4,500) at Pistons

Strus had 31.8 DK points in Game 1 and has reached that mark in back-to-back games. The 30-year-old forward could also see increased playing time if Sam Merrill (hamstring) is downgraded from questionable to out.

Daniss Jenkins, Pistons ($3,900) vs. Cavaliers

With Kevin Huerter (adductor) expected to remain sidelined, Jenkins should continue seeing increased burn. The 24-year-old guard has logged 29 minutes in back-to-back games, recording 29.8 and 32.8 DK points while averaging 14.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 2.0 steals and 0.5 blocks per tilt in those appearances.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.