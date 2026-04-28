We have three Game 5 contests on tap for Tuesday, and I'll be offering up my favorite DraftKings DFS selections in today's article. The 76ers and the Trail Blazers face elimination tonight, and both teams are at a disadvantage playing on the road. Our goal will be to identify the best values and smash spots while avoiding bias about presumed outcomes. The options for the underdogs could be well worthwhile.

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The series between New York and Atlanta will probably generate more dependable totals, as it's anyone's guess how motivated the Spurs and Celtics will be to take care of business. The Celtics have had to contend with Embiid's resurgence, and they will probably be more prepared to put in the effort than the Spurs. They are fully healthy and will rely a lot on Wembanyama to get the job done. I'm very bullish on the Knicks at home.

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PHI - Probable: Joel Embiid (abdomen)

Despite Embiid's probable tag, it's a spot worth monitoring. Embiid showed visible signs of fatigue and pain while playing, and there's a chance he might not feel well enough to play. The Sixers would love to have him. I'd estimate he's about 70/30 to play, possibly higher.

Elite NBA DFS Players

Guards

Tyrese Maxey, PHI ($9,000) @ BOS

It's do-or-die for the Sixers tonight, and I expect a very high shot volume from Maxey as he tries to avoid elimination. Maxey's totals have been solid but not especially explosive. The Sixers need all they can get from him tonight, and I expect him to rise to the occasion.

Jalen Brunson, NYK ($8,000) vs. ATL

It's a big moment for the Knicks at home in the Garden, and I expect Brunson to make a big statement tonight. The Knicks are better than the Hawks top to bottom, and they need to stop messing around and close out this series. Look for Brunson to heave it up enough for a sizable total.

Also consider: Stephon Castle, SAS ($7,500) vs. POR

Forwards/Centers

Jayson Tatum, BOS ($9,500) vs. PHI

Tatum will be extremely chalky tonight, but I will use him to keep pace with the field. He's been one of the most consistent options among all of the first-round games so far, and he'll be my anchor for several of my builds and builds of others.

Karl-Anthony Towns, NYK ($8,500) vs. ATL

I wrestled a bit with this selection, but I am going to take the $2,500 discount off of Victor Wembanyama and use Towns as my primary center. I think the point-per-dollar differential will work in Towns' favor, and the Knicks are in a worse series position.

Jalen Johnson, ATL ($8,800) @ NYK

Without question, the Hawks need a great night from Johnson. The salary is a little high, but those who suspect another down game for the Knicks will use Johnson liberally. The potential for 50-plus DKFPs is there, as he's hit that marker once already in the series.

Expected NBA DFS Chalk

As previously stated, Tatum will be very chalky, but I also suspect sharps will try to stack with Jaylen Brown ($8,900). I don't think the $600 discount off Tatum is worth the pivot, but I can see justification for getting two pieces of the action. I also see a high exposure to Jrue Holiday ($7,000). We saw Scoot Henderson wilt under the pressure of the moment in the last game, and I think we'll see Holiday take most of the production in the backcourt and limit Henderson's involvement.

Mid-Range Targets

OG Anunoby, NYK ($6,200) vs. ATL

I'm shocked by this salary, but you won't hear me complaining. Anunoby is having a great series, averaging 39.7 DKFPs per game against the Hawks. That average is well beyond 5x value, and going with the Knicks at home will be a universal buy for me. This is one of the best bargains you'll find in the player pool.

Payton Pritchard, BOS ($6,100) vs. PHI

If I'm stacking the Celtics, I'll most likely pair an elite with Pritchard. It's impossible to ignore how liberally the Celtics are utilizing him in this series, and his success has a lot to do with the command they have over the Sixers, especially in the fourth quarter. The Celtics look a bit faster with Pritchard in the backcourt, and I expect him to fit right in at one of the guard positions.

Also consider: Paul George, PHI ($6,900) @ BOS, Josh Hart, NYK ($6,700) vs. ATL

NBA DFS Value Picks

Devin Vassell, SAS ($5,500) vs. POR

Vassell will provide plenty of salary relief. I'm not opposed to Julian Champagnie ($4,300) if you're in desperate need of more cap room. Vassell will give you a more reliable floor. Both players will come in handy if the Spurs pull away from Portland early, and Champagnie becomes a more reasonable play if you buy into a blowout.

Nikola Vucevic, BOS ($4,600) vs. PHI

An active Embiid could move me off of this pick, but I'd be more inclined to line Vucevic up against him over Neemias Queta. Vucevic obviously has more experience against him, and you have to count the big man as one of the most consistent centers in the league over the past five years. He's stuck on the bench with Boston right now, but the salary is a little too good to pass up.

Jerami Grant, POR ($4,200) @ SAS

While Deni Avdija will do all he can to keep the Trail Blazers in the series, Grant will rise to the moment as well. I like the veteran's chances at this salary, although I would balk at his selection if he were above $5k. We have to take salary risks to offset our elite spending, and I think Grant is better than a dart throw for us.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.