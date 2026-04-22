Wednesday's NBA DFS picks for DraftKings' two-game playoff slate. SGA, Cunningham and Banchero headline top plays, plus value picks, chalk and mid-range options for your lineups.

Wednesday's DraftKings slate offers just two games, both 1-8 matchups. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder will look to take care of business against the Suns in Oklahoma City following a blowout win in Game 1, while Cade Cunningham and the Pistons aim to even the series up at home. The Suns still have lingering injury questions Wednesday, so be sure to keep up with the latest fantasy basketball news and today's NBA starting lineups to gain an edge. In this article, I'll highlight today's top DFS picks, including star guards, a salary-saving center and other value options, to help you craft winning lineups.

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DraftKings Main Slate NBA Games Today

ORL at DET: Magic lead series 1-0

PHX at OKC: Thunder lead series 1-0

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

NBA Injury Report Today

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

ORL - Jonathan Isaac (knee): OUT

DET - None

PHX - Mark Williams (foot), Jordan Goodwin (calf), Grayson Allen (hamstring): Questionable

OKC - Thomas Sorber (knee): OUT

Elite NBA DFS Players

Guards

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder ($9,700) vs. Suns

Despite playing just 29 minutes in Sunday's blowout Game 1 win, Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 44.5 DK points. The superstar point guard has recorded 40.3-plus DK points in eight of his last nine outings, averaging 28.1 points, 6.7 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.7 combined steals-plus-blocks during that span.

Devin Booker, Suns ($8,400) at Thunder

Booker turned in a team-high 23 points in Sunday's 119-84 Game 1 loss, finishing with 33.0 DK points. He pulled down six rebounds Sunday but dished out just two assists, and the Suns will need him to step it up across the board if they hope to steal a game on the road from the reigning champions.

Forwards/Centers

Paolo Banchero, Magic ($8,500) at Pistons

Banchero delivered a productive performance in Game 1, finishing with 41.8 DK points. The 23-year-old forward has consistently provided elite production against Detroit across four outings between the regular season and playoffs, supplying 51.8, 40.3, 47.3 and 41.8 DK points against the Pistons in 2025-26.

Jalen Williams, Thunder ($7,600) vs. Suns

Williams played only 29 minutes in Game 1 but still had 44.3 DK points. The star forward has finished with 37.0 or more DK points in each of his last three appearances against the Suns, averaging 24.3 points, 6.0 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 1.7 triples across 27.7 minutes per game in those outings.

Chet Holmgren, Thunder ($7,500) vs. Suns

Holmgren dropped 33.3 DK points in just 25 minutes during a blowout win in Game 1, and if he's not pulled early Wednesday he should have a strong opportunity to put up elite numbers. Over five outings against the Suns across the regular season and playoffs, the star big man has averaged 34.7 DK points in just 27.0 minutes per tilt.

Expected NBA DFS Chalk

Cade Cunningham, Pistons ($9,800) vs. Magic

Cunningham is coming off a 51.3-DK-point performance in Sunday's Game 1 loss, during which he posted 39 points, five rebounds, and four assists. Over four appearances against the Magic across the regular season and playoffs, the star point guard has generated 66.5, 74.3, 57.0 and 51.3 DK points.

Mid-Range NBA DFS Picks

Wendell Carter, Magic ($5,700) at Pistons

Carter posted 39.8 DK points and dominated his matchup with Jalen Duren ($8,000) in Sunday's Game 1 win. With limited center options Wednesday and Carter on a roll of late, he's a solid salary-saving pivot off Duren.

Tobias Harris, Pistons ($5,600) vs. Magic

Although the Pistons weren't able to take care of business in Game 1, Harris erupted for 34.0 DK points despite shooting woes. Including the regular season, he's fared well against Orlando through four outings, during which he has averaged 20.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocks in 32.3 minutes per contest.

NBA DFS Value Picks

Ausar Thompson, Pistons ($5,300) vs. Magic

The Pistons will aim to avoid falling into a 2-0 hole in this first-round series, and they'll need Thompson to remain a force on the defensive end. He dropped 23.3 DK points in Game 1 while racking up three steals, and he has chipped in between 22.8 and 41.3 DK points in nine consecutive contests.

Anthony Black, Magic ($4,600) at Pistons

Black had 21.8 DK points in Game 1 and should continue playing a sizable role off the bench moving forward. Dating back to Orlando's penultimate regular-season game, the 22-year-old guard has logged between 19.8 and 25.0 DK points in each of his last five appearances, averaging 9.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.8 combined steals-plus-blocks in 21.8 minutes per showing during that stretch.

Ajay Mitchell, Thunder ($4,400) vs. Suns

Mitchell produced 23.8 DK points across 22 minutes in Game 1, contributing nine points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals. The second-year guard has amassed at least 20.5 DK points in each of his last three appearances against Phoenix, during which he has averaged 10.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 22.7 minutes per outing.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.