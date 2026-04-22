Wednesday's DraftKings slate offers just two games, both 1-8 matchups. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder will look to take care of business against the Suns in Oklahoma City following a blowout win in Game 1, while Cade Cunningham and the Pistons aim to even the series up at home. The Suns still have lingering injury questions Wednesday, so be sure to keep up with the latest fantasy basketball news and today's NBA starting lineups to gain an edge. In this article, I'll highlight today's top DFS picks, including star guards, a salary-saving center and other value options, to help you craft winning lineups.
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DraftKings Main Slate NBA Games Today
ORL at DET: Magic lead series 1-0
PHX at OKC: Thunder lead series 1-0
For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.
NBA Injury Report Today
For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.
ORL - Jonathan Isaac (knee): OUT
DET - None
PHX - Mark Williams (foot), Jordan Goodwin (calf), Grayson Allen (hamstring): Questionable
OKC - Thomas Sorber (knee): OUT
Elite NBA DFS Players
Guards
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder ($9,700) vs. Suns
Despite playing just 29 minutes in Sunday's blowout Game 1 win, Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 44.5 DK points. The superstar point guard has recorded 40.3-plus DK points in eight of his last nine outings, averaging 28.1 points, 6.7 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.7 combined steals-plus-blocks during that span.
Devin Booker, Suns ($8,400) at Thunder
Booker turned in a team-high 23 points in Sunday's 119-84 Game 1 loss, finishing with 33.0 DK points. He pulled down six rebounds Sunday but dished out just two assists, and the Suns will need him to step it up across the board if they hope to steal a game on the road from the reigning champions.
Forwards/Centers
Paolo Banchero, Magic ($8,500) at Pistons
Banchero delivered a productive performance in Game 1, finishing with 41.8 DK points. The 23-year-old forward has consistently provided elite production against Detroit across four outings between the regular season and playoffs, supplying 51.8, 40.3, 47.3 and 41.8 DK points against the Pistons in 2025-26.
Jalen Williams, Thunder ($7,600) vs. Suns
Williams played only 29 minutes in Game 1 but still had 44.3 DK points. The star forward has finished with 37.0 or more DK points in each of his last three appearances against the Suns, averaging 24.3 points, 6.0 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 1.7 triples across 27.7 minutes per game in those outings.
Chet Holmgren, Thunder ($7,500) vs. Suns
Holmgren dropped 33.3 DK points in just 25 minutes during a blowout win in Game 1, and if he's not pulled early Wednesday he should have a strong opportunity to put up elite numbers. Over five outings against the Suns across the regular season and playoffs, the star big man has averaged 34.7 DK points in just 27.0 minutes per tilt.
Expected NBA DFS Chalk
Cade Cunningham, Pistons ($9,800) vs. Magic
Cunningham is coming off a 51.3-DK-point performance in Sunday's Game 1 loss, during which he posted 39 points, five rebounds, and four assists. Over four appearances against the Magic across the regular season and playoffs, the star point guard has generated 66.5, 74.3, 57.0 and 51.3 DK points.
Mid-Range NBA DFS Picks
Wendell Carter, Magic ($5,700) at Pistons
Carter posted 39.8 DK points and dominated his matchup with Jalen Duren ($8,000) in Sunday's Game 1 win. With limited center options Wednesday and Carter on a roll of late, he's a solid salary-saving pivot off Duren.
Tobias Harris, Pistons ($5,600) vs. Magic
Although the Pistons weren't able to take care of business in Game 1, Harris erupted for 34.0 DK points despite shooting woes. Including the regular season, he's fared well against Orlando through four outings, during which he has averaged 20.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocks in 32.3 minutes per contest.
NBA DFS Value Picks
Ausar Thompson, Pistons ($5,300) vs. Magic
The Pistons will aim to avoid falling into a 2-0 hole in this first-round series, and they'll need Thompson to remain a force on the defensive end. He dropped 23.3 DK points in Game 1 while racking up three steals, and he has chipped in between 22.8 and 41.3 DK points in nine consecutive contests.
Anthony Black, Magic ($4,600) at Pistons
Black had 21.8 DK points in Game 1 and should continue playing a sizable role off the bench moving forward. Dating back to Orlando's penultimate regular-season game, the 22-year-old guard has logged between 19.8 and 25.0 DK points in each of his last five appearances, averaging 9.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.8 combined steals-plus-blocks in 21.8 minutes per showing during that stretch.
Ajay Mitchell, Thunder ($4,400) vs. Suns
Mitchell produced 23.8 DK points across 22 minutes in Game 1, contributing nine points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals. The second-year guard has amassed at least 20.5 DK points in each of his last three appearances against Phoenix, during which he has averaged 10.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 22.7 minutes per outing.