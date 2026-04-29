Wednesday's DraftKings slate features a trio of Game 5s, with two teams facing elimination. Alperen Sengun and the Rockets look to extend their series against the Lakers without Kevin Durant, though Austin Reaves could be making his return to the hardwood. In the East, Cade Cunningham and the Pistons aim to stave off elimination versus Desmond Bane and the Magic, while Scottie Barnes and Donovan Mitchell battle for the series lead. Below, I'll highlight today's elite plays, mid-range options and value picks to help you craft winning lineups.

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DraftKings Main Slate NBA Games Today

ORL at DET: Magic lead series 3-1

TOR at CLE: Series tied 2-2

HOU at LAL: Lakers lead series 3-1

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

NBA Injury Report Today

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

ORL - Franz Wagner (calf): Questionable; Jonathan Isaac (knee): Doubtful

DET - Kevin Huerter (adductor): Questionable

TOR - Immanuel Quickley (hamstring): OUT

CLE - None

HOU - Kevin Durant (ankle): OUT

LAL - Austin Reaves (oblique): Questionable; Luka Doncic (hamstring): OUT

Elite NBA DFS Players

Guards

Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers ($8,500) vs. Raptors

Mitchell shot just 32.5 percent from the field over the last two games in Toronto, though he impressed during the first two contests of this series in Cleveland and will look to get back on track in a pivotal Game 5. Across those two home outings, the star guard averaged 31.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.5 steals in 34.0 minutes per tilt.

Desmond Bane, Magic ($7,000) at Pistons

Franz Wagner (calf) appears to be trending in the wrong direction after missing Wednesday's morning shootaround, which would likely result in Bane taking on increased usage. The 27-year-old swingman has amassed between 32.8 and 38.8 DK points in three of his four first-round appearances, during which he has averaged 19.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 steals in 36.0 minutes per game.

Forwards/Centers

Alperen Sengun, Rockets ($8,800) at Lakers

Sengun and the Rockets will once again try to keep their season alive following Sunday's Game 4 win. The star big man struggled at the charity stripe in that one and finished with 32.5 DK points, though he had produced 40.5 or more in the first three games of the series. Over four first-round contests, he has averaged 22.8 points, 10.3 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 3.6 combined steals-plus-blocks per showing.

Scottie Barnes, Raptors ($8,600) at Cavaliers

Barnes has helped power the Raptors back from a 2-0 series deficit while stuffing the stat sheet. The star forward has provided 43.0-plus DK points in three consecutive contests, averaging 27.3 points, 7.3 assists, 6.0 rebounds, 1.7 blocks and 1.3 steals in 39.0 minutes per game during that span.

RJ Barrett, Raptors ($7,100) at Cavaliers

Barrett has been a consistent contributor for Toronto in this series, during which he has averaged 24.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.3 steals while shooting 55.2 percent from the field and 47.6 percent from deep in 36.8 minutes per showing. The 25-year-old forward has logged between 32.5 and 54.8 DK points in all four first-round games.

Expected NBA DFS Chalk

Cade Cunningham, Pistons ($10,300) vs. Magic

The Pistons are looking to stave off elimination at home Wednesday, and Cunningham will have to continue producing to force a Game 6. Selecting the star point guard will limit your spending power, though he offers a relatively safe floor and has yet to post less than 43.8 DK points in this series. Over four first-round games, he has averaged 29.5 points, 7.5 assists, 6.3 rebounds and 1.1 combined steals-plus-blocks per tilt.

Mid-Range NBA DFS Picks

Collin Murray-Boyles, Raptors ($5,500) at Cavaliers

Murray-Boyles has been a key reason why the Raptors are back in this series after dropping the first two games in Cleveland. The rookie first-rounder has yet to finish with fewer than 24.5 DK points in the playoffs and has closed with at least 30.8 in three straight games.

Reed Sheppard, Rockets ($5,400) at Lakers

After shooting just 26.7 percent from the floor over the first three games of this series, Sheppard was efficient in Game 4 while generating 30.3 DK points. Although he's struggled with efficiency, the second-year guard has still registered between 30.3 and 42.0 DK points in three of four first-round games, during which he has averaged 11.3 points, 6.0 assists, 1.7 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.0 blocks across 31.0 minutes per showing.

NBA DFS Value Picks

Tari Eason, Rockets ($5,100) at Lakers

Eason dropped 45.0 DK points in Game 4 and has tallied 24.0 or more in three of four first-round games. He's been efficient in this series, averaging 12.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.0 steals and 1.8 assists while shooting 50.0 percent from the field in 31.8 minutes per contest.

Jamal Shead, Raptors ($4,600) at Cavaliers

Shead has struggled mightily with efficiency over the last three games, though he has recorded between 17.8 and 22.8 DK points in three of four first-round games. Although the series is tied up, the Raptors are still searching for answers in the backcourt in Immanuel Quickley's (hamstring) stead. Ja'Kobe Walter has shot 0-for-15 from the field while starting the last two games, so Shead could see increased playing time Wednesday.

Anthony Black, Magic ($4,500) at Pistons

Black struggled in Game 4 and is shooting just 26.1 percent from the field in this series. However, Wagner's potential absence would open up increased minutes for Black, who has recorded at least 21.8 DK points twice in the first round.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.