Wednesday's seven-game DraftKings NBA slate is loaded with opportunity, especially for managers who stay ahead of the injury report. Several teams are on the second leg of a back-to-back, creating value plays across the board. Nikola Jokic headlines the slate with a monster matchup against the depleted Grizzlies, while value options like Bones Hyland and Dylan Harper could pay off at bargain prices. From elite studs to budget-friendly gems, here are the top DFS plays, expected chalk and lineup-building strategies you need to craft a winning roster on Wednesday night.

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DraftKings Main Slate NBA Games Today

MIN at ORL: Timberwolves 22-17 on road; Magic on three-game winning streak, 24-15 at home

ATL at CLE: Hawks 22-17 on road; Cavaliers on three-game winning streak, 25-14 at home

MIL at DET: Bucks 13-26 on road; Pistons 30-9 at home

MEM at DEN: Grizzlies on five-game slide, 11-26 on road; Nuggets on nine-game winning streak, 26-13 at home

POR at SAS: Trail Blazers 18-22 on road; Spurs 30-7 at home

OKC at LAC: Thunder on six-game winning streak, 29-9 on road; Clippers 22-17 at home

DAL at PHX: Mavericks 10-28 on road; Suns 24-16 at home

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

NBA Injury Report Today

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

MIN - Rudy Gobert (rest), Jaden McDaniels (knee): Questionable; Anthony Edwards (knee), Julius Randle (hand), Ayo Dosunmu (rest), Mike Conley (rest): OUT

ORL - Wendell Carter (neck), Jamal Cain (calf): Questionable; Jett Howard (ankle), Jonathan Isaac (knee): OUT

ATL - Jock Landale (ankle): OUT

CLE - Donovan Mitchell (ankle), Dean Wade (ankle): Questionable; Jaylon Tyson (toe): Doubtful; Thomas Bryant (calf): OUT

MIL - Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee), Bobby Portis (wrist), Myles Turner (ankle), Kyle Kuzma (Achilles): OUT

DET - Cade Cunningham (chest), Kevin Huerter (illness), Isaiah Stewart (calf): Questionable

MEM - Jahmai Mashack (concussion): Questionable; Olivier-Maxence Prosper (ankle): Doubtful; Cam Spencer (back), Javon Small (thigh), GG Jackson (knee), Ty Jerome (ankle): OUT

DEN - Peyton Watson (hamstring), Spencer Jones (hamstring): OUT

POR - Shaedon Sharpe (calf), Vit Krejci (calf): Doubtful; Jerami Grant (calf): OUT

SAS - Victor Wembanyama (ribs), Stephon Castle (knee): OUT

OKC - TBA

LAC - TBA

DAL - TBA

PHX - TBA

Elite NBA DFS Players

Guards

Devin Booker, Suns ($9,300) vs. Mavericks

Booker has contributed at least 38.3 DK points in eight straight games, averaging 28.3 points, 6.5 assists and 3.3 rebounds in 33.3 minutes per contest during that span. In two wins over the Mavericks this season, the star guard has finished with 44.8 and 37.0 DK points.

Jamal Murray, Nuggets ($8,400) vs. Grizzlies

Murray draws a favorable matchup against the banged-up Grizzlies, against whom he has posted 47.3, 42.5 and 49.0 DK points this season. The All-Star point guard has recorded between 36.8 and 69.0 DK points in six straight outings, during which he has averaged 29.3 points, 7.8 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 1.5 combined steals-plus-blocks in 39.2 minutes per tilt.

Forwards/Centers

Kawhi Leonard, Clippers ($9,400) vs. Thunder

Leonard is fresh off a 34-point performance in the front end of this back-to-back set and has generated 39.0-plus DK points in 17 of his last 18 appearances. The star forward has also been productive on zero days of rest this season, averaging 27.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.9 steals in 29.9 minutes per contest while shooting 54.3 percent from the field and 45.7 percent from downtown over nine such appearances. During his lone appearance against the Thunder this season, Leonard closed with 41.5 DK points.

Deni Avdija, Trail Blazers ($9,000) at Spurs

Avdija hasn't been very efficient of late, particularly from beyond the arc, though he has continued to provide impressive numbers while stuffing the stat sheet. The 25-year-old forward has recorded between 38.8 and 54.8 DK points in five straight outings, during which he has averaged 24.0 points, 7.8 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 2.0 combined steals-plus-blocks across 35.4 minutes per showing.

Evan Mobley, Cavaliers ($8,700) vs. Hawks

Mobley has chipped in between 35.5 and 68.3 DK points in four of his last five games and has registered 38.5 and 58.0 DK points in two outings versus Atlanta this season. Over his last five appearances, the big man has averaged 19.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.2 combined steals-plus-blocks in 27.8 minutes per game. He's a salary-saving pivot off Nikola Jokic.

Expected NBA DFS Chalk

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets ($12,500) vs. Grizzlies

Jokic has a prime opportunity to put up video-game numbers against the injury-plagued Grizzlies, against whom the superstar has dropped 62.0, 61.3 and 65.5 DK points this season. The veteran center has tallied 56.3 to 88.0 DK points in eight consecutive contests, averaging 27.0 points, 15.1 rebounds, 13.5 assists and 2.1 combined steals-plus-blocks across 37.9 minutes per tilt over that stretch.

Mid-Range NBA DFS Picks

Toumani Camara, Trail Blazers ($5,900) at Spurs

Camara has been on a tear of late, producing between 32.8 and 41.8 DK points in four straight contests. He has shot 54.1 percent from the field and 48.8 percent from three-point range in that four-game stretch, during which he has averaged 23.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.3 triples and 2.3 steals across 33.8 minutes per game.

Naz Reid, Timberwolves ($5,700) at Magic

The Timberwolves will be shorthanded in the second half of this back-to-back set, opening the door for Reid to take on an expanded role. The big man has racked up 25.5 or more DK points in three of his last four appearances, during which he has averaged 13.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.1 combined steals-plus-blocks and 1.5 assists across 27.0 minutes per showing.

NBA DFS Value Picks

Dylan Harper, Spurs ($5,500) vs. Trail Blazers

Harper has provided a consistent spark for the Spurs in recent weeks, averaging 15.9 points, 4.1 assists and 3.3 rebounds across 24.2 minutes per game over the last nine games. The rookie first-rounder will likely see increased playing time Wednesday and could enter the starting five in Stephon Castle's (knee) absence. Harper posted 34.0 DK points the last time Castle did not play.

Bones Hyland, Timberwolves ($5,000) at Magic

The Timberwolves will be without multiple key contributors in the second half of this back-to-back Wednesday, including Anthony Edwards (knee), Julius Randle (hand) and Ayo Dosunmu (rest). Hyland figures to step into an expanded role and has logged 37.8 or more DK points in three consecutive contests.

Keldon Johnson, Spurs ($4,900) vs. Trail Blazers

Johnson has scored in double figures in nine straight games, ending with at least 21.5 DK points in seven of them. The 26-year-old forward is likely to see increased burn against Portland due to Castle and Victor Wembanyama (ribs) being unavailable.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.