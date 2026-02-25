RotoWire's Joe Mayo provides expert insights and picks for Wednesday's DraftKings NBA DFS slate, highlighting the most important information you need to dominate.

Wednesday's main DraftKings slate features five games, and with several teams on the second half of a back-to-back, monitoring the injury report and identifying viable alternatives will be crucial. In this article, I'll break down today's top DFS picks, including elite plays, expected chalk and value options, to help you build winning lineups.

Try our DraftKings NBA Lineup Optimizer to discover more expert recommendations, customize the player pool, set exposure percentage and mass-enter DFS lineups.

DraftKings Main Slate NBA Games Today

SAS at TOR: Spurs on nine-game winning streak, 19-10 on road; Raptors 16-14 at home

OKC at DET: Thunder on three-game winning streak, 21-7 on road; Pistons 21-7 at home

GS at MEM: Warriors 11-17 on road; Grizzlies 11-16 at home

SAC at HOU: Kings 4-26 on road; Rockets 19-7 at home

CLE at MIL: Cavaliers 17-11 on road; Bucks 13-13 at home

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

NBA Injury Report Today

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

SAS - Mason Plumlee (reconditioning): OUT

TOR - Scottie Barnes (quadriceps): Questionable

OKC - Chet Holmgren (back), Alex Caruso (ankle): Doubtful; Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (abdomen), Ajay Mitchell (abdomen/ankle), Isaiah Hartenstein (calf), Jalen Williams (hamstring): OUT

DET - Isaiah Stewart (suspension): OUT

GS - Draymond Green (back): Questionable; Stephen Curry (knee), Kristaps Porzingis (illness), De'Anthony Melton (knee), Seth Curry (back): OUT

MEM - Kyle Anderson (knee): Questionable; Ja Morant (elbow), Santi Aldama (knee), Zach Edey (ankle), Cedric Coward (knee), Brandon Clarke (calf): OUT

SAC - Devin Carter (back): Questionable; Dylan Cardwell (ankle): OUT

HOU - Amen Thompson (quadriceps), Jae'Sean Tate (knee): OUT

CLE - James Harden (thumb): Questionable; Donovan Mitchell (groin), Evan Mobley (calf), Max Strus (foot): OUT

MIL - Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf), Taurean Prince (neck): OUT

Elite NBA DFS Players

Guards

Cade Cunningham, Pistons ($10,700) vs. Thunder

Although Cunningham shot just 5-for-26 from the field in Monday's loss to the Spurs, he still finished with 49.5 DK points. The star point guard has reached that mark in five straight outings, during which he has averaged 27.4 points, 10.4 assists, 7.8 rebounds and 3.4 combined steals-plus-blocks per game.

Kevin Porter, Bucks ($8,100) vs. Cavaliers

With Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) sidelined, Porter has been on a tear for Milwaukee. The 25-year-old guard has supplied at least 43.5 DK points in seven of his eight February appearances, during which he has averaged 22.1 points, 8.3 assists, 5.1 rebounds and 2.4 steals in 33.8 minutes per tilt.

Forwards/Centers

Alperen Sengun, Rockets ($9,300) vs. Kings

Sengun delivered 45.3 DK points in a win over Utah on Monday and will have a prime opportunity to remain productive against another bottom-tier defense. The star big man may also see increased playmaking duties due to Amen Thompson (quadriceps) being sidelined. Sengun has averaged 25.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.7 combined steals-plus-blocks and 3.3 assists per game over three outings against the Kings so far this season.

Kevin Durant, Rockets ($8,800) vs. Kings

Durant has registered 39.5 or more DK points in six of his last seven outings and enters a favorable matchup against the Kings on Wednesday. Across three matchups against Sacramento this season, the superstar has averaged 23.7 points, 7.3 assists and 5.7 rebounds in 39.3 minutes per contest.

Jalen Duren, Pistons ($7,700) vs. Thunder

Duren has been on fire over his last two outings following a two-game suspension. The star big man has posted 48.8 and 48.0 DK points since returning from the suspension and will have a solid opportunity to produce at an elite level again, as the Thunder are expected to be without Chet Holmgren (back) and Isaiah Hartenstein (calf) in the second leg of their back-to-back set.

Expected NBA DFS Chalk

Victor Wembanyama, Spurs ($10,900) at Raptors

Wembanyama has yet to finish with fewer than 39.3 DK points in February, during which he has averaged 24.9 points, 12.0 rebounds, 4.7 combined steals-plus-blocks and 3.4 assists per game across nine outings. In a win over Toronto on Oct. 27, the star big man recorded a double-double and 52.3 DK points.

Mid-Range NBA DFS Picks

Brandin Podziemski, Warriors ($6,500) at Grizzlies

Podziemski has turned in a double-double in back-to-back outings and has recorded at least 27.3 DK points in six straight games. During that span, the 23-year-old guard has averaged 15.2 points, 8.7 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.3 steals across 32.8 minutes per contest.

Gui Santos, Warriors ($6,100) at Grizzlies

Santos has been on a tear of late, generating 25.8 or more DK points in 11 straight outings. The 23-year-old forward has started eight consecutive contests and has yet to post fewer than 29.0 DK points over this span, during which he has averaged 15.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.6 combined steals-plus-blocks in 30.9 minutes per tilt.

NBA DFS Value Picks

Jaylon Tyson, Cavaliers ($5,200) at Bucks

Tyson has seen a dip in production of late, though he's fresh off dropping 29.0 DK points in Tuesday's win over New York. The second-year forward will likely see an uptick in minutes and could even enter the starting five due to Donovan Mitchell (groin) and Evan Mobley (calf) being sidelined. Additionally, James Harden (thumb) is listed as questionable, and it wouldn't be surprising to see the Cavaliers hold him out of the second leg of this back-to-back set.

Reed Sheppard, Rockets ($5,000) vs. Kings

With Thompson unavailable, Sheppard figures to step into the starting five. The second-year guard has racked up at least 27.8 DK points in five of his last six outings (one start), averaging 14.5 points, 4.0 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals across 26.0 minutes per game during that span. As a starter this season (six games), he has averaged 13.8 points, 4.5 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 3.1 combined steals-plus-blocks in 29.2 minutes per tilt.

Olivier-Maxence Prosper, Grizzlies ($4,900) vs. Warriors

The Grizzlies will remain shorthanded against a Golden State squad that is on the second leg of a back-to-back set, making it likely that Prosper will maintain significant playing time. The two-way player has provided 23.3-plus DK points in six consecutive appearances (three starts), averaging 16.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.2 steals in 26.2 minutes per game over that stretch.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.