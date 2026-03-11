Get elite plays, value picks and injury intel from RotoWire for Wednesday’s slate to build winning NBA DFS lineups on DraftKings.

Wednesday's DraftKings slate features six games, and with multiple teams on the second leg of a back-to-back set, keeping an eye on the latest fantasy basketball news and NBA starting lineups will be key. In this article, I'll utilize RotoWire's DFS optimizer and break down Wednesday's elite plays, expected chalk and value picks to help you build winning lineups.

DraftKings Main Slate NBA Games Today

CLE at ORL: Cavaliers 18-13 on road; Magic on four-game winning streak, 19-11 at home

TOR at NOP: Raptors 19-12 on road; Pelicans 12-21 at home

NY at UTA: Knicks 17-16 on road; Jazz 12-21 at home

CHA at SAC: Hornets 19-16 on road; Kings 11-22 at home

HOU at DEN: Rockets 18-16 on road; Nuggets 17-13 at home

MIN at LAC: Timberwolves 18-13 on road; Clippers 17-13 at home

NBA Injury Report Today

CLE - Jarrett Allen (knee), Max Strus (foot), Tyrese Proctor (quadriceps): OUT

ORL - Franz Wagner (ankle), Anthony Black (abdomen): OUT

TOR - Jakob Poeltl (illness), Trayce Jackson-Davis (finger): Questionable; Collin Murray-Boyles (thumb): OUT

NOP - Bryce McGowens (toe): OUT

NY - Josh Hart (knee): Doubtful; Miles McBride (pelvis): OUT

UTA - Keyonte George (illness): Questionable; Lauri Markkanen (hip), John Konchar (calf): OUT

CHA - Grant Williams (knee), Tidjane Salaun (calf), Liam McNeeley (ankle): OUT

SAC - Russell Westbrook (quadriceps), Malik Monk (ankle), Keegan Murray (ankle), Devin Carter (calf), Dylan Cardwell (ankle): OUT

HOU - Dorian Finney-Smith (ankle), Jae'Sean Tate (knee): OUT

DEN - Jamal Murray (ankle), Cameron Johnson (back): Probable; Peyton Watson (hamstring): OUT

MIN - Ayo Dosunmu (thumb): Questionable

LAC - John Collins (neck): OUT

Elite NBA DFS Players

Guards

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves ($9,500) at Clippers

Edwards is fresh off a forgettable performance in Tuesday's loss to the Lakers, during which the star guard shot 2-for-15 from the field and finished with 26.0 DK points. He'll look to bounce back in the second leg of this back-to-back set, and he has supplied at least 40.3 DK points in seven of nine games since the All-Star break. Edwards has been efficient on zero days of rest this season, averaging 29.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.6 steals while shooting 53.4 percent from the field and 40.7 percent from deep over 36.1 minutes per contest in seven outings.

Jalen Brunson, Knicks ($8,800) at Jazz

Brunson has tallied 37.3-plus DK points in seven straight games and will have a prime opportunity to produce at an elite level against a lackluster Utah defense. The star point guard has averaged 22.0 points, 9.3 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 2.6 triples across 36.1 minutes per showing in that seven-game stretch.

Forwards/Centers

Paolo Banchero, Magic ($9,400) vs. Cavaliers

Banchero has been on a roll of late, posting 40.3 or more DK points in seven consecutive contests. The star forward has logged 36.8 and 57.0 DK points in two games against Cleveland so far this season, against whom he has averaged 32.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 39.0 minutes per tilt.

Karl-Anthony Towns, Knicks ($8,700) at Jazz

Towns has racked up seven consecutive double-doubles and has recorded 39.8 or more DK points in five straight games. Over that five-game span, he has averaged 23.0 points, 14.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.2 triples across 31.8 minutes per game. The star big man enters a favorable matchup against Utah and is a salary-saving pivot off Nikola Jokic.

Kevin Durant, Rockets ($8,600) at Nuggets

Durant dropped 51.0 DK points in Tuesday's win over Toronto and has produced between 39.3 and 59.5 in 11 of his last 13 outings. The veteran forward has finished with 31.5, 52.3 and 49.0 DK points against Denver this season, with the latter two coming on the road.

Expected NBA DFS Chalk

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets ($12,100) vs. Rockets

Jokic remains the most expensive player on the board, and rightfully so. The three-time MVP has registered 48.5-plus DK points in 15 consecutive contests, including 10 outings with at least 61.3 during that period. He has two triple-doubles and two double-doubles through five appearances this month, during which the veteran big man has averaged 31.0 points, 11.8 rebounds, 9.0 assists and 2.0 combined steals-plus-blocks in 36.4 minutes per game.

Mid-Range NBA DFS Picks

Darius Garland, Clippers ($6,200) vs. Timberwolves

After coming off the bench with a minutes restriction in his first two games with the Clippers, Garland has logged 26 and 30 minutes, respectively, as a starter over the team's last two games. The 26-year-old point guard has posted 35.0 and 40.3 DK points in those starts, totaling 44 points, 13 assists, five rebounds and two steals across the two outings.

Moussa Diabate, Hornets ($5,900) at Kings

Despite failing to score in double figures in six of Charlotte's last eight games, Diabate has tallied at least 29.0 DK points six times during that stretch. Over his last eight appearances, the fourth-year center has averaged 8.4 points, 9.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.7 combined steals-plus-blocks in 29.4 minutes per showing.

NBA DFS Value Picks

Derrick Jones, Clippers ($4,600) vs. Timberwolves

Jones has closed with between 19.0 and 39.3 DK points in seven straight games, including four contests with 23.8 or more. During that span, the 29-year-old forward has averaged 14.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.1 combined steals-plus-blocks and 1.0 assists over 29.7 minutes per game.

Tristan da Silva, Magic ($4,400) vs. Cavaliers

With Franz Wagner (ankle) out and Anthony Black (abdomen) logging just 26 minutes over two appearances in Orlando's last five games, da Silva continues to see significant run. The second-year forward has provided 22.0-plus DK points in five straight games and has reached that mark in eight of his last nine outings.

Cody Williams, Jazz ($4,400) vs. Knicks

The Colorado product has been a mainstay in the starting lineup since the All-Star break and should continue to see significant minutes with Lauri Markkanen (hip) and John Konchar (calf) sidelined Wednesday. Williams has contributed 23.5 or more DK points in four straight games, averaging 11.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.5 combined steals-plus-blocks in 36.0 minutes per tilt over that stretch.

