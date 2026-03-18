Uncover elite NBA DFS plays, value picks and chalk targets for tonight’s DraftKings slate. Use matchups, injury updates and RotoWire's optimizer tools to build winning lineups.

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Wednesday's eight-game DraftKings slate is loaded with star power, making it crucial to identify value through advantageous matchups and recent performances. Keeping up with the latest fantasy basketball news will also be key given the length of today's injury report. In this article, I'll analyze the slate and highlight elite plays, expected chalk and value targets to help you build winning lineups.

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DraftKings Main Slate NBA Games Today

GS at BOS: Warriors 14-20 on road; Celtics 23-10 at home

OKC at BKN: Thunder on nine-game winning streak, 25-8 on road; Nets on four-game slide, 9-24 at home

POR at IND: Trail Blazers 15-20 on road; Pacers on 14-game slide, 10-24 at home

TOR at CHI: Raptors 19-13 on road; Bulls 17-18 at home

UTA at MIN: Jazz on three-game slide, 8-26 on road; Timberwolves 23-12 at home

LAC at NOP: Clippers 15-19 on road; Pelicans 14-21 at home

ATL at DAL: Hawks on 10-game winning streak, 18-15 on road; Mavericks 14-20 at home

DEN at MEM: Nuggets 23-14 on road; Grizzlies on eight-game slide, 11-20 at home

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

NBA Injury Report Today

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

GS - Gary Payton (lower leg): Probable; Quinten Post (foot), LJ Cryer (hamstring): Questionable; Stephen Curry (knee), Moses Moody (wrist), Al Horford (calf), Seth Curry (adductor): OUT

BOS - Nikola Vucevic (finger): OUT

OKC - Chet Holmgren (hip): Questionable; Isaiah Hartenstein (rest), Luguentz Dort (rest), Jalen Williams (hamstring), Branden Carlson (back): OUT

BKN - Ben Saraf (foot), Michael Porter (ankle): OUT

POR - Robert Williams (knee): Questionable; VIt Krejci (calf), Shaedon Sharpe (calf): OUT

IND - Ivica Zubac (back), Aaron Nesmith (ankle), Andrew Nembhard (calf), T.J. McConnell (hamstring), Micah Potter (triceps), Quenton Jackson (calf), Ben Sheppard (ankle): Questionable; Pascal Siakam (knee), Obi Toppin (rest): OUT

TOR - Collin Murray-Boyles (thumb): Doubtful

CHI - Collin Sexton (lower leg): Questionable; Isaac Okoro (knee): Doubtful; Jaden Ivey (knee), Anfernee Simons (wrist): OUT

UTA - John Konchar (calf): Probable; Ace Bailey (concussion): Questionable; Lauri Markkanen (hip), Keyonte George (hamstring): OUT

MIN - Jaylen Clark (calf): Questionable; Naz Reid (ankle), Anthony Edwards (knee): OUT

LAC - Kawhi Leonard (ankle), Nicolas Batum (rest): Questionable; Bennedict Mathurin (toe): OUT

NOP - Bryce McGowens (toe): OUT

ATL - Jonathan Kuminga (knee): Questionable

DAL - Daniel Gafford (illness), Caleb Martin (foot): Questionable; Brandon Williams (concussion): OUT

DEN - Aaron Gordon (rest), Peyton Watson (hamstring): OUT

MEM - Jahmai Mashack (ankle): Questionable; Ja Morant (elbow), Brandon Clarke (calf): OUT

Elite NBA DFS Players

Guards

Jaylen Brown, Celtics ($9,200) vs. Warriors

Brown is coming off a 41-point performance during Monday's win over Phoenix and will look to remain productive against a depleted Warriors squad. The star wing has dropped 44.8 or more DK points in 10 of his 12 outings since the All-Star break and in six of his eight March appearances, averaging 24.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 0.9 steals per game over that latter stretch.

Jamal Murray, Nuggets ($9,000) at Grizzlies

Murray has struggled over the last two games but has a strong opportunity to bounce back against the Grizzlies, who have allowed at least 120 points in seven straight games. The star point guard has posted 47.3 and 42.5 DK points against Memphis this season, averaging 26.0 points, 7.5 assists and 4.5 rebounds across 35.0 minutes per tilt in those two outings.

Forwards/Centers

Deni Avdija, Trail Blazers ($8,800) at Pacers

Avdija has supplied between 35.5 and 47.5 DK points in five straight games, including 41.8 in 25 minutes during a 20-point win over Indiana on March 8. The Pacers also rank last in the Association in defensive rating (126.3) over the last 10 games.

Julius Randle, Timberwolves ($8,100) vs. Jazz

The veteran forward enters a favorable matchup against Utah and is likely to see increased usage due to Anthony Edwards (knee) being sidelined. Randle has posted 53.0 DK points in two of three outings against the Jazz so far this season and has recorded at least 47.8 in back-to-back appearances.

Donovan Clingan, Trail Blazers ($8,000) at Pacers

Clingan, who's averaging 1.6 blocks per game this season, failed to record a swat in Monday's win over Brooklyn, marking his first game without one since March 1. However, the Pacers have allowed 2.8 combined steals-plus-blocks per game to starting centers over the last six games, meaning Clingan should have a good chance to record some defensive stats Wednesday. The second-year center has tallied 30.3 to 62.3 DK points in six straight games, during which he has averaged 14.0 points, 12.7 rebounds, 3.1 combined steals-plus-blocks and 2.5 assists per contest.

Expected NBA DFS Chalk

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets ($12,500) at Grizzlies

Selecting Jokic will limit your spending power, though he has racked up two triple-doubles in as many games against Memphis this season, generating 62.0 and 61.3 DK points. The three-time MVP has logged at least 48.5 DK points in eight of nine March games, during which he has averaged 26.0 points, 12.7 rebounds, 10.9 assists and 3.0 combined steals-plus-blocks per showing.

Mid-Range NBA DFS Picks

Naji Marshall, Mavericks ($6,400) vs. Hawks

Marshall has been on fire over the last three games, posting at least 32.3 DK points in all of them. During that stretch, the 28-year-old forward has averaged 24.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.7 assists in 30.7 minutes per game. He has started five straight outings, providing 24.0-plus DK points in four of them.

GG Jackson, Grizzlies ($5,700) vs. Nuggets

Jackson is set to return from a two-game absence due to right foot soreness and should step back into a prominent role. The third-year forward has notched 27.8 or more DK points in six of his seven March appearances, averaging 15.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.3 blocks over 25.9 minutes per tilt on the month.

NBA DFS Value Picks

Ayo Dosunmu, Timberwolves ($5,000) vs. Jazz

The 26-year-old started Tuesday's win over the Suns in the absence of Edwards, posting 27.8 DK points. Dosunmu has recorded 24.0-plus DK points in three straight games and draws a favorable matchup against Utah in the second leg of this back-to-back set.

Ajay Mitchell, Thunder ($5,000) at Nets

Mitchell has appeared in four outings following a 20-game absence due to an abdominal strain and an ankle sprain, closing with at least 22.5 DK points in all of them. The Thunder will be without multiple key contributors in the second half of this back-to-back, so the 23-year-old guard could see increased usage.

Jordan Miller, Clippers ($4,300) at Pelicans

The 26-year-old guard has logged at least 23 minutes in four straight games, finishing with 25.8-plus DK points in three of them. Although Kawhi Leonard (ankle) could return from a one-game absence and Darius Garland (toe) is available, Miller is still likely to hold on to significant minutes due to Bennedict Mathurin (toe) being out.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.