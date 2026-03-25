Target Wednesday’s NBA slate with elite plays, value picks, and up-to-date injury and lineup info to dominate DraftKings today.

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Wednesday's main DraftKings slate features eight games and several advantageous matchups to target. With multiple big names on the injury report, keeping up with the latest fantasy basketball news and today's NBA starting lineups will be crucial to gaining an edge. In this article, I'll break down the slate's top plays, including elite picks, expected chalk and value options, to help you build winning lineups.

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DraftKings Main Slate NBA Games Today

ATL at DET: Hawks 19-16 on road; Pistons on four-game winning streak, 27-8 at home

LAL at IND: Lakers 23-14 on road; Pacers 10-25 at home

CHI at PHI: Bulls 11-22 on road; 76ers 20-17 at home

OKC at BOS: Thunder on 12-game winning streak, 28-8 on road; Celtics 24-11 at home

MIA at CLE: Heat on five-game slide, 15-20 on road; Cavaliers on four-game winning streak, 23-13 at home

SAS at MEM: Spurs on six-game winning streak, 25-11 on road; Grizzlies on three-game slide, 12-21 at home

WAS at UTA: Wizards on 16-game slide, 5-29 on road; Jazz 13-24 at home

HOU at MIN: Rockets 18-18 on road; Timberwolves 24-13 at home

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

NBA Injury Report Today

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

ATL - Jalen Johnson (shoulder): Questionable

DET - Jalen Duren (knee), Tobias Harris (hip): Probable; Javonte Green (ankle): Questionable; Marcus Sasser (hip): OUT

LAL - Deandre Ayton (back), Adou Thiero (knee): Questionable; Rui Hachimura (calf), Marcus Smart (ankle): OUT

IND - Pascal Siakam (knee), Andrew Nembhard (calf), Aaron Nesmith (ankle), Obi Toppin (foot): Probable

CHI - Isaac Okoro (knee), Guerschon Yabusele (ankle): Questionable; Anfernee Simons (wrist): Doubtful; Jaden Ivey (knee): OUT

PHI - Joel Embiid (oblique), Quentin Grimes (illness): Questionable; Tyrese Maxey (finger), Kelly Oubre (elbow): OUT

OKC - Thomas Sorber (knee): OUT

BOS - Nikola Vucevic (finger): OUT

MIA - Terry Rozier (not injury related): OUT

CLE - Larry Nance (illness): Questionable; Jarrett Allen (knee), Max Strus (foot), Jaylon Tyson (toe), Craig Porter (groin): OUT

SAS - De'Aaron Fox (back), Luke Kornet (knee): OUT

MEM - Javon Small (back): Questionable; Jahmai Mashack (ankle): Doubtful; Ty Jerome (ankle), Jaylen Wells (toe): OUT

WAS - Tristan Vukcevic (back), Alex Sarr (toe), Kyshawn George (elbow), Trae Young (quadriceps), Anthony Davis (finger), Tre Johnson (foot): OUT

UTA - Cody Williams (shoulder): Questionable; Kyle Filipowski (illness), Keyonte George (hamstring), Isaiah Collier (hamstring), Lauri Markkanen (hip), Brice Sensabaugh (rest): OUT

HOU - Fred VanVleet (knee): OUT

MIN - Ayo Dosunmu (calf): Questionable; Anthony Edwards (knee): OUT

Elite NBA DFS Players

Guards

Josh Giddey, Bulls ($9,600) at 76ers

Although he's been relatively inconsistent from a scoring perspective of late, Giddey has dished out double-digit assists and 44.3-plus DK points in nine of his 10 appearances in March. The 23-year-old point guard has averaged 16.6 points, 11.9 assists, 9.5 rebounds and 2.2 combined steals-plus-blocks while shooting 39.2 percent from downtown in 35.8 minutes per game on the month.

Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers ($9,200) vs. Heat

Mitchell has posted between 38.0 and 50.8 DK points in six straight games, averaging 27.2 points, 5.5 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 35.3 minutes per tilt during that span. The star guard has also fared well against the Heat this season, recording 63.3 DK points in a loss to Miami on Nov. 10.

Forwards/Centers

Evan Mobley, Cavaliers ($9,000) vs. Heat

Mobley has tallied at least 37.5 DK points in eight of his last nine outings, averaging 21.6 points, 10.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.0 blocks while shooting 64.9 percent from the field across 31.2 minutes per contest over that stretch. He logged 45.0 DK points in a loss to Miami on Nov. 10.

LeBron James, Lakers ($8,500) at Pacers

The 41-year-old continues to stuff the stat sheet and enters a favorable matchup against the Pacers, who have allowed at least 126 points in five consecutive contests. James has contributed between 34.0 and 55.8 DK points in nine of his 10 March appearances, including six games with at least 40.3. He's averaged 18.7 points, 6.6 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 2.2 combined steals-plus-blocks in 34.5 minutes per game this month.

Pascal Siakam, Pacers ($7,800) vs. Lakers

Siakam saw a sizable workload in Monday's win over Orlando -- his second appearance following a six-game absence due to a right knee sprain -- and posted 54.0 DK points in 34 minutes. The star forward has notched 37.3 or more DK points in four of his five March outings, averaging 25.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.4 steals in 30.8 minutes per showing over that span. It's worth noting Siakam is listed as probable, so his status will be worth monitoring ahead of tipoff.

Expected NBA DFS Chalk

Victor Wembanyama, Spurs ($11,300) at Grizzlies

Wembanyama will look to take advantage of a favorable matchup against a banged-up Memphis squad, against whom he posted 45.3 DK points over just 21 minutes in a loss on Jan. 6. The star big man has supplied between 43.0 and 76.0 DK points in 11 of his 12 March outings, during which he has averaged 26.6 points, 11.2 rebounds, 5.0 combined steals-plus-blocks and 3.2 assists across 30.0 minutes per game.

Mid-Range NBA DFS Picks

Daniss Jenkins, Pistons ($6,300) vs. Hawks

Jenkins has filled in admirably for Cade Cunningham (chest), with the former dropping 43.8 and 48.0 DK points in his last two games. Jenkins has appeared in four straight games (three starts), averaging 19.0 points, 7.0 assists and 3.8 rebounds in 33.0 minutes per contest during that stretch.

Bub Carrington, Wizards ($5,600) at Jazz

The second-year guard has started four consecutive contests in the absence of Trae Young (quadriceps) and should continue logging a full workload Wednesday. As a starter in March (seven games), Carrington has averaged 15.3 points, 4.6 assists, 3.7 rebounds, 2.4 triples and 0.9 steals while shooting 54.8 percent from the field and 51.5 percent from three-point range over 33.6 minutes per tilt.

NBA DFS Value Picks

Kennedy Chandler, Jazz ($4,900) vs. Wizards

Chandler signed a 10-day pact with Utah on Friday and has been impressive over two outings for the injury-riddled Jazz. The 23-year-old guard has produced 34.3 and 38.3 DK points in those two outings and should hold onto significant minutes due to Isaiah Collier (hamstring), Keyonte George (hamstring) and Brice Sensabaugh (rest) being sidelined.

Dylan Harper, Spurs ($4,800) at Grizzlies

With De'Aaron Fox (back) unavailable, Harper is in line to see an uptick in minutes and could enter the starting five. The rookie first-rounder has finished with at least 28.5 DK points in four of his last five appearances, during which he has averaged 15.6 points, 4.8 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 1.8 three-pointers in 24.6 minutes per showing.

Oscar Tshiebwe, Jazz ($3,700) vs. Wizards

Kyle Filipowski (illness) will join Jaren Jackson (knee), Walker Kessler (shoulder) and Jusuf Nurkic (nose) on the inactive list Wednesday, opening the door for Tshiebwe to see significant minutes. The two-way player played 28 minutes in Monday's loss to Toronto and closed with 33.3 DK points. In five outings this season with at least 18 minutes, the big man has posted 21.5 or more DK points in four of them.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.