Uncover expert NBA DFS picks, value plays and elite options to dominate DraftKings’ Main Slate. Unlock pro lineups for today’s games and beat the chalk!

Wednesday's main DraftKings slate features four games, and while the player pool is smaller, there are still plenty of opportunities to find value. This article utilizes RotoWire's trusty DFS optimizer and breaks down today's top DFS picks, ranging from elite plays and expected chalk to value options, to help you build winning lineups.

Try our DraftKings NBA Lineup Optimizer to discover more expert recommendations, customize the player pool, set exposure percentage and mass-enter DFS lineups.

DraftKings Main Slate NBA Games Today

OKC at NY: Thunder on three-game winning streak, 23-8 on road; Knicks on three-game winning streak, 23-8 at home

CHA at BOS: Hornets on five-game winning streak, 17-15 on road; Celtics on three-game winning streak, 20-9 at home

UTA at PHI: Jazz on six-game slide, 7-22 on road; 76ers 16-16 at home

POR at MEM: Trail Blazers 13-18 on road; Grizzlies 11-17 at home

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

NBA Injury Report Today

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

OKC - Jalen Williams (hamstring), Ajay Mitchell (abdomen/ankle): OUT

NY - Mitchell Robinson (ankle), Miles McBride (pelvis): OUT

CHA - Grant Williams (knee), Tidjane Salaun (knee): OUT

BOS - Jayson Tatum (Achilles): OUT

UTA - Lauri Markkanen (hip): OUT

PHI - Joel Embiid (oblique), VJ Edgecombe (back), Kelly Oubre (illness), Paul George (suspension), Johni Broome (knee): OUT

POR - Deni Avdija (back), Kris Murray (illness): Questionable; Shaedon Sharpe (lower leg), Yang Hansen (personal): OUT

MEM - Cedric Coward (knee), Ty Jerome (calf), Scotty Pippen (toe): Doubtful; Ja Morant (elbow), Santi Aldama (knee), Taj Gibson (reconditioning), Brandon Clarke (calf): OUT

Elite NBA DFS Players

Guards

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($10,500) at Knicks

Gilgeous-Alexander got the night off during Tuesday's win over Chicago, but he will return to action Wednesday and should see a full workload. The reigning MVP has appeared in two outings following a nine-game absence due to an abdominal strain, generating 60.8 and 49.5 DK points while averaging 33.0 points, 7.0 assists, 3.5 rebounds, 3.0 steals and 1.0 blocks across 33.5 minutes per contest during that span.

Tyrese Maxey, 76ers ($10,300) vs. Jazz

Maxey enters a favorable matchup against a lackluster Jazz defense and should also see increased shot attempts with several of Philadelphia's key contributors unavailable. The star point guard has recorded at least 38.0 DK points in 11 straight outings, averaging 29.5 points, 6.4 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 2.2 steals across 35.5 minutes per game over that stretch.

Forwards/Centers

Brandon Miller, Hornets ($7,800) at Celtics

Miller has been playing at a high level of late, notching 34.8 to 50.8 DK points in each of his last five outings. The third-year wing has knocked down at least five triples while shooting 54.5 percent from three-point range over that stretch, during which he has averaged 24.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.6 combined steals-plus-blocks across 26.2 minutes per tilt.

Donovan Clingan, Trail Blazers ($7,400) at Grizzlies

Clingan has logged at least 42.3 DK points in three of his last four outings, during which he has averaged 14.0 points, 13.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 3.3 combined steals-plus-blocks in 31.0 minutes per showing. The second-year center closed with 34.8 and 55.8 DK points in his two outings against Memphis in early February.

Kyle Filipowski, Jazz ($7,200) at 76ers

With Jusuf Nurkic (nose) on the shelf, Filipowski has started six consecutive contests and been mostly productive. The second-year pro has tallied at least 34.8 DK points in four of those six outings, averaging 15.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 3.2 combined steals-plus-blocks while shooting 54.4 percent from the field in 26.3 minutes per contest during that period.

Expected NBA DFS Chalk

Jaylen Brown, Celtics ($9,800) vs. Hornets

Brown has been productive since the All-Star break, racking up 47.3 to 64.8 DK points in each of his five appearances. During that span, the star wing has averaged 26.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 2.0 three-pointers and 1.8 combined steals-plus-blocks across 35.0 minutes per game.

Mid-Range NBA DFS Picks

GG Jackson, Grizzlies ($6,400) vs. Trail Blazers

Jackson has been a regular in Memphis' starting lineup of late and has registered 27.5-plus DK points in seven of his last eight games (seven starts). During that stretch, the 21-year-old forward has averaged 18.0 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.8 combined steals-plus-blocks over 25.1 minutes per tilt.

Isaiah Hartenstein, Thunder ($6,100) at Knicks

Hartenstein sat out Tuesday's win over Chicago but has been cleared to play against one of his former teams in the second leg of this back-to-back set. The big man has finished with 25.3 or more DK points in five straight appearances, swatting two shots in four of them. During that five-game stretch, he has averaged 10.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.6 combined steals-plus-blocks across 25.2 minutes per game.

NBA DFS Value Picks

Isaiah Joe, Thunder ($4,900) at Knicks

Joe has been a reliable contributor for the Thunder of late, chipping in 21.8 to 40.5 DK points in 10 of his last 11 outings. Over that span, the 26-year-old wing has averaged 16.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.6 steals in 25.1 minutes per game.

Jaylen Wells, Grizzlies ($4,900) vs. Trail Blazers

Wells has dropped 23.8-plus DK points in three straight games, averaging 16.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 steals in 23.0 minutes per tilt during that span. Over two appearances against Portland this season, the second-year forward has totaled 31.8 and 25.3 DK points.

Walter Clayton, Grizzlies ($4,800) vs. Trail Blazers

Clayton has posted at least 21.3 DK points in five of his six outings (two starts) following the All-Star break. With the Grizzlies expected to be shorthanded in the second leg of this back-to-back set, he's in line to see an uptick in playing time Wednesday. Since the break, the rookie first-rounder has averaged 8.2 points, 7.2 assists, 1.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals across 25.3 minutes per showing.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.