DraftKings NBA DFS picks for Game 2 of the Knicks-76ers and Spurs-Timberwolves Conference Semifinals — Embiid out boosts Maxey/George; Brunson, Towns and Hart lead the slate.

Wednesday's DraftKings slate features a pair of Game 2s with some injury-driven value. Joel Embiid won't play in this pivotal matchup, so Tyrese Maxey and the Sixers' supporting cast will need to step up against the Knicks, who cruised to a Game 1 win. In the Western Conference, Rudy Gobert and the Timberwolves will look to slow Victor Wembanyama down on the offensive end once again. In this article, I'll highlight the slate's top plays, expected chalk and value options to help you build winning lineups.

Try our DraftKings NBA Lineup Optimizer to discover more expert recommendations, customize the player pool, set exposure percentage and mass-enter DFS lineups.

DraftKings Main Slate NBA Games Today

PHI at NY: Knicks lead series 1-0

MIN at SAS: Timberwolves lead series 1-0

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

NBA Injury Report Today

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

PHI - Joel Embiid (ankle): OUT

NY - None

MIN - Anthony Edwards (knee): Questionable

SAS - Carter Bryant (foot): Questionable

Elite NBA DFS Players

Guards

Jalen Brunson, Knicks ($8,200) vs. 76ers

Brunson was in full control during Monday's Game 1 win, dropping an efficient 35 points and finishing with 45.8 DK points in 31 minutes. The star point guard has fared well versus Philadelphia across the regular season and playoffs, recording 41.0-plus DK points in four of five outings while averaging 25.4 points, 5.2 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 2.8 three-pointers in 34.2 minutes per contest during that span.

Tyrese Maxey, 76ers ($8,100) at Knicks

The star point guard struggled in Game 1 but figures to see increased usage with Joel Embiid (ankle) ruled out for Game 2. Maxey generated between 40.5 and 59.0 DK points in four regular-season appearances against New York and will need to bounce back if the 76ers hope to steal a win on the road. If you'd rather go with Brunson over Maxey, VJ Edgecombe ($6,000) and Paul George ($6,400) will likely also see expanded roles for Philadelphia.

Forwards/Centers

Paul George, 76ers ($6,400) at Knicks

The veteran forward led the Sixers in scoring in Game 1, registering 26.8 DK points in 26 minutes. With Embiid out, George is likely to see increased usage in this pivotal Game 2. He's posted at least 31.0 DK points in five of his last seven games, during which he has averaged 17.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.4 steals in 36.9 minutes per outing.

Josh Hart, Knicks ($6,300) vs. 76ers

The rest between the first and second round of the postseason proved beneficial for Hart, who provided a well-rounded line in Game 1 and ended with 35.0 DK points. He's tallied between 30.3 and 40.3 DK points in each of his last three outings against Philadelphia across the regular season and playoffs, averaging 8.0 points, 9.3 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 2.0 combined steals-plus-blocks across 30.7 minutes per tilt in those appearances.

Rudy Gobert, Timberwolves ($6,200) at Spurs

Gobert provided a solid all-around effort in Monday's Game 1 win, closing with 33.5 DK points. The veteran center has racked up at least 32.8 DK points in four of his last five outings, averaging 6.8 points, 11.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.6 blocks in 34.6 minutes per showing over that stretch.

Expected NBA DFS Chalk

Karl-Anthony Towns, Knicks ($8,400) vs. 76ers

Towns played only 20 minutes in Monday's blowout win, though he still stuffed the stat sheet and posted 37.5 DK points. The star big man continues to provide full stat lines and has produced 51.0 or more DK points in five of the last six outings, averaging 17.2 points, 11.6 rebounds, 7.2 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.4 blocks in 29.0 minutes per tilt during that span.

Mid-Range NBA DFS Picks

VJ Edgecombe, 76ers ($6,000) at Knicks

Edgecombe recorded just 18.8 DK points in Game 1 while logging only 28 minutes, well below his postseason average of 37.0 minutes per contest. The rookie first-rounder was still efficient in the blowout loss but will look to contribute a more well-rounded line in Game 2. He finished with 12 points, two assists, one rebound and one steal, leaving plenty of room for improvement at a reasonable salary.

Devin Vassell, Spurs ($5,300) vs. Timberwolves

Vassell is fresh off a productive Game 1 in which he racked up 33.8 DK points. The 25-year-old wing has chipped in 26.5 or more DK points in six of seven postseason games, during which he has averaged 13.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.0 blocks in 34.1 minutes per game.

NBA DFS Value Picks

Mikal Bridges, Knicks ($4,800) vs. 76ers

Bridges has seemingly found his rhythm after a slow start to the playoffs. The 29-year-old swingman has recorded 37.8 and 30.5 DK points in the last two postseason games, averaging just 27.0 minutes per tilt in those appearances.

Julian Champagnie, Spurs ($4,500) vs. Timberwolves

Champagnie scored 17 points while hitting three triples in Game 1, and he remains a viable option thanks to his steady workload. The 24-year-old has amassed 20.5 or more DK points in five of six postseason games thus far.

Adem Bona, 76ers ($3,400) at Knicks

Bona provided 22.8 DK points the last time Embiid was sidelined and may get the starting nod Wednesday. Bona is a high-risk, high-reward play, but he's worth considering if you need a value option near the bottom of the player pool.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.