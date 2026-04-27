Monday's DraftKings slate features three pivotal games, including two win-or-go-home matchups. Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray will look to keep Denver's season alive, while Ayo Dosunmu aims to remain hot and help Minnesota close out its first-round series without Anthony Edwards. In the East, Cade Cunningham and Paolo Banchero will battle to lead their teams to a crucial Game 4 victory. In this article, I'll highlight the slate's top plays, value options and expected chalk to help you build winning lineups.

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DraftKings Main Slate NBA Games Today

DET at ORL: Magic lead series 2-1

OKC at PHX: Thunder lead series 3-0

MIN at DEN: Timberwolves lead series 3-1

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

NBA Injury Report Today

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

DET - Kevin Huerter (hip): Questionable

ORL - Jonathan Isaac (knee): Doubtful

OKC - Jalen Williams (hamstring): OUT

PHX - Jordan Goodwin (calf): Questionable; Mark Williams (foot): OUT

MIN - Anthony Edwards (knee), Donte DiVincenzo (Achilles): OUT

DEN - Aaron Gordon (calf): Questionable

Elite NBA DFS Players

Guards

Jamal Murray, Nuggets ($9,000) vs. Timberwolves

The Nuggets are facing elimination Monday, so they'll need their stars to step up. Murray has struggled with efficiency in this series but has also taken on a higher shot volume. The star point guard has recorded at least 45.8 DK points in three of four first-round games, during which he has averaged 26.5 points, 5.8 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 2.3 triples in 39.8 minutes per tilt.

Desmond Bane, Magic ($6,900) vs. Pistons

Bane performed slightly better at home during the regular season and is coming off a 38.8-DK-point performance in Orlando during Saturday's Game 3 victory. The 27-year-old swingman has tallied 35.5, 25.5 and 38.8 DK points this series and will look to build on Saturday's outing as the Magic aim to take a commanding 3-1 lead.

Forwards/Centers

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets ($12,500) vs. Timberwolves

The Nuggets have their backs against the wall and will look to force a Game 6. Jokic has yet to finish with fewer than 54.8 DK points in this series but has struggled mightily with efficiency, especially from beyond the arc. Selecting the three-time MVP will limit your spending power, but banking on him in an elimination game remains a relatively safe bet.

Paolo Banchero, Magic ($8,500) vs. Pistons

Banchero finished one assist shy of a triple-double in Saturday's Game 3 win and will look to remain productive in a pivotal Game 4 at home. The star forward has posted 41.8, 39.5 and 64.5 DK points in this series, averaging 22.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 2.7 combined steals-plus-blocks across 36.3 minutes per contest in those appearances.

Tobias Harris, Pistons ($6,200) at Magic

Although he hasn't been at his best in terms of shooting efficiency, Harris has produced strong numbers through three first-round games. The veteran forward has averaged 18.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.3 blocks across 35.7 minutes per game in the series, dropping 34.0, 40.3 and 39.3 DK points.

Expected NBA DFS Chalk

Cade Cunningham, Pistons ($10,000) at Magic

Cunningham has scored at least 27 points in all three of Detroit's first-round games, averaging 31.0 points, 8.0 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 three-pointers in 39.3 minutes per tilt during that span. The star point guard will likely need to continue producing strong numbers if the Pistons hope to avoid falling into a 3-1 deficit.

Mid-Range NBA DFS Picks

Ayo Dosunmu, Timberwolves ($5,800) at Nuggets

Anthony Edwards (knee) and Donte DiVincenzo (Achilles) both suffered injuries in the first half of Saturday's Game 4 win, opening the door for Dosunmu to see increased burn the rest of the way. The 26-year-old erupted for a career-high 43 points on 13-of-17 shooting from the field in 42 minutes, and he should continue to see a sizable workload Monday. Additionally, he has recorded at least 41.3 DK points in back-to-back outings.

Wendell Carter, Magic ($5,700) vs. Pistons

Carter has supplied at least 39.8 DK points in two of three first-round games, with the exception being Wednesday's Game 2 loss, when he played just 24 minutes due to foul trouble. The big man has averaged 11.3 points, 9.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.3 combined steals-plus-blocks across 32.7 minutes per game in the series.

NBA DFS Value Picks

Ajay Mitchell, Thunder ($5,200) at Suns

With Jalen Williams (hamstring) sidelined, Mitchell got the starting nod in Saturday's Game 3 win. Although he struggled with efficiency in that contest, the second-year guard still closed with 25.5 DK points and has generated at least 23.8 in all three games of this series. He'll likely remain in the starting five in Williams' stead.

Collin Gillespie, Suns ($4,400) vs. Thunder

Gillespie has racked up 27.0 and 31.5 DK points over the last two games and will likely stay in the starting five if Jordan Goodwin (calf) remains out. Gillespie has averaged 7.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.3 steals in 28.3 minutes per showing during the series.

Bones Hyland, Timberwolves ($4,200) at Nuggets

With Edwards and DiVincenzo both on the inactive list, Hyland figures to take on an expanded role in Game 5. The 25-year-old guard has registered 19.0 or more DK points in two of the last three games, averaging 9.0 points, 3.0 assists and 1.7 rebounds in only 15.0 minutes per outing over that stretch.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.