RotoWire's DFS breakdown for Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the Knicks and Spurs covers elite DraftKings plays, mid-range money, value picks and expected chalk to build winning lineups.

Monday's DraftKings Showdown features a pivotal Game 3 in Madison Square Garden, where the Spurs will look to bounce back and earn their first win of the series. Meanwhile, Jalen Brunson and the Knicks aim to take a commanding lead at home. Below, I'll highlight today's top captain options, mid-range targets and value plays to help you craft winning lineups.

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SAS at NY: Knicks lead series 2-0

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SAS - None

NY - None

Elite Captain Selections

Guards

Jalen Brunson, Knicks ($15,900) vs. Spurs

Brunson and the Knicks will look to take a commanding 3-0 series lead in Madison Square Garden on Monday following Friday's Game 2 win in San Antonio, where Brunson finished with 44.3 DK points. The star point guard has struggled with efficiency but continues to see an extremely high usage rate, and he's averaging 25.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.5 steals in 37.5 minutes per game in the Finals.

Dylan Harper, Spurs ($8,700) at Knicks

Keldon Johnson has failed to provide a spark off the bench through two Finals appearances, though Harper has impressed with the second unit on the biggest stage. The rookie has posted at least 28.0 DK points in back-to-back outings, averaging 15.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals across 30.0 minutes in those appearances. He's also a strong utility play at a salary of $5,800.

Forwards/Centers

Victor Wembanyama, Spurs ($19,500) at Knicks

This is essentially a must-win game for the Spurs and Wembanyama, who has yet to finish with fewer than 51.5 DK points in the Finals. The Defensive Player of the Year has had his fair share of struggles in this series, during which he has totaled 10 turnovers while shooting 40.5 percent from the field. However, he's stuffed the stat sheet so far and is averaging 27.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 5.0 combined steals-plus-blocks and 2.0 assists through two Finals appearances.

Karl-Anthony Towns, Knicks ($16,200) vs. Spurs

While he may be better used in a utility slot, Towns offers a relatively safe floor and has recorded 41.5 and 49.3 DK points so far this series, making him a viable option for the captain spot. The star big man has supplied 38.8 or more DK points in seven straight games, averaging 17.0 points, 11.0 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 2.1 combined steals-plus-blocks across 32.3 minutes per contest during that time.

Mid-Range Utility Picks

Josh Hart, Knicks ($7,400) vs. Spurs

Hart was limited to just 18 minutes in Friday's Game 2 win due to foul trouble. However, he provided 40.8 DK points in Game 1 and remains an integral part of the Knicks' rotation. The veteran swingman has tallied at least 32.3 DK points in four of his last five outings, during which he has averaged 9.4 points, 9.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 3.0 combined steals-plus-blocks in 27.4 minutes per game.

Julian Champagnie, Spurs ($6,200) at Knicks

Champagnie's production took a hit in Game 2, as he closed with 17.5 DK points. However, the 24-year-old forward put up only six shots after averaging 10.1 field-goal attempts per contest in the 10 games prior. He's chipped in between 27.0 and 40.5 DK points in four of his last five appearances, averaging 15.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.8 triples, 1.8 combined steals-plus-blocks and 1.2 assists across 31.8 minutes per contest over that stretch.

Value Utility Picks

Landry Shamet, Knicks ($4,400) vs. Spurs

Hart's foul trouble certainly factored in, but Shamet has yet to log fewer than 30 minutes in this series and has scored in double figures in four consecutive outings. The 29-year-old swingman has generated at least 20.8 DK points in three of his last four games, averaging 14.0 points, 3.5 three-pointers, 1.8 assists and 1.0 rebounds while shooting 63.6 percent from downtown across 27.5 minutes per showing in that span.

Jose Alvarado, Knicks ($2,000) vs. Spurs

Alvarado has played double-digit minutes in three consecutive contests, contributing between 8.8 and 15.5 DK points while averaging 4.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.0 steals in 10.3 minutes per contest during that stretch. The 28-year-old point guard isn't guaranteed to see significant run Monday but offers solid value at an extremely low price point.

Luke Kornet, Spurs ($1,600) at Knicks

Like Alvarado, Kornet is another cost-effective option if you are looking to fill out your roster. The big man had 6.8 DK points in Game 2 and has reached that mark in three of his last four games, during which he has averaged 1.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 0.8 combined steals-plus-blocks in 9.3 minutes per tilt.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.