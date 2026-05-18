Monday's DraftKings Showdown features the Western Conference Finals opener between the Thunder and Spurs. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Oklahoma City aim to extend their winning streak with Jalen Williams back in the lineup, while Victor Wembanyama and San Antonio look to continue their success against the Thunder this season. Below, I'll highlight today's top options for the captain spot, which multiplies both the player's salary and DraftKings points by 1.5, along with value plays for utility slots.

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NBA Games Today

SAS at OKC: Spurs went 4-1 vs. Thunder in the regular season

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NBA Injury Report Today

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SAS - De'Aaron Fox (ankle), Luke Kornet (foot): Questionable

OKC - Thomas Sorber (knee): OFS

Elite Captain Selections

Guards

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder ($16,500) vs. Spurs

Gilgeous-Alexander was just named the NBA MVP for a second consecutive season and enters his second straight Western Conference Finals looking to bounce back after the Thunder lost four of five regular-season games against San Antonio. The superstar point guard has supplied at least 44.5 DK points in six of eight postseason appearances, and he registered between 38.0 and 55.3 DK points in four regular-season games versus the Spurs.

Stephon Castle, Spurs ($12,300) at Thunder

Castle posted a double-double and delivered 57.8 DK points in Friday's Game 6 win over the Timberwolves. The second-year guard has notched 35.0 or more DK points in four straight games and could take on increased responsibilities Monday if De'Aaron Fox (ankle) is downgraded from questionable to out, though it's worth noting he has yet to miss a game this postseason. Regardless of Fox's status, Castle offers significant upside thanks to his ability to contribute across multiple categories.

Forwards/Centers

Victor Wembanyama, Spurs ($18,000) at Thunder

After finishing third in MVP voting, the star big man will make his first Western Conference Finals appearance against Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder, adding fuel to the fire. Wembanyama has supplied 47.3 or more DK points in seven of eight postseason games in which he logged at least 13 minutes, averaging 24.3 points, 12.4 rebounds, 5.0 blocks, 2.8 assists and 0.8 steals in 33.0 minutes per game across those appearances.

Isaiah Hartenstein, Thunder ($10,500) vs. Spurs

Hartenstein has been a consistent source of production of late, supplying between 26.3 and 40.0 DK points in five straight games. During that span, the big man has averaged 10.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.2 combined steals-plus-blocks in 28.0 minutes per contest. He also offers fair value at $7,000 as a utility play, and he remains a viable captain option if you prefer to roster stars like Wembanyama and Gilgeous-Alexander in utility slots.

Mid-Range Utility Picks

Dylan Harper, Spurs ($6,400) at Thunder

The rookie guard has recorded between 28.3 and 39.8 DK points in five of his last seven games and could see increased playing time if Fox isn't able to suit up Monday. During that seven-game span, Harper has averaged 15.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.4 steals while shooting 58.2 percent from the field across 25.0 minutes per contest.

Julian Champagnie, Spurs ($5,400) at Thunder

Champagnie has generated between 22.8 and 34.8 DK points in six of the last seven games, averaging 12.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.4 steals across 28.3 minutes per tilt over that stretch. In two starts against the Thunder in the regular season, he chipped in 26.0 and 18.8 DK points.

Value Utility Picks

Alex Caruso, Thunder ($4,000) vs. Spurs

Caruso offers fair value at a reasonable salary, contributing 17.5-plus DK points in six of the last seven games. He has averaged 8.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.7 steals in 22.0 minutes per outing over the last seven contests.

Luguentz Dort, Thunder ($3,600) vs. Spurs

Dort has struggled to provide a consistent impact across the stat sheet of late, though he continues to see significant playing time. The 27-year-old swingman has finished with 15.8 or more DK points in four of eight postseason games, during which he has averaged 6.5 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 25.0 minutes per tilt. He dropped at least 19.5 DK points in two of his three regular-season appearances against the Spurs.

Carter Bryant, Spurs ($2,000) at Thunder

The rookie first-rounder is a strong cost-effective option and could see increased burn Monday if Luke Kornet (foot) is downgraded from questionable to out. Bryant has closed with at least 11.0 DK points in back-to-back games, during which he has averaged 3.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 12.5 minutes per contest.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.