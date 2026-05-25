Monday's DraftKings Showdown features a do-or-die matchup for Donovan Mitchell and the Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals. On the other side, Jalen Brunson and the Knicks look to punch their ticket to the NBA Finals. Below, I'll highlight the elite plays, mid-range options and value picks to help you craft winning lineups.

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NY at CLE: Knicks lead series 3-0

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NY - None

CLE - None

Elite Captain Selections

Guards

Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers ($15,600) vs. Knicks

Mitchell and the Cavaliers will try to stave off elimination Monday, and the star guard will likely need a big game to keep Cleveland's season alive. The 29-year-old guard offers a relatively safe floor and dropped 50.5 DK points in his last win-or-go-home matchup. He's finished with between 35.0 and 53.8 DK points through three games in this series, during which he's averaged 26.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.0 steals, 2.7 assists and 0.7 blocks in 39.3 minutes per contest.

Jalen Brunson, Knicks ($15,000) at Cavaliers

Although he's struggled from three-point range in this series, Brunson has yet to finish with fewer than 42.8 DK points. The star point guard has reached the 30-point threshold twice and has logged one double-double in this series, averaging 29.0 points, 8.7 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals across 42.3 minutes per contest in three outings.

Forwards/Centers

Karl-Anthony Towns, Knicks ($14,400) at Cavaliers

While Towns has averaged just 14.7 points per tilt over the last three games, he's recorded two double-doubles and has been fairly efficient in the Eastern Conference Finals. The star big man has also dished out at least five assists in two outings and has yet to post fewer than 38.8 DK points in the series.

Mikal Bridges, Knicks ($10,500) at Cavaliers

Bridges continued to impress in Saturday's Game 3 win, scoring 22 points and closing with 41.5 DK points. The 29-year-old swingman has generated at least 29.3 DK points in eight consecutive contests, averaging 19.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.1 combined steals-plus-blocks while shooting 69.1 percent from the floor and 47.6 percent from deep across 34.8 minutes per game during that span.

Mid-Range Utility Picks

OG Anunoby, Knicks ($7,600) at Cavaliers

Anunoby has steadily improved in this series after missing the final two games of the Eastern Conference Semifinals due to a right hamstring strain. The 28-year-old forward posted 36.8 DK points in Game 3 and has reached that mark in six of 11 postseason appearances. He has logged at least 31.0 DK points in nine of those 11 games.

Max Strus, Cavaliers ($5,600) vs. Knicks

After struggling in Games 1 and 2, Strus dropped 34.8 DK points in 31 minutes Sunday. The 30-year-old forward still shot just 4-for-12 from the field but provided a spark from beyond the arc. He has played at least 25 minutes in 11 straight games and figures to continue seeing significant run as an offensive spark.

Value Utility Picks

Sam Merrill, Cavaliers ($5,000) vs. Knicks

Merrill has shot just 23.1 percent from the field over the last two games, but he racked up 30.8 DK points in Cleveland's previous elimination game, and it wouldn't be surprising if the Cavaliers shortened their rotation. The sharpshooter is a risky play but figures to see significant run Monday.

Landry Shamet, Knicks ($4,800) at Cavaliers

Shamet logged 28 minutes and finished with 20.8 DK points in Game 3, his highest minute total of the postseason. The 29-year-old wing has seen double-digit minutes in five consecutive contests while Jordan Clarkson and Miles McBride have experienced reduced roles, so it may be worth riding the hot hand after Shamet shot 4-for-5 from downtown Saturday.

Dean Wade, Cavaliers ($2,800) vs. Knicks

Wade is a bit of a dart throw after a muted performance in Game 3, but he continues to see meaningful burn and has started three straight games. He offers solid value at a reasonable price and is one of the better options near the bottom of the board.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.