Thursday's DraftKings Showdown figures to be another tightly contested matchup after the Knicks pulled off a massive comeback in Tuesday's Game 1 overtime thriller. Jalen Brunson looks to continue his productive ways, while Donovan Mitchell aims to bounce back following late-game struggles in the series opener. In this article, I'll outline Thursday's elite captain plays, mid-range utility options and value picks to help you build winning lineups.

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CLE at NY: Knicks lead series 1-0

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CLE - None

NY - None

Elite Captain Selections

Guards

Jalen Brunson, Knicks ($15,600) vs. Cavaliers

Brunson erupted for 38 points in Tuesday's Game 1 win, including 15 points on 7-of-9 shooting in the fourth quarter alone. The star point guard closed with 58.3 DK points Tuesday and has recorded at least 36.0 DK points in seven straight games, so he offers a relatively safe floor.

Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers ($14,700) at Knicks

Mitchell was outstanding through three quarters in Game 1, though he produced just three points on 1-of-6 shooting between the fourth quarter and overtime. He still finished the game with 53.8 DK points and has supplied at least 50.5 in back-to-back outings. The star guard will likely need another strong performance if the Cavaliers hope to steal a win on the road.

Forwards/Centers

Karl-Anthony Towns, Knicks ($15,000) vs. Cavaliers

Towns struggled from three-point range Tuesday but still tallied 39.3 DK points. The star big man has yet to record fewer than 34.5 DK points in the postseason and continues to grab double-digit rebounds while dishing out several assists a night. Although his scoring output has dropped of late, his stat-stuffing ability makes him a viable option in the captain slot.

Evan Mobley, Cavaliers ($13,500) at Knicks

The 2024-25 Defensive Player of the Year has swatted multiple shots in eight straight outings and has finished with a double-double in each of his last two. Mobley had 44.0 DK points in Game 1 and has reached that mark in four of his last five outings, averaging 18.0 points, 9.6 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 3.0 blocks and 1.6 steals across 38.8 minutes per game during that span.

Mid-Range Utility Picks

Mikal Bridges, Knicks ($7,200) vs. Cavaliers

Bridges had another efficient performance Tuesday, finishing with 29.3 DK points in 42 minutes while supplying multiple steals for a third consecutive contest. The 29-year-old swingman has turned things around following a rough start to the postseason. He has racked up between 29.3 and 37.8 DK points in six straight games, during which he has averaged 18.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.5 steals across 33.2 minutes per showing. He has also shot 67.1 percent from the field and 47.4 percent from downtown in that span.

Max Strus, Cavaliers ($5,600) at Knicks

Strus has failed to score in double figures in three straight games and is certainly not a must-roster player Thursday. However, he's a microwave scorer who continues to see significant minutes whether off the bench or in the first unit, and he's also dropped 22.3-plus DK points in two of the last four games.

Value Utility Picks

Sam Merrill, Cavaliers ($4,000) at Knicks

Merrill logged a postseason-high 28 minutes in Game 1, finishing with 19.8 DK points. The sharpshooter has reached that mark in back-to-back outings and has scored in double figures in three straight games, averaging 15.0 points, 3.3 triples, 1.7 assists, 1.0 rebounds and 0.7 steals while shooting 47.6 percent from deep in 24.3 minutes per tilt over the latter stretch.

Dean Wade, Cavaliers ($3,000) at Knicks

Wade returned to the starting lineup in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals, adding more size and perimeter defense to the first unit. The 29-year-old forward played 29 minutes in the loss, registering 22.3 DK points while scoring in double figures for just the second time this postseason. Given his steady role, Wade offers solid value at a reasonable salary.

Landry Shamet, Knicks ($2,600) vs. Cavaliers

After seeing a limited role to begin the postseason, Shamet has generated double-digit DK points in three consecutive contests. He has provided between 11.8 and 20.8 DK points while averaging 12.0 points, 3.0 three-pointers and 1.3 rebounds in 18.0 minutes per game during that span.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.