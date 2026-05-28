Thursday's DraftKings Showdown features a do-or-die Game 6 for the Spurs and Victor Wembanyama, who will play in the first playoff elimination game of his young career. On the other side, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder will look to punch their ticket to the NBA Finals for a second straight season. Below, I'll highlight today's elite captain options, mid-range utility plays and value picks to help you build winning lineups.

Try our DraftKings NBA Lineup Optimizer to discover more expert recommendations, customize the player pool, set exposure percentage and mass-enter DFS lineups.

NBA Games Today

OKC at SAS: Thunder lead series 3-2

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

NBA Injury Report Today

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

OKC - Jalen Williams (hamstring): Questionable; Ajay Mitchell (calf): OUT

SAS - None

Elite Captain Selections

Guards

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder ($18,600) at Spurs

Gilgeous-Alexander wouldn't have returned 5x value at this salary in any game this postseason, but he offers a relatively safe floor and remains one of the best captain options. He's also a strong utility play at $12,400. The two-time MVP has supplied 50.0-plus DK points in four of five games in the Western Conference Finals, during which he has averaged 26.2 points, 9.8 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 3.0 combined steals-plus-blocks in 38.6 minutes per tilt.

De'Aaron Fox, Spurs ($11,100) vs. Thunder

Fox is a cost-effective captain option but is also a solid play for a utility slot at $7,400. The star guard has been dealing with a lingering ankle issue, though the Spurs will need him to step up in Thursday's do-or-die matchup. He's provided between 31.5 and 38.0 DK points in three third-round games, averaging 12.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 2.0 combined steals-plus-blocks in 31.7 minutes per contest over that stretch.

Forwards/Centers

Victor Wembanyama, Spurs ($19,200) vs. Thunder

Wembanyama is set to play in his first true must-win matchup and will look to bounce back following a poor shooting performance in Game 5. The star big man has contributed at least 60.0 DK points in three of five games in this series, during which he has averaged 28.2 points, 11.8 rebounds, 4.4 combined steals-plus-blocks and 3.6 assists across 38.8 minutes per showing.

Alex Caruso, Thunder ($9,300) at Spurs

While I'd rather roster Caruso in a utility spot at $6,200, he's still a viable play in the captain slot. The veteran swingman is fresh off a 40.5-DK-point performance in Game 5 and has posted between 27.3 and 46.0 DK points in four of the last five outings, averaging 17.0 points, 2.8 assists, 2.4 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.0 blocks in 24.6 minutes per game during that span.

Mid-Range Utility Picks

Isaiah Hartenstein, Thunder ($5,800) at Spurs

Hartenstein posted a 12-point, 15-rebound double-double across 31 minutes in Game 5. The big man has notched between 24.8 and 38.8 DK points in three of the last four games, during which he has averaged 9.8 points, 10.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 24.3 minutes per contest.

Julian Champagnie, Spurs ($5,600) vs. Thunder

After scoring just two points on 1-of-7 shooting from the field in Game 4, Champagnie turned in a bounce-back performance in Game 5, dropping 22 points and 40.5 DK points. The 24-year-old forward has tallied 24.3 or more DK points in four of the last six outings, averaging 11.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocks across 33.3 minutes per tilt in that stretch.

Value Utility Picks

Cason Wallace, Thunder ($5,200) at Spurs

Wallace has been a consistent contributor on the defensive end and figures to continue seeing significant burn, even if Jalen Williams (hamstring) is cleared to return. Wallace has finished with at least 28.0 DK points in three of the last four games, during which he has averaged 8.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.8 steals and 0.5 blocks in 26.3 minutes per showing.

Jared McCain, Thunder ($5,000) at Spurs

With Williams and Ajay Mitchell (calf) out, McCain got the starting nod in Game 5 and delivered 24.3 DK points thanks to a strong second-half performance. The second-year guard should continue providing an offensive spark regardless of Williams' status for Game 6. Over the last four outings, McCain has averaged 15.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.0 three-pointers and 1.0 assists across 27.5 minutes per game.

Luguentz Dort, Thunder ($2,400) at Spurs

Dort's salary remains extremely low, though he has strong upside to return significant value. He has yet to finish with fewer than 10.3 DK points in this series and had 12.5 in Game 5. Over five third-round appearances, he has averaged 4.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 0.4 steals in 19.2 minutes per contest.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.