Wednesday's DraftKings Showdown tips off at 8:30 p.m. ET with Game 4 of the NBA Finals. Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs will attempt to steal another win at Madison Square Garden, while Jalen Brunson and the Knicks look to defend home court and take a commanding 3-1 series lead. Below, I'll highlight today's elite captain plays, mid-range utility picks and value options to help you build winning lineups.

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SAS at NY: Knicks lead series 2-1

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SAS - None

NY - None

Elite Captain Selections

Guards

Jalen Brunson, Knicks ($16,200) vs. Spurs

Brunson dropped a series-high 32 points in Monday's Game 3 loss, during which he produced 44.8 DK points. The star point guard has finished with at least 44.3 DK points in back-to-back outings and is averaging 27.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.7 steals across 36.7 minutes per contest in the Finals.

Stephon Castle, Spurs ($13,200) at Knicks

After averaging 15.5 points on 40.0 percent shooting from the field in the first two games of this series, Castle turned in an efficient 23-point performance in Game 3, generating 40.8 DK points. Rostering the second-year guard in the captain slot allows you to spend more on the utility spots, though he's also a strong utility option at a salary of $8,800.

Forwards/Centers

Victor Wembanyama, Spurs ($19,800) at Knicks

Wembanyama erupted for 32 points Monday en route to a series-high 61.5 DK points. Utilizing the superstar big man in the captain spot will limit your spending power, but he offers the highest upside and has yet to close with fewer than 51.5 DK points in this series. Through three NBA Finals games, he's averaging 29.0 points, 9.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 3.3 blocks and 1.7 steals across 39.0 minutes per tilt.

Karl-Anthony Towns, Knicks ($15,900) vs. Spurs

Towns provided a muted impact on the offensive end in Game 3, recording just one assist for the second time this postseason while scoring only 11 points. He still finished with 32.0 DK points thanks to his five combined steals-plus-blocks, though he has plenty of room for improvement both offensively and on the glass in Game 4. The star big man has supplied between 41.5 and 51.0 DK points in four of his last five outings, averaging 16.4 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 3.2 combined steals-plus-blocks in 33.6 minutes per contest during that span.

Mid-Range Utility Picks

Josh Hart, Knicks ($7,400) vs. Spurs

Hart was able to capitalize on some open looks from three-point range in Game 3, during which he scored 13 points in the first half alone and finished with 35.8 DK points. He also remained productive on the glass and has grabbed at least nine boards in four of his last five appearances. The veteran swingman has produced at least 32.3 DK points in six of his last eight games, averaging 11.6 points, 8.8 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.9 steals in 28.9 minutes per showing in that time.

Dylan Harper, Spurs ($6,400) at Knicks

Harper continues to see starter-level minutes off the bench, as he logged 28 minutes in Game 1 and 32 minutes in each of the last two. The rookie guard hasn't notched less than 28.0 DK points through three NBA Finals appearances, during which he has averaged 14.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 0.7 steals per tilt.

Value Utility Picks

Keldon Johnson, Spurs ($2,800) at Knicks

It's no secret that Johnson has struggled of late, though he's a cost-effective utility play who allows you to spend more on the higher end of the board. The Sixth Man of the Year has registered between 10.5 and 22.5 DK points in six of his last seven games, so he could return significant value at this price point.

Luke Kornet, Spurs ($1,600) at Knicks

Similar to Johnson, rostering Kornet gives you added financial flexibility. The big man has tallied between 6.8 and 13.3 DK points in four of his last five outings, during which he has averaged 1.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, 0.6 assists and 0.6 steals in 9.2 minutes per tilt.

Jose Alvarado, Knicks ($1,400) vs. Spurs

Alvarado has now played double-digit minutes in four consecutive contests, generating between 8.8 and 15.5 DK points in each of them. During that span, the 28-year-old point guard has averaged 4.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 0.8 steals in 10.8 minutes per contest.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.