Wednesday's DraftKings Showdown features an NBA Cup Championship rematch between the Knicks and Spurs in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Jalen Brunson and the well-rested Knicks will look to extend their winning streak to 12 games, while Victor Wembanyama aims to protect home court in his first NBA Finals appearance. Below, I'll highlight Game 1's elite captain plays, mid-range utility options and value targets to help you build winning lineups.

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NBA Games Today

NY at SAS: Knicks won NBA Cup Championship over Spurs; teams split regular-season series 1-1

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NBA Injury Report Today

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NY - Mitchell Robinson (finger): Questionable

SAS - None

Elite Captain Selections

Guards

Jalen Brunson, Knicks ($15,900) at Spurs

Although he struggled from beyond the arc, Brunson posted at least 42.8 DK points in three of four Eastern Conference Finals games versus Cleveland, when he averaged 25.5 points, 7.8 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 39.5 minutes per tilt. The star point guard also fared well against the Spurs in the regular season, during which he produced 52.0 and 40.0 DK points.

Josh Hart, Knicks ($12,300) at Spurs

Hart has done a bit of everything for the Knicks during their playoff run, and he's generated between 31.8 and 47.5 DK points in six of the last eight games. He's averaged 12.4 points, 8.3 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 2.1 steals in 32.6 minutes per tilt in that span, and during the veteran swingman's lone regular-season appearance against San Antonio, he dropped a double-double and 36.5 DK points. It wouldn't be surprising to see Hart get some open looks from downtown in Game 1, and he has shot 40.6 percent from deep over his last five appearances.

Forwards/Centers

Victor Wembanyama, Spurs ($18,900) vs. Knicks

Wembanyama scored at least 20 points in all seven Western Conference Finals games against the Thunder while shooting 40.0 percent from three-point range, and he'll look to carry that momentum into the NBA Finals. The superstar big man has proven he's made for the moment, tallying between 38.0 and 84.0 DK points in each of the seven Conference Finals outings.

Karl-Anthony Towns, Knicks ($15,300) at Spurs

Towns offers a relatively safe floor in a captain spot, as he has yet to finish with fewer than 34.5 DK points across 14 appearances this postseason. The star big man has notched between 38.8 and 51.0 DK points in five straight games, averaging 16.0 points, 10.4 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 2.4 combined steals-plus-blocks while shooting 56.6 percent from the field and 52.6 percent from beyond the arc in 31.6 minutes per contest over that stretch.

Mid-Range Utility Picks

De'Aaron Fox, Spurs ($7,600) vs. Knicks

Fox has had a little more time to rest his lingering right ankle injury ahead of the Finals versus the Knicks, against whom he dropped 44.3 DK points in their lone regular-season meeting in San Antonio. The star guard closed with at least 29.0 DK points in four of his five Western Conference Finals appearances, during which he averaged 11.2 points, 6.2 assists, 5.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals across 31.4 minutes per showing.

OG Anunoby, Knicks ($7,200) at Spurs

Anunoby dropped 36.8 and 35.8 DK points in the final two games of the Eastern Conference Finals and has reached 36.8 or more in seven of his last 10 postseason appearances. The 28-year-old forward was unable to finish with more than 24.3 DK points in two outings against the Spurs during the regular season, but he was dominant in the NBA Cup Championship, when he ended with 28 points, nine rebounds, three assists and one block in 40 minutes.

Value Utility Picks

Julian Champagnie, Spurs ($5,800) vs. Knicks

Champagnie has scored at least 20 points in two of the last three games, registering 40.5, 27.0 and 33.5 DK points in those outings. The 24-year-old forward finished with at least 24.3 DK points in five of seven Conference Finals games, during which he averaged 11.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocks in 33.7 minutes per tilt.

Landry Shamet, Knicks ($4,800) at Spurs

Shamet provided a significant spark off the bench during the Eastern Conference Finals, averaging 9.8 points, 2.8 triples, 1.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists while shooting 75.0 percent from the field and 91.7 percent from downtown in 19.8 minutes per contest across those four games. He had 20.8 and 23.0 DK points in the final two outings of the Conference Finals and will look to carry that momentum into Game 1 against the Spurs.

Keldon Johnson, Spurs ($3,600) vs. Knicks

Johnson's production has been inconsistent throughout the postseason, but he's contributed at least 19.3 DK points in two of the last three games. The 2025-26 Sixth Man of the Year also fared well against the Knicks in their lone meeting in San Antonio during the regular season, posting 19 points, eight rebounds and two steals in 31 minutes.

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