Wednesday's DraftKings Showdown features a pivotal Game 5 meeting between the Pistons and Cavaliers in Detroit. Cade Cunningham looks to bounce back at home, while Donovan Mitchell attempts to carry over his second-half heroics from Game 4. In this article, I'll offer my advice for the captain spot, which multiplies both the player's salary and DraftKings points by 1.5, as well as cost-effective value plays for the utility spots.

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CLE at DET: Series tied 2-2

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CLE - None

DET - Kevin Huerter (adductor), Caris LeVert (heel), Duncan Robinson (back): Questionable

Elite Captain Selections

Guards

Cade Cunningham, Pistons ($18,600) vs. Cavaliers

Cunningham is a risky play in the captain slot given his high salary, which sits atop the player pool. The star point guard wasn't at his best in Game 4 but will look to bounce back in a pivotal Game 5 at home. Selecting Cunningham will limit your spending power for utility spots, though he has significant upside with the multiplier.

Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers ($16,200) at Pistons

Mitchell has reached the 30-point threshold in three consecutive contests and is coming off a 39-point outburst in the second half of Monday's Game 4 win. The star guard has tallied between 47.0 and 55.8 DK points in each of those three appearances and will look to carry that momentum into a pivotal Game 5.

Forwards/Centers

Tobias Harris, Pistons ($13,500) vs. Cavaliers

Harris failed to extend his streak of 20-plus-point performances to nine outings in Game 4, though he still provided a well-rounded line and totaled 40.5 DK points. The veteran forward has supplied 37.0 or more DK points in five of the last seven outings, averaging 21.9 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.2 combined steals-plus-blocks and 1.3 assists in 36.4 minutes per showing during that span.

Jarrett Allen, Cavaliers ($10,500) at Pistons

I'd prefer any of the three options above over Allen in the captain spot given his inconsistent production, though the big man offers significant upside at this price. He has notched at least 30.0 DK points twice in this series and four times over the last six outings. If you'd rather allocate more salary to utility spots, Allen is a strong option for the captain slot. However, I also like Allen in a utility spot at $7,000.

Mid-Range Utility Picks

Max Strus, Cavaliers ($5,000) at Pistons

Strus has supplied between 16.5 and 35.0 DK points in four of the last five games, during which he has averaged 9.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.8 combined steals-plus-blocks in 28.0 minutes per contest. He has a solid ceiling and the potential to provide well over 5x value.

Dennis Schroder, Cavaliers ($3,600) at Pistons

Schroder has logged at least 20 minutes in three straight games and will likely continue to operate as a top option off the bench. Over four second-round games, he has averaged 7.8 points, 2.5 assists and 1.8 rebounds across 19.5 minutes per contest.

Value Utility Picks

Sam Merrill, Cavaliers ($2,400) at Pistons

Merrill has had his fair share of struggles in the postseason, but the sharpshooter has high upside at such a low cost. He has recorded between 13.3 and 21.3 DK points in four of his last seven appearances, averaging 7.3 points, 1.6 three-pointers and 1.1 assists in 17.1 minutes per tilt over that stretch.

Paul Reed, Pistons ($2,000) vs. Cavaliers

Reed didn't play in the first two games of this series but logged double-digit minutes in each of the last two, taking playing time away from Isaiah Stewart. Reed recorded 14.3 and 25.0 DK points in Games 3 and 4, respectively, averaging 13.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists across 12.0 minutes per contest in those appearances.

Ronald Holland, Pistons ($1,000) vs. Cavaliers

After totaling just one minute in the final five games of the first round, Holland has appeared in each of Detroit's four second-round outings. The 20-year-old forward has logged double-digit minutes just once in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, though he has provided at least 5x value in three of the last four games. Additionally, he could see increased playing time if any of Duncan Robinson (back), Caris LeVert (heel) or Kevin Huerter (adductor) is ruled out.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.