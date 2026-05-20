Wednesday's DraftKings Showdown comes two days after a double-overtime thriller in Game 1, when the Spurs took a 1-0 series lead. Victor Wembanyama looks to remain highly productive after making history Monday, while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander aims to bounce back from a lackluster shooting performance. Below, I'll highlight today's elite captain plays, mid-range utility options and value utility plays to help you craft winning lineups.

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NBA Games Today

SAS at OKC: Spurs lead series 1-0

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

NBA Injury Report Today

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

SAS - De'Aaron Fox (ankle): Questionable

OKC - Thomas Sorber (knee): OFS

Elite Captain Selections

Guards

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder ($15,900) vs. Spurs

Despite shooting just 7-for-23 from the field in Monday's double-overtime loss in Game 1, Gilgeous-Alexander still posted 58.3 DK points. The two-time MVP has recorded at least 48.0 DK points in three straight games, averaging 27.3 points, 9.7 assists, 2.7 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 1.0 blocks across 41.0 minutes per tilt during that span.

Stephon Castle, Spurs ($12,300) at Thunder

Castle struggled with efficiency in Game 1 and logged 11 turnovers, though he still supplied 17 points, 11 assists, six rebounds and a steal en route to 39.5 DK points. The second-year guard has produced between 35.0 and 57.8 DK points in five consecutive contests, during which he has averaged 19.8 points, 7.8 assists, 6.2 rebounds and 1.2 combined steals-plus-blocks in 36.6 minutes per showing.

Forwards/Centers

Victor Wembanyama, Spurs ($18,900) at Thunder

Wembanyama was dominant in Game 1, becoming the youngest player in NBA history to finish with at least 40 points and 20 rebounds in a playoff game. The 22-year-old big man generated 84.0 DK points and will likely need another big game for the Spurs to take a 2-0 lead before the series shifts to San Antonio. The superstar has provided 47.3 or more DK points in eight of his nine postseason appearances in which he played at least 13 minutes.

Jalen Williams, Thunder ($12,000) vs. Spurs

After missing six games due to a left hamstring strain, Williams returned to action in Game 1 and closed with 42.8 DK points in 37 minutes. Wembanyama's presence certainly impacted Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren inside the arc Monday, so the Thunder will likely need another strong performance from Williams to even the series.

Mid-Range Utility Picks

Dylan Harper, Spurs ($7,000) at Thunder

Starting in place of the injured De'Aaron Fox (ankle), Harper erupted for 62.3 DK points while racking up a 24-point double-double and seven steals in Game 1. The rookie first-rounder should continue seeing an expanded role if Fox remains out, but regardless of Fox's status, Harper should retain significant minutes. He has closed with at least 32.0 DK points in three of the last four games, during which he has averaged 18.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.8 steals in 31.3 minutes per showing.

Alex Caruso, Thunder ($5,600) vs. Spurs

Caruso provided a much-needed spark for the Thunder early in Game 1 and ended with 46.0 DK points. The veteran swingman also spent time guarding Wembanyama and had four combined steals-plus-blocks to go along with 31 points in 32 minutes. Caruso should continue seeing significant burn Wednesday, especially if the Thunder opt to go small and utilize Holmgren at center more often.

Value Utility Picks

Cason Wallace, Thunder ($4,400) vs. Spurs

Wallace played 28 minutes in Game 1, registering 20.0 DK points. The 22-year-old guard has tallied between 20.0 and 25.5 DK points in five of the last six outings, averaging 9.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.5 steals in 24.0 minutes per game over that stretch.

Keldon Johnson, Spurs ($4,000) at Thunder

Johnson has offered inconsistent production of late, so he's certainly not a must-roster player Wednesday. Still, the Sixth Man of the Year has amassed between 14.0 and 29.0 DK points in 10 of 12 postseason appearances, so he can still return value at a reasonable price point.

Jared McCain, Thunder ($2,800) vs. Spurs

Despite Williams returning to action, McCain still played 18 minutes and notched 10.5 DK points in Game 1. The 22-year-old guard has recorded between 10.5 and 19.5 DK points in four of the last five games, averaging 10.6 points, 1.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists across 15.4 minutes per tilt during that stretch.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.