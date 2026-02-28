Saturday's top NBA DFS options on FanDuel include the Los Angeles Lakers' Luka Doncic, who carries the only sizeable salary on the slate in a matchup against the Golden State Warriors.

We have a compact three-game slate on tap, as small a Saturday night ledger as we've had in some time. The reduced number of games provides a different style of DFS play, one that requires management of a very shallow player pool. Some notable injuries add to the challenge, particularly for tournaments, but we still have solid options across the salary scale.

Slate Overview

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks articles and sportsbook bonus codes .

Listed spreads/totals are from FanDuel Sportsbook and current as of Saturday, Feb. 28 at 10:30 a.m. EST:

Toronto Raptors at Washington Wizards (-13.5) (O/U: 226.5)

Los Angeles Lakers (-4.5) at Golden State Warriors (O/U: 230.5)

New Orleans Pelicans (-6.5) at Utah Jazz (O/U: 244.5)

While the Raptors-Wizards clash unsurprisingly carries expectations of a lopsided win for Toronto, we're dealing with two likely competitive and high-scoring games when it comes to the other pair of contests. The Pelicans-Jazz clash arguably has the highest potential in terms of DFS-friendly performances, considering the defensive deficiencies and projected pace.

Injury Situations to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report .

Lauri Markkanen, UTA (ankle): OUT

In Markkanen's absence, John Konchar and Kyle Filipowski will likely handle the majority of power forward minutes, while the rest of the starting five will see increased usage.

Keyonte George, UTA (ankle): QUESTIONABLE

If George remains sidelined, Isaiah Collier will draw another start at point guard.

Dejounte Murray, NOP (rest): OUT

In Murray's absence, Jeremiah Fears could draw a spot start at point guard.

Other notable injuries:

Stephen Curry, GSW (knee): OUT

Trey Murphy, NOP (shoulder): OUT

Trae Young, WAS (knee): OUT

Alex Sarr, WAS (hamstring): OUT

Collin Murray-Boyles, TOR (thumb): DOUBTFUL

Kyshawn George, WAS (knee): QUESTIONABLE

Kristaps Porzingis, GSW (illness): QUESTIONABLE

Draymond Green, GSW (back): PROBABLE

Elite Players

We have one player with a five-figure salary on Saturday's slate in Luka Doncic ($12,300).

Doncic is averaging 57.5 FD points over his first four games back from a four-game absence due to a hamstring strain, shooting an outstanding 47.6 percent from three-point range over that span. He also notably scored 76.9 FD points in his one prior meeting with the Warriors this season, which came way back on Opening Night.

Expected Chalk

Other likely chalk plays include:

Scottie Barnes, TOR ($9,500)

Barnes has scored 47.1 FD points or more in three of his last five games, and the fact he carries upside north of 60 FD points should make him very popular at his salary on the small slate.

Zion Williamson, NOP ($8,900)

Williamson will be a key figure in what should be the highest scoring of the three games on the slate, and he checks in having recorded between 41.2 and 51.2 FD points in three straight games.

LeBron James, LAL ($8,400)

LeBron is back to playing more of a complementary role now that Luka Doncic is healthy again, but his name value and the fact he should see a solid minutes load in a competitive game should lock in a high roster rate.

Key Values

De'Anthony Melton, GSW vs. LAL ($6,000)

Melton has stepped up for the Warriors in the extended absence of Stephen Curry (knee), averaging 28 FD points on the strength of 15.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.0 steals across 24.5 minutes per contest in the last 12 games. The veteran wing has flashed some very appealing upside for his current salary by eclipsing 32 FD points on four occasions during that span, including tallies of 39.8 and 37.3 in his last two contests. Outside of Kristaps Porzingis, who only has a one-game sample with Curry off the floor since joining the Warriors, Melton boasts a team-high 28.0 percent usage rate when not sharing the court with his star teammate and is averaging 40.3 FD points per 36 minutes in that split as well.

Ace Bailey, UTA vs. NOP ($5,900)

Bailey will once again take the floor without Lauri Markkanen (ankle) on Saturday, a scenario in which the rookie is averaging 30.7 FD points per 36 minutes this season. The fifth overall pick last June, Bailey is having a particularly productive February with averages of 15.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.1 steals per contest, numbers that have led to an average of 29.1 FD points in that span. Bailey has exceeded 31 FD points on five occasions during that nine-game sample as well, which makes him especially stand out at his sub-$6K salary on a small slate and in such a favorable game environment. Bailey also recorded 34.3 FD points in the first game of this back-to-back against New Orleans on Thursday, furthering his already strong case.

Jakob Poeltl, TOR at WAS ($5,400)

Poeltl has been mostly effective save for one outlier game since returning to action following a multi-game absence due to a back injury. The big man has tallies of 24.6 and 38.4 FD points in his last two games, and he draws one of the most favorable matchup for centers in that of the Wizards. Poeltl encouragingly played 26 and 28 minutes in the last two contests, signifying that he should be free of any workload concerns. The Wizards come in allowing an NBA-high 60.9 FD points per game to centers on the season as well, including 61.5 in the last seven, as well as the fifth-most blocks (5.5) and seventh-most points in the paint per contest (52.8).

ALSO CONSIDER: Jeremiah Fears, NOP at UTA ($5,300)

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Juan Carlos Blanco plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: jcblanco22, FanDuel: jc_blanco22, DraftPot: jc_blanco22, FantasyDraft: jc_blanco22, OwnThePlay: jcblanco22.