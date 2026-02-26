Thursday's top NBA DFS options on FanDuel include Victor Wembanyama as the San Antonio Spurs travel to Brooklyn to take on the Nets.

We're set for a particularly busy Thursday in the NBA, and seven of the 10 games on tap are on the FanDuel main slate. The injury report continues to feature a fair share of prominent names, making viable and mid-range and value plays plentiful.

Slate Overview

Listed spreads/totals are from FanDuel Sportsbook and current as of Thursday, Feb. 26 at 11:30 a.m. EST:

Charlotte Hornets at Indiana Pacers (-13) (O/U: 228.5)

Miami Heat at Philadelphia 76ers (-1.5) (O/U: 240.5)

San Antonio Spurs (-12.5) at Brooklyn Nets (O/U: 224.5)

Washington Wizards at Atlanta Hawks (-10.5) (O/U: 237.5)

Houston Rockets (-3) at Orlando Magic (O/U: 215.5)

Portland Trail Blazers (-4.5) at Chicago Bulls (O/U: 235.5)

Sacramento Kings at Dallas Mavericks (-7) (O/U: 236.5)

The betting metrics are a mixed bag Thursday, as we have the trio of double-digit favorites are offset in part by three additional games with projected totals north of 235 points and much more competitive spreads. Without question, the jewel of the slate appears to be the Heat-76ers clash, considering it carries both the tightest spread and highest total of the night.

Injury Situations to Monitor

Deni Avdija, POR (back): OUT

In Avdija's absence, Matisse Thybulle and Kris Murray could handle plenty of small forward minutes, while Jrue Holiday and Jerami Grant may see plenty of extra usage.

Pascal Siakam, IND (wrist): DOUBTFUL

In Siakam's likely absence, Ben Sheppard will likely remain in the starting five, and the first unit as a whole will see a nice bump in usage.

Jalen Johnson, ATL (hip): QUESTIONABLE

If Johnson is sidelined, Jonathan Kuminga could be in line for his first start as a member of the Hawks, while Mouhamed Gueye could also see extra minutes.

Other notable injuries:

Cooper Flagg, DAL (foot): OUT

Amen Thompson, HOU (quadriceps): OUT

Trae Young, WAS (knee): OUT

Alex Sarr, WAS (hamstring): OUT

P.J. Washington, DAL (ankle): OUT

Franz Wagner, ORL (ankle): OUT

Paul George, PHI (suspension): OUT

Ivica Zubac, IND (ankle): OUT

Aaron Nesmith, IND (ankle): OUT

Kyshawn George, WAS (ankle): QUESTIONABLE

Andrew Nembhard, IND (back): QUESTIONABLE

Nickeil Alexander-Walker, ATL (foot): QUESTIONABLE

Jalen Suggs, ORL (back): QUESTIONABLE

Keegan Murray, SAC (ankle): QUESTIONABLE

Elite Players

We have three players with five-figure salaries on Thursday's slate: Victor Wembanyama ($12,000), Jalen Johnson ($11,200) and Tyrese Maxey ($10,900).

Wembanyama has scored over 50 FD points in five of the last six games, and although the matchup against the Nets on Thursday is a particularly slow-paced one, he posted 78.8 FD points against Brooklyn in their first matchup this season.

Johnson's status will have to be carefully monitored due to his hip injury, but if he's available, he comes in on an absolute tear that includes an average of 57.9 FD points over his last eight games.

Maxey has scored over 51 FD points in three straight games and will be an integral part of the game that's likely to have the best DFS environment of the night.

Expected Chalk

Other likely chalk plays include:

Alperen Sengun, HOU ($9,900)

Sengun just put up 71.1 FD points against the Kings on Wednesday in Amen Thompson's absence, which should make the big man very popular Thursday.

Joel Embiid, PHI ($9,400)

Embiid is probable and has demonstrated his signature upside when available this season, so he should be highly rostered in what will likely be the highest-scoring game of the night.

Paolo Banchero, ORL ($9,300)

Banchero has scored 48 FD points or more in three of the last four games and is in a marquee matchup against the Rockets, which should garner him plenty of attention.

Kevin Durant, HOU ($9,200)

KD should continue to see even more usage than usual with Thompson remaining out, which, when paired with his name value, should lock in a high roster rate.

Bam Adebayo, MIA ($8,000)

Adebayo's upside and the fact he'll be a key figure in the Heat-76ers clash should ensure he's in plenty of lineups.

Key Values

Jerami Grant, POR at CHI ($6,100)

Grant is teed up for a productive night Thursday for a few reasons, beginning with the fact Deni Avdija will sit out another game. Grant boasts a 26.3% usage rate and is averaging 35.3 FD points per 36 minutes with his teammate off the floor this season, and he's also locked into a highly favorable matchup for power forwards. The Bulls are allowing NBA-high 31.3 offensive efficiency rating to fours on the season, while also surrendering 50.4% shooting, including 39.7% from three-point range, to the position. Chicago has also conceded a league-high 51.4 FD points per game to PFS on the campaign, furthering Grant's case as he tries to add a fifth tally of over 32 FD points since Feb. 6.

Jonathan Kuminga, ATL vs. WAS ($5,800)

Kuminga had quite the auspicious Hawks debut Tuesday against the same Wizards squad he'll face Thursday, providing 45.4 FD points across 24 minutes off the bench. The recent trade acquisition was went a blistering 9-for-12 from the floor in a game that Jalen Johnson left early due to his hip injury. Johnson is questionable for Thursday's rematch, meaning Kuminga could well be in line for a start, or at minimum, another very solid workload off the bench. The Wizards have also been one of the most defensively vulnerable teams as a whole all season, and they're yielding the second-most FD points per game to PFs (57.4) in the last seven contests.

Nique Clifford, SAC at DAL ($5,400)

Clifford has been one of several young members of the Kings that have been coming on in the wake of Sacramento's barrage of season-ending injuries, averaging a solid 25 FD points over his last 14 games via 11.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.7 steals per contest. Clifford has seen a robust 31.7 minutes per game in that span, a trend that should continue Thursday whether he starts or comes off the bench. The Mavericks have been very generous on the rebounding front all season, allowing the third-most boards per home contest (56.7), and Dallas has also conceded the seventh-most steals per game in that split (9.2). Both numbers bode well for Clifford, who can also stretch the floor when warranted.

ALSO CONSIDER: Reed Sheppard, HOU at ORL ($6,000)

