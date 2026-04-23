We have a trio of intriguing Game 3 clashes on tap Thursday following Wednesday's final pair of Game 2 showdowns. Tonight's ledger sees two series knotted at 1-1 and a Raptors squad on its home floor trying to avoid an 0-3 hole. Therefore, the urgency continues to ramp up to varying degree in each of these matchups, which should lead to a night of plenty of useful individual performances for DFS purposes and frontline players continue to play heavy minutes.

Slate Overview

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Listed spreads/totals are from FanDuel Sportsbook and current as of Thursday, April 23 at 11:00 a.m. EDT:

New York Knicks (-1.5) at Atlanta Hawks (O/U: 216.5)

Cleveland Cavaliers (-2.5) at Toronto Raptors (O/U: 221.5)

Denver Nuggets (-2.5) at Minnesota Timberwolves (O/U: 234.5)

We unsurprisingly have three very narrow spreads Thursday, as even the Raptors are only slight home underdogs to a Cavaliers squad that's recorded double-digit wins in the first two games of the series. The totals in the two Eastern Conference clashes are understandably modest, while a lot more offensive fireworks are expected in the latest installment of a Nuggets-Timberwolves series that's seen its first two games finish with 221 and 233 total points.

Injury Situations to Monitor

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Anthony Edwards, MIN (knee): QUESTIONABLE

If Edwards can't suit up, Bones Hyland or Ayo Dosunmu are likely to draw a start at shooting guard, while Julius Randle will be among the biggest beneficiaries in terms of extra usage.

Immanuel Quickley, TOR (hamstring): QUESTIONABLE

If Quickley remains out, Jamal Shead and Ja'Kobe Walter (questionable-illness) would be set to handle the majority of minutes at point guard.

Other notable injuries:

Peyton Watson, DEN (hamstring): OUT

Ja'Kobe Walter, TOR (illness): QUESTIONABLE

Aaron Gordon, DEN (calf): PROBABLE

Elite Players

We have one player with a five-figure salary on Thursday's slate in Nikola Jokic ($12,700).

Jokic has scored 55.1 and 54 FD points in the first two games of the series, averaging just under a triple-double in the process. He's played 40 minutes apiece in that first pair of contests as well, and he could be reasonably projected for a similar allotment for as long as Thursday's game is competitive.

Expected Chalk

Other likely chalk plays include:

Anthony Edwards, MIN ($9,500)

Edwards has powered through his knee injury to record 49.3 and 52 FD points in his first two games of the series, and he should therefore remain very popular as long as he suits up Thursday.

Donovan Mitchell, CLE ($9,400)

Mitchell has compiled 43.6 and 47.9 FD points in the first two games of the series, and he'll undoubtedly have a high roster rate again for Game 3.

Jamal Murray, DEN ($9,200)

Murray has recorded 44.5 and 47.9 FD points in the first two games of the series while playing 39 and 42 minutes, so both the floor and upside he provides at his salary should lock in his popularity.

Jalen Johnson, ATL ($9,200)

Johnson has been relatively subdued by his standards with 34.9 and 31.1 FD points to start the series, but he should nevertheless be in plenty of lineups Thursday given his name value and ceiling.

James Harden, CLE ($9,100)

Harden has joined Mitchell in putting together some highly productive efforts to start the series, posting 41.4 and 53 FD points.

Key Values

OG Anunoby, NYK at ATL ($6,600)

Anunoby has proven a rock-solid mid-salary play to open the series, carrying over the momentum he built during the stretch run of the regular season. The veteran forward has averaged 32.6 FD points in the first two games against the Hawks, shooting 55.6 percent, including 57.1 percent from three-point range, in the process. Having already amply proven his ability to thrive in this scenario – he's yet to score under 30 FD points in five games against the Hawks since the start of the regular season – Anunoby is in play once again at a salary that's barely risen thus far in the series.

Donte DiVincenzo, MIN vs. DEN ($5,700)

DiVincenzo has done a nice job contributing across the stat sheet in a complementary role over the first two games of the series against Denver, averaging 14.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.5 steals and 29.6 FD points across 31.0 minutes per contest. The veteran guard has shot extremely efficiency in defeat, draining 55.6 percent of his attempts, including an even more impressive 57.1 percent from behind the arc. The solid output is nothing new for DiVincenzo against the Nuggets, considering he averaged 27.7 FD points versus Denver in four regular-season games, albeit while shooting a meager 33.3 percent. Given his salary and the expectation of heavy minutes – not to mention the possibility of an Anthony Edwards absence – DiVincenzo remains very much in play in a critical Game 3 for Minnesota.

Collin Murray-Boyles, TOR vs. CLE ($5,100)

Murray-Boyles provided plenty of flashes of strong play during the regular season, and the rookie first-round pick has proven the postseason spotlight isn't too bright for him over the first two games of the series. Murray-Boyles has come off the bench to average 27.9 FD points on the strength of 15.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest, logging a solid 20 and 26 minutes. Given the early results, his role should remain similar Thursday, and his salary remains very modest relative to his output thus far.

ALSO CONSIDER: Sandro Mamukelashvili, TOR vs. CLE ($4,200); Max Strus, CLE at TOR ($3,900)

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Juan Carlos Blanco plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: jcblanco22, FanDuel: jc_blanco22, DraftPot: jc_blanco22, FantasyDraft: jc_blanco22, OwnThePlay: jcblanco22.