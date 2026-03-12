Thursday's top NBA DFS options on FanDuel include Nikola Jokic as the Denver Nuggets take on the Spurs in San Antonio.

We have an interesting Thursday night main slate on tap, as there are several projected blowouts interspersed with some games that should prove highly competitive. A number of big names are still on the injury report as well, so it will be especially important to keep abreast of the latest news via RotoWire leading up to lineup lock.

Slate Overview

Listed spreads/totals are from FanDuel Sportsbook and current as of Thursday, March 12 at 12:30 p.m. EDT:

Philadelphia 76ers at Detroit Pistons (-15.5) (O/U: 222.5)

Washington Wizards at Orlando Magic (-14) (O/U: 234.5)

Phoenix Suns (-9) at Indiana Pacers (O/U: 224.5)

Brooklyn Nets at Atlanta Hawks (-15.5) (O/U: 226.5)

Milwaukee Bucks at Miami Heat (-6.5) (O/U: 234.5)

Dallas Mavericks (-4.5) at Memphis Grizzlies (O/U: 239.5)

Denver Nuggets at San Antonio Spurs (-6) (O/U: 238.5)

Boston Celtics at Oklahoma City Thunder (-6.5) (O/U: 215.5)

Even with half the slate featuring games that have spreads of nine points or higher, we still have some spots we can concentrate on that should yield some very strong individual performances. That's particularly true of the Bucks-Heat, Mavericks-Grizzlies and Nuggets-Spurs battles, which all carry encouragingly high totals as well.

Injury Situations to Monitor

Victor Wembanyama, SAN (ankle): QUESTIONABLE

If Wembanyama is sidelined, the rest of the starting five will naturally see significant usage boosts, while Luke Kornet and Kelly Olynyk will likely absorb the majority of minutes at center.

Kevin Porter, MIL (knee): QUESTIONABLE

If Porter remains out, Ryan Rollins and either Cam Thomas or AJ Green will likely continue to serve as the Bucks' starting backcourt.

Michael Porter, BKN (ankle): OUT

In Porter's absence, the rest of the starting five should see an increase in opportunity, while Jalen Wilson and Ochai Agbaji might take on most of the small forward minutes.

Pascal Siakam, IND (knee): DOUBTFUL

In Siakam's likely absence, the likes of Jarace Walker should be in line for more usage, and Micah Porter and Kobe Brown could be among those with extra minutes at center.

Jayson Tatum, BOS (Achilles): QUESTIONABLE

If Tatum can't suit up, Jaylen Brown will see his elevated usage climb even higher, while Hugo Gonzalez could draw a spot start.

Other notable injuries:

Joel Embiid, PHI (oblique): OUT

Tyrese Maxey, PHI (finger): OUT

Norman Powell, MIA (groin): OUT

Ausar Thompson, DET (ankle): OUT

Paul George, PHI (suspension): OUT

Kelly Oubre, PHI (elbow): OUT

Santi Aldama, MEM (knee): OUT

Franz Wagner, ORL (ankle): OUT

Jalen Williams, OKC (hamstring): OUT

Isaiah Hartenstein, OKC (calf): OUT

Ty Jerome, MEM (calf): DOUBTFUL

Kel'el Ware, MIA (shoulder): QUESTIONABLE

Derrick White, BOS (knee): QUESTIONABLE

Tyler Herro, MIA (quadriceps): QUESTIONABLE

Dyson Daniels, ATL (toe): QUESTIONABLE

Andrew Nembhard, IND (neck/back): QUESTIONABLE

Aaron Nesmith, IND (ankle): QUESTIONABLE

Grayson Allen, PHO (knee): QUESTIONABLE

Cam Spencer, MEM (back): QUESTIONABLE

Payton Pritchard, BOS (neck): PROBABLE

Jonathan Kuminga, ATL (knee): QUESTIONABLE

Elite Players

We have six players with five-figure salaries on Thursday's slate: Nikola Jokic ($12,700), Victor Wembanyama ($12,000), Jalen Johnson ($11,500), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($11,200), Cade Cunningham ($11,100) and Giannis Antetokounmpo ($10,900).

Jokic has eclipsed 58 FD points in four straight, including 60 in each of his last two, and he may face a Spurs frontcourt without Victor Wembanyama on Thursday.

Wemby's status will have to be monitored due to his ankle soreness, and if he's available, he'll be aiming to exceed 54 FD points for the fifth straight game.

Johnson has scored over 55 FD points in two straight and draws a favorable matchup against a short-handed Nets team, although there is some risk of a lopsided scenario developing.

SGA will be in a marquee matchup against the Celtics that should lock in heavy minutes for him, and he's coming off a massive 74.3 FD-point tally against the Nuggets.

Cunningham recorded 48.1 FD points in just 25 minutes against the Nets last time out, but there's a blowout risk associated with his matchup against a significantly short-handed Sixers team.

Antetokounmpo saw a downturn to 32.7 FD points in his most recent game, but he's expected to a be central figure in one of the most competitive games of the night against the Heat.

Expected Chalk

Other likely chalk plays include:

Paolo Banchero, ORL ($9,900)

Banchero draws a highly favorable matchup against the Wizards and has scored over 42 FD points in four of the last five games, which should lock in his popularity.

Jaylen Brown, BOS ($9,400)

Brown could be taking the floor without Jayson Tatum on Thursday, and that possibility plus his vast upside should keep him very popular despite a tough matchup vs. OKC.

Bam Adebayo, MIA ($9,100)

Adebayo's unforgettable 83-point night Tuesday, which netted 105 FD points, is undoubtedly going to lead to a high roster rate Thursday.

Jamal Murray, DEN ($9,000)

Murray is on the second night of a back-to-back set but has scored over 40 FD points in four of the last five, a pattern that should ensure his popularity Thursday.

Devin Booker, PHO ($8,900)

Booker has put up over 42 FD points in four consecutive contests and has an appealing matchup against the short-handed Pacers, which should lead to a solid roster rate.

Key Values

Collin Gillespie, PHO at IND ($6,300)

Gillespie, like Booker, is a member of the Suns that should be in position to thrive Thursday. The emerging point guard may be facing a very short-handed backcourt, as Andrew Nembhard and Aaron Nesmith are both questionable for Indiana. Gillespie has been on a roll as well, averaging 30.1 FD points over his last nine games while shooting a scalding 44.9 percent from three-point range.

Nic Claxton, BKN at ATL ($5,900)

Claxton is drawing one of the most appealing frontcourt matchups in either conference Thursday, as the Hawks have been generous in conceding production to bigs all season. Claxton checks in off an outlier of a performance against the Pistons last time out, but prior to that 11.8 FD-point clunker, he'd averaged 30.2 FD points in a nine-game stretch that dated to before the All-Star break. He's posted tallies of 34.1 and 34.7 FD points in two prior games against Atlanta as well, making him all the more appealing at a sub-$6k salary.

Javon Small, MEM vs. DAL ($5,700)

The combination of a lost season and injury-ravaged roster for the Grizzlies has afforded Small plenty of opportunity during his rookie campaign, and the second-round pick has mostly capitalized. Small is averaging 29.4 FD points over the 10 games he's played since the All-Star break, putting up a well-rounded 12.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.5 steals in that span. Small is also flashing excellent efficiency for a rookie, draining 48.2 percent of his attempts, including 45.9 percent from behind the arc, during that same span. Those types of numbers make him particularly intriguing at his salary against a Mavericks team that's struggled to defend backcourt players for the majority of the season.

ALSO CONSIDER: Wendell Carter, ORL vs. WAS ($5,400)

