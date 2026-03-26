Thursday's top NBA DFS options on FanDuel include Karl-Anthony Towns as the New York Knicks hit the road to face the Charlotte Hornets.

Get full access to our new Smart Money tool, real-time insights across 25+ sportsbooks with limited time offer. Use promo code SMART

We're teed up for a compact three-game slate Thursday as the NBA cedes the spotlight to MLB's full Opening Day, making it a particularly challenging night to differentiate in tournaments. We also have a few big names on the injury report, including a pair that have already been ruled out.

Slate Overview

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks articles and sportsbook bonus codes .

Listed spreads/totals are from FanDuel Sportsbook and current as of Thursday, March 26 at 12:00 p.m. EDT:

New York Knicks at Charlotte Hornets (-1) (O/U: 223.5)

New Orleans Pelicans at Detroit Pistons (-5) (O/U: 226.5)

Sacramento Kings at Orlando Magic (-15.5) (O/U: 230.5)

Even though we have just three games on the docket, two of them are projected to be very competitive, a fortunate development given there are so few choices. The Knicks-Hornets game could indeed prove to be the best game from a pure basketball sense, but the Pelicans-Pistons may be the leading candidate to produce the most useful DFS scores. There is clearly blowout risk in the Kings-Magic matchup, although some Orlando players could amass big numbers before they're out of the game.

Injury Situations to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report .

Russell Westbrook, SAC (foot): OUT

In Westbrook's ongoing absence, Devin Carter and Malik Monk will likely soak up the majority of point guard minutes.

Jalen Suggs, ORL (illness): QUESTIONABLE

If Suggs remains out, Jevon Carter and Jamal Cain are likely to handle the majority of point-guard duties.

Dejounte Murray, NOP (rest): QUESTIONABLE

If Murray doesn't suit up, Jeremiah Fears is likely to draw a spot start at point guard, while the remainder of the starting five will likely see plenty of extra usage.

Trey Murphy, NOP (ankle): QUESTIONABLE

If Murphy can't play, Jordan Poole and Jordan Hawkins may handle most of the shooting guard minutes.

Other notable injuries:

Cade Cunningham, DET (chest): OUT

Nique Clifford, SAC (foot): OUT

Keegan Murray, SAC (ankle): OUT

Franz Wagner, ORL (ankle): OUT

Isaiah Stewart, DET (calf): OUT

Anthony Black, ORL (abdomen): DOUBTFUL

Precious Achiuwa, SAC (back): QUESTIONABLE

Elite Players

The two highest-salaried players on Thursday's slate are Paolo Banchero ($9,700) and Karl-Anthony Towns ($9,200).

Banchero has been outstanding over the last two games, eclipsing 50 FD points in both contests and three of the last five overall. However, there will be some blowout risk against the Kings.

Towns has scored over 44 FD points in three of the past four games, and although the Hornets have played some solid defense, Towns racked up 69.1 FD points in his last encounter with Charlotte on Dec. 3.

Expected Chalk

Other likely chalk plays include:

LaMelo Ball, CHA ($9,100)

Ball has scored over 43 FD points in four consecutive games, which should make him very popular at his salary Thursday.

Jalen Brunson, NYK ($9,000)

Brunson put up 41.7 FD points in 38 minutes against the Pelicans his last time on the floor, and he's averaged 39.9 FD points in two games against the Hornets this season.

Jalen Duren, DET ($8,400)

Duren is averaging 40.8 FD points in the last eight games, and he should continue to be a very popular choice against a Pelicans team that can struggle with interior defense.

Desmond Bane, ORL ($7,700)

Bane has a favorable matchup against the Kings and is averaging 36.6 FD points over his last 11 games, which should lock in a high roster rate Tuesday.

Key Values

Wendell Carter, ORL vs. SAC ($5,400)

Carter's salaries encouraging remain depressed despite his strong body of work down the stretch, putting him firmly in our sights as a top value play on the small slate. The big man checks in averaging 29.2 FD points over his last 15 games on the strength of 13.8 points (58.8 percent shooting), 7.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists across 29.8 minutes per contest. Carter has scored 30 FD points or more on six occasions during that span, affording him more than enough upside for his current salary. The veteran's matchup is appealing Thursday as well, considering the Kings are allowing the fourth-most FD points per contest to centers on the season (58.6), as well as NBA-high 50.7 percent shooting on the road.

Mitchell Robinson, NYK at CHA ($4,900)

Another big in a good spot Thursday is Robinson, who's in the midst of a productive multi-game stretch while spelling Karl-Anthony Towns off the bench. Robinson is averaging 30.4 FD points over his last seven games, filling his usual low-post role and draining 78.8 percent of his shots in that span. Robinson's averages in the sample sit at a diversified 7.7 points, 11.6 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.3 steals per contest, and he's accrued a pair of double-doubles during that stretch as well. The Hornets have been slightly above-average against centers most of the season, but Charlotte is allowing the 12th-most points in the paint per home game (51.4), while Robinson is scoring just under 88.0 percent of his points in that part of the floor.

Daeqwon Plowden, SAC at ORL ($4,800)

The Kings continue to deal with plenty of injuries, and the short-handed nature of their roster has given Plowden plenty of opportunity as a second-year two-way player. The Bowling Green product has recently benefited from some Precious Achiuwa's back issue, but even if the latter returns from his absence Thursday, Plowden is still worthy of consideration. The big man checks in averaging 23.4 FD points in his last eight games, a stretch where he's contributed 15.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.3 steals while shooting a solid 36.2 percent from three-point range. Plowden's versatility is evident in that line, and with five tallies of between 20.7 and 30.0 FD points off the bench within that aforementioned eight-game sample, he's viable even if he sticks in a second-unit role.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Juan Carlos Blanco plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: jcblanco22, FanDuel: jc_blanco22, DraftPot: jc_blanco22, FantasyDraft: jc_blanco22, OwnThePlay: jcblanco22.