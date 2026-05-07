Thursday's top NBA DFS options on FanDuel include Cade Cunningham as the Detroit Pistons look to take a 2-0 lead in their second-round series against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The postseason rolls on Thursday with another pair of Game 2 semifinal-round matchups, as the Pistons and Thunder aim to take 2-0 series leads before heading on the road. We have a relatively light injury report again, but the names that are on it are certainly noteworthy.

Slate Overview

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Listed spreads/totals are from FanDuel Sportsbook and current as of Thursday, May 7 at 11:30 a.m. EDT:

Cleveland Cavaliers at Detroit Pistons (-3.5) (O/U: 215.5)

Los Angeles Lakers at Oklahoma City Thunder (-15.5) (O/U: 210.5)

We have a very similar betting picture to the one that existed for these two series' Game 1 clashes Tuesday, namely, a narrowly favored Pistons squad and a Thunder team projected to pull away from the visiting Lakers. Both games essentially played out to expectations Tuesday, lending credence to the notion we could be in for relatively similar outcomes in Game 2. However, the Cavaliers-Pistons clash certainly appears to have greater potential for unexpected developments given how evenly matched both squads are.

Injury Situations to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report .

Luka Doncic, LAL (hamstring): OUT

In Doncic's ongoing absence, Marcus Smart and Austin Reaves will likely continue to form the Lakers' starting backcourt.

Jalen Williams, OKC (hamstring): OUT

In Williams' absence, Ajay Mitchell should remain in the first unit.

Other notable injuries to monitor:

Luke Kennard, LAL (neck): QUESTIONABLE

Sam Merrill, CLE (hamstring): QUESTIONABLE

Elite Players

We have two players with five-figure salaries on Thursday's slate: Cade Cunningham ($10,700) and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($10,300).

Cunningham saw a three-game streak of 53-plus FD-point tallies snapped in Game 1, but he still provided 39.1 across 41 minutes and figures to be in for similar usage and workload in Game 2.

SGA provided only 31.4 FD points across 35 minutes in Game 1 due to the Thunder's comfortable victory, but he always has the upside to deliver on his current salary if game environment facilitates more opportunity/minutes.

Expected Chalk

Other likely chalk plays include:

LeBron James, LAL ($9,400)

LeBron scored over 41 FD points for the third straight game in Game 1 and should remain highly popular as the Lakers continue to navigate Luka Doncic's absence.

James Harden, CLE ($8,000)

Harden delivered 44.1 FD points in Game 1 after averaging 39.1 per contest in the first-round series against the Raptors, numbers that should ensure his popularity at his current salary.

Donovan Mitchell, CLE ($7,900)

Mitchell's production remained relatively subdued by his standards in Game 1 with 30.8 FD points in 35 minutes, but his reasonable salary relative to upside should keep him very popular Thursday.

Evan Mobley, CLE ($7,500)

Mobley kept rolling in Game 1 with 37.3 FD points across 34 minutes, and he's scored at least that many in three of his last four games overall.

Tobias Harris, DET ($7,000)

Harris' stellar postseason continued with his 35.1 FD-point tally in Game 1, and the fact he's yet to score less than 32.2 in any postseason game should lock him into plenty of rosters at his salary.

Key Values

Ausar Thompson, DET vs. CLE ($6,500)

Like Harris, Thompson is a member of the Pistons' first unit that has consistently delivered strong returns on investment for DFS players this postseason. The versatile wing delivered for us as a suggested value play in Game 1, providing 33.1 FD points across 33 minutes. That was simply an extension of what has been a strong playoff run for the 2023 fifth overall pick, who's averaging 35.3 FD points per game this postseason while shooting a crisp 52.6 percent. Thompson continues to supplement his fantasy production with strong defensive numbers – he's providing 2.1 steals and blocks per game apiece – making him an excellent value option again Thursday at a salary that remains reasonable.

Deandre Ayton, LAL at OKC ($5,100)

We're running it back with the same trio of Game 1 value plays Thursday given how well each performed, meaning Ayton is once again on the radar after generating 29.4 FD points in 27 minutes despite the tough matchup in the series-opening loss. The big man pulled down double-digit rebounds – 12, to be exact – for the fourth straight game, and he also just managed to post his third double-double over the last four contests overall. Ayton did run into some foul trouble for the second straight game by committing four overall, but given his current form and his very affordable salary, he remains in play for Game 2.

Duncan Robinson, DET vs. CLE ($4,500)

As had been projected, Robinson took advantage of the Cavaliers' struggles with perimeter defense in Game 1, pouring in 19 points over 27 minutes on his way to 28 FD points. The veteran sharpshooter drained five of his eight three-point attempts in the process, his most in any postseason game yet. Robinson is now averaging 26.7 FD points over the last three playoff games overall, and he has multiple steals in two straight. With his salary barely moving after Game 1 and the Cavs tied with the Celtics for the most made threes per road game allowed (14.2) of any Eastern Conference squad in the original 16-team playoff field, Robinson is in play once more.

ALSO CONSIDER: Marcus Smart, LAL at OKC ($5,700)

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Juan Carlos Blanco plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: jcblanco22, FanDuel: jc_blanco22, DraftPot: jc_blanco22, FantasyDraft: jc_blanco22, OwnThePlay: jcblanco22.