Friday's regular-season finale features a massive 12-game main slate packed with NBA DFS opportunity. The injury report is overflowing, with stars like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Donovan Mitchell, Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo already ruled out, while Nikola Jokic and Victor Wembanyama carry questionable tags. That kind of upheaval reshapes the player pool dramatically, opening the door for mid-salary and value plays to step into premium production. From expected chalk like Bam Adebayo and LaMelo Ball to under-the-radar gems at center, here's everything you need to build winning FanDuel lineups for Friday night.

FanDuel Main Slate NBA Games Today

For the latest spreads and over-unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks articles and sportsbook bonus codes .

Listed spreads/totals are from FanDuel Sportsbook and current as of Friday, April 10 at 12:00 p.m. ET:

Detroit Pistons (-5.5) at Charlotte Hornets (O/U: 225.5)

Cleveland Cavaliers at Atlanta Hawks (-7.5) (O/U: 234.5)

Miami Heat (-18) at Washington Wizards (O/U: 246.5)

Philadelphia 76ers (-15) at Indiana Pacers (O/U: 232.5)

New Orleans Pelicans at Boston Celtics (-17.5) (O/U: 223.5)

Toronto Raptors at New York Knicks (-5.5) (O/U: 219.5)

Orlando Magic (-14.5) at Chicago Bulls (O/U: 242.5)

Brooklyn Nets at Milwaukee Bucks (-10) (O/U: 218.5)

Dallas Mavericks at San Antonio Spurs (-18.5) (O/U: 234.5)

Oklahoma City Thunder at Denver Nuggets (-11.5) (O/U: 231.5)

Memphis Grizzlies at Utah Jazz (-4) (O/U: 247.5)

Minnesota Timberwolves at Houston Rockets (-10.5) (O/U: 221.5)

With such a big slate and so many injuries at play, it's difficult to get much of an accurate read or even put as much faith as usual into the betting metrics Friday. It will be an especially important day to track the injury news on RotoWire, as well as to focus on what mid-salary and value plays will be stepping into bigger roles.

NBA Injury Report

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report .

Nikola Jokic, DEN (wrist): QUESTIONABLE

If Jokic doesn't play, the usage of the rest of the first unit will see a significant increase, while Jonas Valanciunas will likely be set for a spot start at center.

Victor Wembanyama, SAN (ribs): QUESTIONABLE

If Wemby sits out, Luke Kornet and Mason Plumlee will likely handle the majority of minutes at center.

Pascal Siakam, IND (ankle): OUT

In Siakam's absence, Obi Toppin and Kobe Brown are likely to absorb the majority of minutes at power forward while the rest of the starting five sees increased opportunity.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC (oblique): OUT

In SGA's absence and that of Ajay Mitchell, Jared McCain and Nikola Topic will likely handle point guard, while the rest of the starting five will see additional opportunity.

Donovan Mitchell, CLE (ankle): OUT

In Mitchell's absence, Sam Merrill will likely draw a start at shooting guard, while James Harden and Evan Mobley will likely be primary beneficiaries in terms of extra usage.

Jaylen Brown, BOS (Achilles): QUESTIONABLE

If Brown misses another game, Baylor Scheierman and Payton Pritchard will likely handle the majority of shooting guard minutes.

Jayson Tatum, BOS (rest): DOUBTFUL

With Tatum likely sidelined, Jordan Walsh and Sam Hauser could see most of the power forward minutes.

Jamal Murray, DEN (shoulder): QUESTIONABLE

If Murray sits out, Bruce Brown and Tyus Jones may handle most of the point guard minutes.

Other notable injuries:

Joel Embiid, PHI (abdomen): OUT

Giannis Antetokounmpo, MIL (knee): OUT

Kyle Filipowski, UTA (back): OUT

Dejounte Murray, NOP (hand): OUT

Trey Murphy, NOP (ankle): OUT

Zion Williamson, NOP (knee): OUT

Chet Holmgren, OKC (back): OUT

Brice Sensabaugh, UTA (rest): OUT

Jalen Williams, OKC (hamstring): OUT

Matas Buzelis, CHI (illness): OUT

Rudy Gobert, MIN (rest): OUT

Andrew Nembhard, IND (back): OUT

Alex Sarr, WAS (toe): OUT

Ajay Mitchell, OKC (ankle): OUT

Ayo Dosunmu, MIN (calf): QUESTIONABLE

Saddiq Bey, NOP (rest): QUESTIONABLE

Aaron Gordon, DEN (hamstring): QUESTIONABLE

Anthony Edwards, MIN (knee): QUESTIONABLE

Julius Randle, MIN (hand): QUESTIONABLE

Stephon Castle, SAN (foot): QUESTIONABLE

Cooper Flagg, DAL (wrist): PROBABLE

Elite Players

We have seven players with five-figure salaries healthy enough to play on Friday's slate – Nikola Jokic ($13,300), Victor Wembanyama ($12,500), Jalen Johnson ($10,600), Cooper Flagg ($10,500), Jayson Tatum ($10,500), Tyrese Maxey ($10,300) and Jaylen Brown ($10,200).

If Jokic is able to play through his questionable tag, he'll look to exceed 52 FD points for the fourth straight game.

If Wembanyama can play through his questionable tag, he'll be gunning for his fourth game in the last five with more than 76 FD points.

Johnson has been under 40 FD points in three straight games, which makes him a bit of an uncomfortable option at a salary that doesn't reflect the downturn.

Flagg has posted 40.8 and 37.2 FD points in his first two games after back-to-back record-setting 73-plus tallies, and he draws a tough matchup against the Spurs.

Tatum went over 51 FD points for the fourth time in the last five games on Thursday against the Knicks, but it appears he'll likely sit out Friday for rest.

Maxey has seen a notable downturn over the last three games, but he'll take the floor without Joel Embiid again Friday in an important game for the 76ers.

If Brown can suit up, he'll look to exceed 50 FD points for the fourth time in the last six games.

Expected Chalk

Other likely chalk plays include:

Bam Adebayo, MIA ($9,500)

Adebayo has at least 47 FD points in three of the last five games and already has a memorable 83-point effort versus Washington, which should ensure his popularity.

LaMelo Ball, CHA ($9,200)

The Hornets are still trying to climb out of the No. 9 seed and Ball has scored between 41.7 and 50 FD points in his last three, factors that should lock in a high roster rate.

Paolo Banchero, ORL ($9,200)

The Magic can still exit the play-in level and Banchero has scored 39.6 to 55.2 FD points in three straight, so he should be highly rostered at his salary.

James Harden, CLE ($9,100)

Donovan Mitchell will sit out Friday's game and Harden has amply proven capable of clearing 50 FD points with or without his star teammate, so he could be in plenty of lineups.

Key Values

Neemias Queta, BOS vs. NOP ($6,300)

The Celtics are locked into the No. 2 seed, but Queta should still have his usual amount of time on the floor in a favorable matchup. The big man could also be taking the floor without either Jayson Tatum or Jaylen Brown, which would naturally only further his prospects. Queta is already averaging 32.0 FD points over his last 13 games, getting to that figure via averages of 12.5 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.4 blocks across 28.4 minutes per contest. Meanwhile, the Pelicans are allowing the fifth-most FD points per game to centers (59.0) in the last 15 games, along with a Western Conference-high 36.1 offensive efficiency rating to the position for the season. New Orleans is also allowing the sixth-most points in the paint per game (53.1), while Queta is scoring 83.5 percent of his points in that part of the floor.

Kel'el Ware, MIA at WAS ($6,200)

Ware is another big man in a favorable spot Friday, considering he, like Adebayo, already has a favorable track record against Washington this season. Ware has averaged a stellar 55 FD points in two games versus the Wizards this season while shooting 64.3 percent, including 44.4 percent from behind the arc. The versatile big man is once again in prime position to capitalize on the Wizards' extensive defensive issues, particularly in the frontcourt, as Washington checks in allowing an NBA-high 59.0 FD points per contest to power forwards in the last 15 games, along with an NBA-high 96.5 offensive efficiency rating to frontcourt players overall for the season. Ware's production does fluctuate and the Heat is a big favorite, but he has the ability to do some damage in such a favorable matchup with a relatively modest amount of time on the floor.

Rayan Rupert, MEM at UTA ($5,100)

Mercifully, the season is finally coming to an end for the MASH unit known as the Grizzlies, which have dealt with a robust injury report throughout the campaign. That's more the case than ever Friday, with Memphis' backcourt extremely shorthanded. Depending on the status of Walter Clayton and Javon Small, who are both questionable, that could set Rupert up for a spot start, or some solid minutes at minimum after being held out of the last two games due to his two-way-player limitations. Rupert is eligible to play over the final two games, meaning we could see him have a chance to build on the 33-point, 10-rebound, 10-assist triple-double that netted 71.0 FD points against the Bucks which he generated his last time on the floor. The Jazz have been vulnerable to point guards all season as well, and they come into Friday surrendering the third-most FD points per contest to the position in the last 15 games (54.2).

ALSO CONSIDER: Will Riley, WAS vs. MIA ($6,300); Kelly Oubre, PHI at IND ($5,800)

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Juan Carlos Blanco plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: jcblanco22, FanDuel: jc_blanco22, DraftPot: jc_blanco22, FantasyDraft: jc_blanco22, OwnThePlay: jcblanco22.