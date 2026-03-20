A couple Minnesota players are set to assume larger roles and make for decent picks on your Friday FanDuel NBA DFS lineups.

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We're set for a six-game main slate Friday with an ideal-sized player pool. Big-name injuries continue to make an impact, so identifying viable mid-salary and value plays continues to be important at this point of the season.

Slate Overview

For the latest spreads and over-unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks articles and sportsbook bonus codes .

Listed spreads/totals are from FanDuel Sportsbook and current as of Friday, March 20 at 12:30 p.m. EDT:

Golden State Warriors at Detroit Pistons (-5) (O/U: 217.5)

New York Knicks (-17.5) at Brooklyn Nets (O/U: 214.5)

Portland Trail Blazers at Minnesota Timberwolves (-2.5) (O/U: 231.5)

Boston Celtics (-15) at Memphis Grizzlies (O/U: 228.5)

Atlanta Hawks at Houston Rockets (-3.5) (O/U: 227.5)

Toronto Raptors at Denver Nuggets (-7) (O/U: 238.5)

Other than the two double-digit favorites, there's a solid set of betting metrics on Friday. Blazers-Timberwolves and Hawks-Rockets could well prove to be the top DFS spots to focus on, though there's also potential in Warriors-Pistons - albeit with a low total.

Injury Situations to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report .

Cade Cunningham, DET (back): OUT

With Cunningham still sidelined, Daniss Jenkins is likely to draw a start at point guard while Tobias Harris and Jalen Duren should be up for plenty of extra usage.

Anthony Edwards, MIN (knee): OUT

In Edwards' continued absence, Ayo Dosunmu and Bones Hyland should continue seeing plenty of run at point guard while Julius Randle and Rudy Gobert will benefit from usage increases.

Karl-Anthony Towns, NYK (personal): QUESTIONABLE

If Towns sits, Mitchell Robinson is set to start at center while Jalen Brunson and the rest of the starting five will take on significant usage bumps.

Michael Porter, BKN (hamstring): OUT

As Porter remains out, Danny Wolf is likely to continue in the starting five.

Other notable injuries:

Stephen Curry, GSW (knee): OUT

Ja Morant, MEM (elbow): OUT

Josh Hart, NYK (knee): OUT

Noah Clowney, BKN (wrist): OUT

Al Horford, GSW (calf): OUT

Moses Moody, GSW (wrist): OUT

Peyton Watson, DEN (hamstring): OUT

Jonathan Kuminga, ATL (knee): OUT

GG Jackson, MEM (knee): DOUBTFUL

Naz Reid, MIN (ankle): QUESTIONABLE

Quinten Post, GSW (foot): QUESTIONABLE

Elite Players

We have two players with five-figure salaries on Friday's slate – Nikola Jokic ($13,000) and Jalen Johnson ($11,000).

Jokic has eclipsed 61 FD points in five of the last six games, leading to a salary boost that's still justified based on his recent body of work.

Johnson has scored over 45 FD during six straight to push his season average to just under 50.0.

Go to RotoWire's NBA Daily Starting Lineups and NBA News for up-to-the-minute information!

Expected Chalk

Other likely chalk plays include:

Jaylen Brown, BOS ($9,800)

Brown has gone over 47 FD from three of his last four outings and draws a particularly appealing matchup against the Grizzlies.

Deni Avdija, POR ($9,600)

Avdija has been running hot since returning from injury having produced between 40.2 and 50.7 through four of the last six.

Jalen Brunson, NYK ($9,400)

Brunson is off the injury report after missing Tuesday and has scored over 44 FD in each of his last four matchups.

Alperen Sengun, HOU ($9,400)

Sengun came back on Wednesday to record 47.8 FD across 37 minutes against the Lakers and faces a favorable Friday matchup - particularly for rebounds - versus Atlanta.

Jamal Murray, DEN ($9,200)

Murray bounced back from a pair of lackluster efforts with 45.6 FD last time out against the Grizzlies, which should help make him popular at this salary.

Key Values

Jaden McDaniels, MIN vs. POR ($5,800)

McDaniels will continue operating without Anthony Edwards (knee) on Friday where the former is averaging 33.5 FD per 36 minutes with his teammate off the floor. He's also averaged 35.6 from the first two times Edwards was out while shooting 48.1 percent, including 40.0 from behind the arc. With a competitive game expected and the Blazers allowing the third-most FD points to small forwards (47.8), McDaniels is in play at a sub-$6K salary.

Tobias Harris, DET vs. GSW ($5,500)

Harris is another veteran forward poised to benefit from an absence on Friday as Cade Cunningham remains out indefinitely. He provided 27.7 FD on Thursday against the Wizards despite only logging 22 minutes and should be up for more minutes Friday in what projects as a more competitive matchup. The Warriors have allowed 45.8 FD per matchup to power forwards over the last 15 while Harris enters averaging a solid 27.1 FD from his last 16 appearances, a stretch that dates back to before the All-Star break.

Tari Eason, HOU vs. ATL ($5,300)

Eason continues to hold down Houston's starting shooting guard role. And even though his production is subject to occasional fluctuation, he's still contributed over 22 FD during nine of his last 14 games. Eason's shooting struggles can cap his numbers, but he's in a decent spot on paper for one of his better performances on Friday as Atlanta is allowing the fifth-most points to SGs through the last 15 (24.6) along with the 10th-highest two-point shooting percentage on the road (56.5). He's also a solid rebounder on both ends of the floor while the Hawks have also surrendered the fifth-highest defensive rebounding rate away from home (77.4 percent).

ALSO CONSIDER: Neemias Queta, BOS at MEM ($5,800)

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The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Juan Carlos Blanco plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: jcblanco22, FanDuel: jc_blanco22, DraftPot: jc_blanco22, FantasyDraft: jc_blanco22, OwnThePlay: jcblanco22.