Saturday NBA playoff DFS breakdown for the 4-game slate, with injury notes, elite picks like Jokic, SGA and Cunningham, chalk plays including KAT and Brunson, plus value targets.

We're set for an exciting all-day Saturday playoff slate, one that features a pair of key Game 3 and Game 4 battles apiece. There are a couple of key names on the injury report, but otherwise, we're dealing with healthy teams that should help facilitate a fun day of DFS play.

Slate Overview

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Listed spreads/totals are from FanDuel Sportsbook and current as of Saturday, April 25 at 11:00 a.m. ET:

Detroit Pistons (-2.5) at Orlando Magic (O/U: 215.5)

Oklahoma City Thunder (-9.5) at Phoenix Suns (O/U: 214.5)

New York Knicks (-1.5) at Atlanta Hawks (O/U: 214.5)

Denver Nuggets (-1.5) at Minnesota Timberwolves (O/U: 229.5)

In what has been a mostly enduring theme throughout the early portion of this postseason, we have a majority of narrow spreads and lower totals in terms of today's betting metrics. The Thunder-Suns matchup is the one exception in terms of a heavier favorite, but with Jalen Williams out for OKC and Phoenix desperate to sidestep an 0-3 series hole, that game could play out much closer than expected.

Injury Situations to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report .

Jalen Williams, OKC (hamstring): OUT

In Williams' absence, Chet Holmgren could see some extra usage, while Cason Wallace and Alex Caruso could absorb most of the small forward minutes.

Aaron Gordon, DEN (calf): QUESTIONABLE

If Gordon can't suit up for a second straight game, Spencer Jones could remain in the starting five while the rest of the first unit will see a slight uptick in collective usage.

Other notable injuries:

Mark Williams, PHO (foot): OUT

Peyton Watson, DEN (hamstring): OUT

Jordan Goodwin, PHO (calf): QUESTIONABLE

Grayson Allen, PHO (hamstring): QUESTIONABLE

Elite Players

We have three players with a five-figure salaries on Saturday's slate – Nikola Jokic ($12,600), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($10,200) and Cade Cunningham ($10,100).

Jokic has scored at least 51.5 FD points in each of the first three games of the series and could be especially aggressive with Denver looking to avoid falling behind by two games.

Gilgeous-Alexander has erupted for 46.3 and 56.5 FD points in the first two games of the series, and he'll be in line for at least a slight increase in opportunity with Jalen Williams sidelined.

Cunningham has been in top form over the first two games with tallies of 48 and 49.7 FD points, and his usage should remain extremely elevated in a key Game 3.

Expected Chalk

Other likely chalk plays include:

Jalen Johnson, ATL ($9,400)

Johnson bounced back from a pair of quieter games to open the series to post 55 FD points in Game 3, which should make him very popular Saturday.

Jamal Murray, DEN ($9,300)

Murray saw a downturn to 24.6 FD points in Game 3, but given his upside and the fact he'd eclipsed 44 FD points in the first two games of the series, he should be locked into a high roster rate.

Anthony Edwards, MIN ($9,200)

Edwards put up 49.3 and 52 FD points in the first two games of the series before an abbreviated outing in Game 3, but he's off the injury report and sure to be in plenty of lineups Saturday.

Jalen Brunson, NYK ($8,600)

Brunson has scored 38.6 to 45.5 FD points in the first three games of the series and provides an excellent ceiling at his salary, which should ensure he's highly rostered.

Karl-Anthony Towns, NYK ($8,500)

KAT is coming off having compiled 56.4 FD points in Game 3 and also recorded 47.6 in Game 1, so there's no question he'll be very coveted at his salary.

Key Values

Donte DiVincenzo, MIN vs. DEN ($6,100)

DiVincenzo has provided steady production in the first three games of the series, extending a pattern of successful encounters against the Nuggets that dates back to the regular season. The versatile veteran has averaged 33.5 FD points across 31.7 minutes in the first three playoff clashes, and in four regular-season tilts against Denver, he delivered 27.7 FD points per contest. Poor shooting in the latter sample capped DiVincenzo's production somewhat, but he's been extremely efficient in the postseason thus far with a 51.6 percent success rate from the floor, including 50.0 percent from behind the arc.

Dillon Brooks, PHO vs. OKC ($5,600)

Brooks has been very aggressive whether or not his shot has been falling over the first two games, as he's averaged a whopping 22.5 field-goal attempts per contest on his way to 24.0 points and 32.5 FD points per game. While he's been inconsistent from in front of the arc, Brooks is sinking 42.5 percent of his 9.5 three-point shots per contest, and he's also pulling down a solid 6.5 rebounds per game. With Phoenix desperate for a win, another high-volume day is likely for the veteran wing, who also averaged 27.8 FD points in four regular-season games against OKC.

Jonathan Kuminga, ATL vs. NYK ($5,400)

Kuminga's time with the Hawks has been marked by inconsistency, but the talented wing has been very productive over the last two games as the Hawks have surprisingly pulled ahead in the series. Kuminga came off the bench to provide 19 and 21 points in Games 2 and 3, shooting a blistering 61.5 percent in that span. He provided FD-point tallies of 33.3 and 30.8 in those contests as well, and given his salary remains extremely reasonable, he's very viable again Saturday after also encouragingly logging at least 27 minutes in each of the first three games of the series.

ALSO CONSIDER: OG Anunoby, NYK at ATL ($6,700); Isaiah Hartenstein, OKC at PHO ($5,100)

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Juan Carlos Blanco plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: jcblanco22, FanDuel: jc_blanco22, DraftPot: jc_blanco22, FantasyDraft: jc_blanco22, OwnThePlay: jcblanco22.