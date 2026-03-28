Get the top FanDuel NBA DFS picks for Saturday's four-game slate, featuring chalk plays like Jalen Johnson and Joel Embiid, plus key value targets GG Jackson, Collin Sexton, and Daeqwon Plowden.

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Saturday's FanDuel NBA DFS slate features four games with plenty of lineup-building potential. Jalen Johnson is the lone five-figure salary on the board after back-to-back performances near 50 FD points, while Joel Embiid looks refreshed after dropping 52.7 FD points in just 28 minutes in his return. The Bulls-Grizzlies matchup stands out as the top game environment, carrying a slate-high 245.5 total and a narrow spread that points to sustained competitive action. Value plays like GG Jackson, Collin Sexton, and Daeqwon Plowden round out a deep pool of options. Here are the best FanDuel NBA DFS picks for Saturday.

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FanDuel Main Slate NBA Games Today

For the latest spreads and over-unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks articles and sportsbook bonus codes .

Listed spreads/totals are from FanDuel Sportsbook and current as of Saturday, March 28 at 11:30 a.m. ET:

Detroit Pistons at Minnesota Timberwolves (-2.5) (O/U: 223.5)

Philadelphia 76ers at Charlotte Hornets (-5.5) (O/U: 232.5)

Sacramento Kings at Atlanta Hawks (-15) (O/U: 236.5)

Chicago Bulls (-3.5) at Memphis Grizzlies (O/U: 245.5)

We have a fairly encouraging betting picture Saturday, as factoring out the Hawks' status as double-digit favorites, we have three expected competitive matchups and a pair of elevated totals attached to those games. The best pure DFS spot may well be the Bulls-Grizzlies matchup, considering the combination of the narrow spread and massive offensive expectations.

NBA Injuries Today

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report .

Tyrese Maxey, PHI (finger): QUESTIONABLE

If Maxey returns, VJ Edgecombe may cede his role as the primary ball handler, while Quentin Grimes may exit the starting five.

Jalen Duren, DET (knee): QUESTIONABLE

If Duren can't play Saturday, Paul Reed will likely be due for a spot start at center.

Other notable injuries:

Cade Cunningham, DET (chest): OUT

Anthony Edwards, MIN (knee): OUT

Jaden McDaniels, MIN (knee): OUT

Russell Westbrook, SAC (toe): OUT

Keegan Murray, SAC (ankle): OUT

Ayo Dosunmu, MIN (calf): QUESTIONABLE

Nique Clifford, SAC (foot): QUESTIONABLE

Ty Jerome, MEM (ankle): QUESTIONABLE

Ausar Thompson, DET (ankle): QUESTIONABLE

Tobias Harris, DET (hip): QUESTIONABLE

Kelly Oubre, PHI (elbow): QUESTIONABLE

Elite NBA DFS Players

We have one player with a five-figure salary on Saturday's slate – Jalen Johnson ($10,400).

Johnson has scored 49.6 and 49.2 FD points in his last two games, and although he does have a favorable matchup against the Kings, Saturday will mark Hawks' third game in four nights.

Expected NBA DFS Chalk

Other likely chalk plays include:

Josh Giddey, CHI ($9,600)

Giddey had a downturn Friday in a tough matchup against the Thunder, but he'd scored over 44 FD points in eight of the previous nine games and should remain popular on the small slate.

Joel Embiid, PHI ($9,000)

Embiid recorded 52.7 FD points over 28 minutes in his return Wednesday against the Bulls, and after a couple of days of rest, the field should carry elevated expectations for him Saturday.

LaMelo Ball, CHA ($8,900)

Ball has eclipsed 43 FD points in four of his last five games, which should ensure his popularity Saturday.

Julius Randle, MIN ($8,000)

Randle will continue to operate without Anthony Edwards on Saturday and scored 41.2 FD points in his most recent game Wednesday, which should ensure his spot in plenty of lineups.

Key NBA DFS Values

GG Jackson, MEM vs. CHI ($6,000)

Jackson continues to be one of the injury-ravaged Grizzlies' most consistent performers, as he'll check into Saturday's likely high-scoring clash averaging 27.8 FD points on the strength of 17.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.1 blocks over the 12 games he's played in March thus far. Jackson has four tallies of greater than 30 FD points in that sample, underscoring the upside he offers at his still-modest salary. Saturday, he's in a prime position for one of his higher-percentile performances, as the Bulls have allowed the second-most FD points per game to power forwards on the season (50.2), as well as the second-highest offensive efficiency rating to the position (30.2). Chicago has also conceded 49.9 percent shooting, including 39.0 percent from three-point range, to fours, furthering Jackson's case in what should be the prime game environment of the night.

Collin Sexton, CHI at MEM ($5,600)

We'll stick with the Bulls-Grizzlies matchup and to the other side to highlight Sexton, who's proven to be an excellent fit on Chicago's second unit during his short stint with the team. The veteran guard flipped the switch when the calendar flipped to March, as he's averaging 20.7 points (on 53.5 percent shooting, 46.4 percent from distance), 3.1 assists, 2.6 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 30.7 FD points per contest across 25.8 minutes in his nine March games. Sexton is averaging an even better 32.7 FD points in his last three contests, and he's now facing a Grizzlies squad that's surrendered the seventh-highest offensive efficiency rating to shooting guards (24.8), along with the fifth-most points (26.0), third-most rebounds (8.1), fourth-most assists (7.0) and fourth-most FD points (49.1) per contest to the position in the last seven games.

Daeqwon Plowden, SAC at ATL ($5,000)

Plowden has been capitalizing on some extra run recently to gain valuable experience in his second season, as the Bowling Green product has averaged a solid 23.7 FD points across 32 minutes per contest in his last nine games. Plowden is contributing 15.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.1 steals in that sample while shooting 47.2 percent, including a blistering 39.7 percent from behind the arc. He's essentially seen starter-level minutes in his bench role, and Saturday, he'll face a Hawks team that's given up the sixth-highest offensive efficiency rating to second-unit players (47.3) on the season.

ALSO CONSIDER: Coby White, CHA vs. PHI ($5,900)

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Juan Carlos Blanco plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: jcblanco22, FanDuel: jc_blanco22, DraftPot: jc_blanco22, FantasyDraft: jc_blanco22, OwnThePlay: jcblanco22.