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We have another mid-size main slate on tap Thursday, one that has an interesting mix of potentially lopsided matchups and closely contested games. The injury report isn't overly extensive, but there are some key names on it whose status will bear monitoring throughout the day.

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FanDuel Main Slate NBA Games Today

For the latest spreads and over-unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks articles and sportsbook bonus codes .

Listed spreads/totals are from FanDuel Sportsbook and current as of Thursday, March 19 at 1:00 a.m. ET:

Detroit Pistons (-16) at Washington Wizards (O/U: 231.5)

Orlando Magic at Charlotte Hornets (-4) (O/U: 226.5)

Phoenix Suns at San Antonio Spurs (-9.5) (O/U: 225.5)

Cleveland Cavaliers (-13.5) at Chicago Bulls (O/U: 237.5)

Los Angeles Lakers at Miami Heat (-2.5) (O/U: 240.5)

Los Angeles Clippers at New Orleans Pelicans (-1.5) (O/U: 232.5)

It's truly a tale of two slates Thursday when it comes to the betting metrics, as we have the trio of spreads of 9.5 points or greater and another three with lines of four points or less. All told, we have what appear to be multiple desirable game environments to target, not to mention that the Suns-Spurs and Cavaliers-Bulls clashes could be closer than oddsmakers are forecasting.

NBA Injuries Today

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report .

Cade Cunningham, DET (back): OUT

In Cunningham's absence, Daniss Jenkins is likely to draw a start at point guard, while the likes of Tobias Harris and Jalen Duren should be due for plenty of extra usage.

Alex Sarr, WAS (toe): QUESTIONABLE

If Sarr is unavailable, Tristan Vukcevic could draw a start at center, while Will Riley could be due for some extra opportunities in the frontcourt.

Trae Young, WAS (quadriceps): OUT

In Young's absence, Bub Carrington may remain in the starting five.

Other notable injuries:

Franz Wagner, ORL (ankle): OUT

Jarrett Allen, CLE (knee): OUT

Andrew Wiggins, MIA (toe): OUT

Bennedict Mathurin, LAC (toe): OUT

Dillon Brooks, PHO (hand): OUT

Anthony Black, ORL (abdomen): OUT

Isaiah Stewart, DET (calf): OUT

Royce O'Neale, PHO (knee): QUESTIONABLE

Jaime Jaquez, MIA (hip): QUESTIONABLE

Grayson Allen, PHO (knee): QUESTIONABLE

Bilal Coulibaly, WAS (heel): QUESTIONABLE

Bam Adebayo, MIA (calf): PROBABLE

Elite Players

We have three players with five-figure salaries who are healthy enough to play on Thursday's slate – Luka Doncic ($12,600), Victor Wembanyama ($12,200) and Josh Giddey ($10,200).

Luka posted 63.8 FD points in Wednesday's win over the Rockets and has exceeded 63 FD points in four of the last five games overall, but Thursday will mark his third contest in four nights following 39- and 37-minute efforts in the first two.

Wembanyama had exceeded 51 FD points in six straight games before posting 35.1 FD points against the Kings on Tuesday, although that came over just 22 minutes in a comfortable victory for San Antonio.

Giddey had a clunker against the Raptors over 27 minutes Wednesday, but he'd scored 44.4 to 60.5 FD points in his five previous games.

Expected Chalk

Other likely chalk plays include:

Kawhi Leonard, LAC ($9,900)

Kawhi hasn't scored less than 38 FD points since March 1, and his 46.4 FD-point average for the season should make him very popular at his salary.

Paolo Banchero, ORL ($9,700)

Banchero put up 50.5 FD points over 36 minutes in a tough matchup against the Thunder on Tuesday, and he's averaged 39.1 FD points against the Hornets in three previous meetings with Charlotte this season.

Donovan Mitchell, CLE ($9,600)

Mitchell is averaging 42.5 FD points over the last 12 games, and he has tallies of 37.7 and 46.2 FD points in two previous meetings against the Bulls.

Evan Mobley, CLE ($9,100)

Mobley has averaged 47.3 FD points in the last four games with Jarrett Allen sidelined, a number that should lock in a high roster rate Thursday.

Devin Booker, PHO ($8,900)

Booker has exceeded 42 FD points in seven of the last eight games, a level of production that should ensure his popularity at his salary.

Key Values

Daniss Jenkins, DET at WAS ($6,300)

Jenkins is in line to draw a start at point guard Thursday with Cade Cunningham sidelined, a scenario the former has capitalized on previously. Jenkins did just that in Tuesday's first game of the back-to-back set against the Wizards after Cunningham exited early, recording 35.9 FD points over 20 minutes. Jenkins is averaging 30.3 FD points across his eight starts thus far this season, despite shooting just 41.8 percent in that span. The Wizards are surrendering 52.3 FD points per game to point guards over the last 15 contests, and the fifth-most points per game (26.7) to the position in the sample as well. Jenkins already comes into the contest trending in the right direction, averaging 26.2 FD points in 22.3 minutes per game – appreciably less playing time than he's likely to see Thursday – over his last six contests.

Deandre Ayton, LAL at MIA ($5,600)

Ayton put together another productive performance in Wednesday's win over the Rockets, recording 31.8 FD points in 33 minutes. The veteran big man came into the game already trending in the right direction, exceeding 25 points in five of his previous eight games. The matchup against the Heat looks good on paper as well, as Miami is yielding 50.1 FD points per game to centers in the last 15 contests. The Heat is also conceding the 11th-highest offensive efficiency rating to fives (33.0), along with the fifth-most rebounds per contest (55.3) overall.

Coby White, CHA vs. ORL ($5,300)

White has started to settle in nicely with the Hornets, averaging 23.9 FD points over the last six games while exceeding 30 FD points in half of those contests. White's minutes have remained at about 20 minutes most nights, but he's already proven capable of providing solid production with that relatively modest amount of playing time. The Magic is also allowing 47.6 percent shooting to second-unit players, along with 49.2 FD points per game to point guards in the last 30 contests. White's ceiling naturally warrants a much higher salary, so rostering him at a discount in a matchup that could be competitive throughout is worth considering.

ALSO CONSIDER: Tobias Harris, DET at WAS ($5,500)

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Juan Carlos Blanco plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: jcblanco22, FanDuel: jc_blanco22, DraftPot: jc_blanco22, FantasyDraft: jc_blanco22, OwnThePlay: jcblanco22.