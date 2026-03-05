Stay ahead in FanDuel NBA DFS. Discover tonight’s top plays, injury updates, projections and value targets to build winning lineups. Click in for expert insights from RotoWire!

Thursday's six-game slate offers plenty of opportunity for NBA DFS players to gain an edge by closely monitoring NBA starting lineups, the NBA injury report and updated NBA player projections. Late news often reshapes rotations, making tools like an NBA DFS optimizer and real-time NBA lineups essential when building competitive daily fantasy lineups. Staying on top of latest NBA news, NBA player stats and team stats NBA trends can also help identify underpriced values and potential chalk plays. Below, we break down the top elite options, projected chalk and key value targets to consider for tonight's DFS NBA slate.

FanDuel Main Slate NBA Games Today

Listed spreads/totals are from FanDuel Sportsbook and current as of Thursday, March 5 at 12:30 p.m. ET:

Dallas Mavericks at Orlando Magic (-9.5) (O/U: 230.5)

Utah Jazz at Washington Wizards (-4.5) (O/U: 243.5)

Brooklyn Nets at Miami Heat (-13) (O/U: 226.5)

Golden State Warriors at Houston Rockets (-8.5) (O/U: 214.5)

Toronto Raptors at Minnesota Timberwolves (-4.5) (O/U: 225.5)

Detroit Pistons (-3.5) at San Antonio Spurs (O/U: 228.5)

The aforementioned interconference showdowns that close out the main slate could also be among the best spots to focus on for strong individual performances, given the narrow spreads and the respectable totals. However, where things could get very interesting from a DFS perspective is undoubtedly the Jazz-Wizards battle, as two fast-paced teams with sieve-like defenses tangle and Young makes his debut for Washington, albeit on a reported minutes limit.

NBA Injury Report Today

Alperen Sengun, HOU (illness): QUESTIONABLE

If Sengun can't play, Clint Capela and Jeff Green could handle most of the center minutes, while the rest of the starting five will see a notable collective bump in usage.

Anthony Edwards, MIN (foot): QUESTIONABLE

If Edwards can't go, Ayo Dosunmu and Bones Hyland could handle shooting guard duties, while the likes of Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo could particularly benefit from usage increases.

Amen Thompson, HOU (ankle): QUESTIONABLE

If Thompson is out, Reed Sheppard will be in line for another start at point guard.

Brandon Ingram, TOR (thumb): QUESTIONABLE

If Ingram is sidelined, Ja'Kobe Walter could draw a spot start at two-guard, while the likes of Immanuel Quickley and Scottie Barnes will be in line for even more opportunity than usual.

Cooper Flagg, DAL (foot): QUESTIONABLE

If Flagg remains out, Brandon Williams will draw another start at point guard if he can play through his quadriceps injury, while Ryan Nembhard would be next in line if both players are sidelined.

Other notable injuries:

Stephen Curry, GSW (knee): OUT

Kristaps Porzingis, GSW (illness): OUT

Alex Sarr, WAS (hamstring): OUT

Keyonte George, UTA (ankle): OUT

Lauri Markkanen, UTA (hip): OUT

Norman Powell, MIA (groin): OUT

Franz Wagner, ORL (ankle): OUT

Kyshawn George, WAS (elbow): OUT

Moses Moody, GSW (wrist): OUT

Collin Murray-Boyles, TOR (thumb): OUT

Anthony Black, ORL (quadriceps): QUESTIONABLE

Wendell Carter, ORL (ankle): QUESTIONABLE

Jabari Smith, HOU (ankle): QUESTIONABLE

Brandon Williams, DAL (quadriceps): QUESTIONABLE

Naji Marshall, DAL (finger): PROBABLE

Elite NBA DFS Players

We have two players with five-figure salaries on Thursday's slate – Victor Wembanyama ($11,900) and Cade Cunningham ($11,300).

Wembanyama has been a virtual lock for 40 FD points at minimum and is averaging 50.4 per game for the season, but he does draw a tough positional matchup against Jalen Duren on Thursday.

Cunningham had a rough shooting night against the Cavaliers last time out on Tuesday, and although he's averaging a stellar 52 FD points in his last 17 contests overall, he's facing a difficult collective defensive matchup against a Spurs team ranked in the top 10 in points per home game allowed (111.1).

Expected NBA DFS Chalk

Other likely chalk plays include:

Anthony Edwards, MIN ($9,900)

If Edwards is cleared to play through his foot injury, he should be very highly rostered after compiling 67.2 FD points against the Grizzlies on Tuesday to push his average over the last 12 games to 47.2 FD points per contest.

Alperen Sengun, HOU ($9,800)

If Sengun is cleared to play through his illness, he'll likely be popular after exceeding 45 FD points in three of his last five games.

Paolo Banchero, ORL ($9,500)

Banchero hit the 50 FD-point mark for the second time in four games against the Wizards on Tuesday, and he draws a favorable matchup against the Mavericks.

Scottie Barnes, TOR ($9,100)

Barnes could be taking the floor without Brandon Ingram on Thursday and should be locked into a robust minutes total given the matchup against the Timberwolves.

Trae Young, WAS ($7,500)

Young is slated to restricted to about 20 minutes Thursday in his Wizards debut, but with his reduced salary and the matchup against the Jazz, he could still be a popular play.

Key NBA DFS Values

Ace Bailey, UTA at WAS ($6,100)

As mentioned earlier, the Jazz-Wizards matchup should certainly be a popular spot for DFS purposes, and Bailey is one of the value options worth considering. The rookie had a downturn to 18.9 FD points against the 76ers on Wednesday, but he came into the contest averaging 29.4 FD points in the 11 games prior. Bailey exceeded 31 FD points on six occasions during that sample as well, so the upside remains at his current salary. Keyonte George will join Lauri Markkanen on the bench Thursday as well, furthering Bailey's prospects against a Wizards squad that's surrendering an NBA-high 53.9 FD points per contest to small forwards over the last 15 games.

Jaime Jaquez, MIA vs. BKN ($5,800)

Another young wing in a good spot Thursday is Jaquez, who should continue to benefit from the absence of Norman Powell due to his groin injury. The third-year pro put up 37 FD points in just 27 minutes against these same Nets on Tuesday, and he's averaging 29.8 FD points in his last 14 games on 14.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest. Jaquez should continue in his second-unit role Thursday, but he's amply proven that's not an impediment to useful DFS production. The Nets are also allowing 46.2 FD points per contest to small forwards in the last 15 games, as well as the third-highest offensive efficiency rating to second-unit players (50.1).

Al Horford, GSW at HOU ($4,700)

Horford has turned back the clock recently while taking advantage of expanded opportunity, averaging 27.0 FD points over his last 13 contests. That figure has been generated via a well-rounded line of 11.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.2 blocks, along with 50.0 percent shooting, including 39.5 percent from three-point range. The veteran was back on the first unit in his most recent game Monday against the Clippers, when he posted 31.2 FD points over 27 minutes. The Rockets are certainly a tough defensive matchup overall, but they could be short-handed in the frontcourt Thursday due to Alperen Sengun's illness. Horford doesn't need to do an inordinate amount to justify his still modest salary, and he's shown the ability to deliver over a 5x return on his current figure repeatedly.

ALSO CONSIDER: Will Riley, WAS vs. UTA ($5,800)

