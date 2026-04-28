Tuesday's NBA DFS slate delivers a rare gift for daily fantasy players: three Game 5 playoff matchups and a virtually clean injury report, giving you a full player pool to build around. The Celtics and Spurs both have chances to close out their series at home, while the Knicks look to take a commanding lead over the Hawks. Victor Wembanyama headlines the slate as the only five-figure salary on FanDuel, but value opportunities abound from Jrue Holiday to Toumani Camara. Below, we break down the chalk plays, key values, and tournament considerations to help you build winning lineups for Tuesday's three-game slate.

NBA Games Today

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Listed spreads/totals are from FanDuel Sportsbook and current as of Tuesday, April 28 at 11:45 a.m. ET:

Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics (-11.5) (O/U: 213.5)

Atlanta Hawks at New York Knicks (-6.5) (O/U: 213.5)

Portland Trail Blazers at San Antonio Spurs (-12.5) (O/U: 216.5)

The two biggest favorites, the Celtics and Spurs, are also the two teams that have a chance to finish off their respective series with a win Tuesday. All three games carry very modest totals with good reason, but some very useful DFS performances could naturally still emerge from all three contests.

NBA Injury Report

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Joel Embiid, PHI (abdomen): PROBABLE

Embiid is fully expected to suit up after posting 50 FD points across 34 minutes in his series debut in Game 4, but Adem Bona and Andre Drummond would be in line for more opportunity should he suffer any in-game setbacks.

Elite Players

We have one player with a five-figure salary on Tuesday's slate – Victor Wembanyama ($12,300).

Wembanyama returned from his Game 3 absence due to a concussion with a massive 74.9 FD-point tally in Game 4 that included seven blocks and four steals as part of a 27-point, 12-rebound double-double. As those numbers indicate, he showed no ill effects from the injury and once again has a virtually limitless ceiling in Tuesday's potential series-closing clash.

Expected Chalk

Other likely chalk plays include:

Jayson Tatum, BOS ($9,900)

Tatum has scored 43.5 to 53.7 FD points in the first four games of the series, which should lock in a very high roster rate Tuesday.

Joel Embiid, PHI ($9,700)

Embiid's 50 FD-point tally in his Game 4 series debut and the 76ers' elimination scenario Tuesday should combine to make the big man very popular.

Tyrese Maxey, PHI ($9,500)

Maxey has eclipsed 52 FD points in two of the first four games of the series and should continue to be highly rostered as the 76ers go all out to avoid elimination.

Jaylen Brown, BOS ($9,000)

Brown has averaged well over a fantasy point per minute in each of the first four games of the series, which should ensure he's on plenty of rosters as the Celtics try to close things out Tuesday.

Deni Avdija, POR ($8,800)

Avdija has been the driving force for the Trail Blazers and should once again play significant minutes as Portland tries to force a Game 6, so he should be very popular at his salary.

Key Values

Jrue Holiday, POR at SAN ($6,800)

Holiday has been an excellent source of complementary production alongside Avdija's efforts throughout the series, averaging 38.9 FD points on the strength of 18.5 points, 7.3 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 1.8 steals per contest. The veteran point guard has eclipsed 30 FD points in each of the first four games, and even though he's seen a slight increase in salary, it's warranted considering Holiday's current production and the expectation he'll be in line for another 35+ minutes as the Blazers look to force the series back to Portland.

OG Anunoby, NYK vs. ATL ($6,800)

Much like Holiday, Anunoby has been extremely consistent throughout the series, delivering 39.8 FD points over 38.3 minutes per game thus far. Anunoby's efficiency has been off the charts, as he's drained 56.0 percent of his attempts, including 52.4 percent from three-point range. The veteran has also stepped up his offensive involvement in the last two games by taking 16 shots apiece in that pair of contests, and he's bringing down 57.4 percent of his 15.3 rebounding opportunities per game against Atlanta as well. Considering Anunoby also averaged 37.8 FD points in three games versus the Hawks during the regular season, he remains a very viable sub-$7K option.

Toumani Camara, POR at SAN ($4,400)

Camara is best left for tournaments due to the volatility in his production, but if he hits for one of his higher-percentile performances in a game the Blazers figure to be very aggressive in, he could help round out what would be a lineup where you can fit in an extra upper-echelon player due to the savings he provides. Camara was regularly carrying a $6K+ salary throughout the regular season, so this represents quite the discount. Camara does have one tally of 34.3 FD points during the series as well, and he's averaging 20.2 FD points over the four games despite shooting an atypically low 32.1 percent. The third-year wing has delivered over a 5x return on his current salary in 60 of 86 games since the start of the regular season, making him a worthy consideration.

ALSO CONSIDER: Payton Pritchard, BOS vs. PHI ($5,400)

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Juan Carlos Blanco plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: jcblanco22, FanDuel: jc_blanco22, DraftPot: jc_blanco22, FantasyDraft: jc_blanco22, OwnThePlay: jcblanco22.